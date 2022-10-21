ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

KOLO TV Reno

UNR investigating why fraternity member ended up in hospital

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The University of Nevada, Reno said Saturday an incident at a Reno fraternity not affiliated with UNR led to a student being sent to the hospital. Kerri Garcia Hendricks, executive director of Marketing and Communications for UNR, said the incident involved current and prospective members of Tau Kappa Epsilon, a fraternity not affiliated with UNR.
RENO, NV
viatravelers.com

12 Fun & Best Things to Do in Henderson, Nevada

Henderson is in Clark County, Nevada, about 16 miles southeast of downtown Las Vegas, with a scorching desert climate. Henderson, Nevada, has been ranked among America’s best places to live, and there are plenty of fun things to do. Surrounded by top tourist attractions and places to visit, Henderson...
HENDERSON, NV
8newsnow.com

UNLV hosts free student loan debt relief workshops

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– UNLV and Clark County have partnered with one another to offer free informational sessions to those who have questions about the Biden-Harris administration’s student loan debt forgiveness program. UNLV financial experts will explain eligibility standards for the debt forgiveness program and the Public Service Loan...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Local actor back in Reno to support Down Syndrome Network of Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno-born actor Kristoffer Polaha is back in town this weekend to host a series of events supporting the Down Syndrome Network of Northern Nevada. On Friday, October 21st there is a screening of his film “Where Hope Grows” at the Joe Crowley Student Union on the Nevada campus. It runs from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m., and includes a Q&A session with Polaha and his co-star David Desanctis.
RENO, NV
963kklz.com

New Family Fun Center Coming To Henderson

There’s a new family fun center coming to Henderson! The city just announced the first Nevada location of Chicken N Pickle, newslv.com reported. The new family fun center will be located on the corner of St. Rose Parkway and Maryland Parkway. Currently the Chicken N Pickle company has six locations across the United States, with six more being developed.
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

UNLV opens Walking Box Ranch for first public tours in decades

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Some UNLV history students and professors hosted a free public tour at Walking Box Ranch on Saturday. The free tour included hands-on activities and showed off the collection of material culture. Walking Box Ranch was built in 1931 by silent film stars Rex Bell and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Beyond Van Gogh ending soon in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - If you haven’t checked out the Beyond Van Gogh: Immersive Experience in Reno yet, time is running out. The exhibit at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center closes October 30, 2022. However, next week there is a special opportunity for kids. On October 26, children under age 15 who wear a Halloween costume will be admitted free with a paid adult. Molly Moser visited KOLO 8 to give details and explain what makes this exhibit a memorable experience.
RENO, NV
thecentersquare.com

Nevada library spends over $4,000 on 'Family Pride Day' featuring 'drag queen storytime'

(The Center Square) – Nevada's Clark County Library District spent over $4,000 on a Pride Day event featuring a "drag queen storytime." "Family Pride Day 2022 celebrates LGBTQIA families in this fun, inclusive event!" the description says. "Featuring a drag queen storytime and a musical performance, the event will also host a zine workshop, crafts, a balloon artist, face painter, and community partners."
CLARK COUNTY, NV
963kklz.com

Best Places To Celebrate Halloween: See Where Las Vegas Ranks

A list just came out of the best places to celebrate Halloween this year. And three places in Clark County landed in the top ten! The study is the ninth of its kind by SmartAsset, an online resource that provides consumer-focus financial information. The test measured 146 cities in the United States across ten metrics. The study measured Halloween festiveness, safety, weather and family-friendliness.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

RTC takes new steps to protect passengers onboard

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada wants riders to be safe while on board and acknowledged that more needs to be done to ensure proper security while riding. With incident numbers on the rise, the RTC said it is making major strides to protect its drivers and passengers with the […]
LAS VEGAS, NV

