Airway Commerce Center to Provide 350+ New Jobs at Reno-Tahoe International AirportAnthony J LynchReno, NV
Clear Capital Lays Off More Than 25% of StaffAnthony J LynchReno, NV
4 Great Burger Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
3 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Reno accepting proposals for murals on National Bowling Stadium until November 7D.J. EatonReno, NV
KOLO TV Reno
UNR investigating why fraternity member ended up in hospital
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The University of Nevada, Reno said Saturday an incident at a Reno fraternity not affiliated with UNR led to a student being sent to the hospital. Kerri Garcia Hendricks, executive director of Marketing and Communications for UNR, said the incident involved current and prospective members of Tau Kappa Epsilon, a fraternity not affiliated with UNR.
viatravelers.com
12 Fun & Best Things to Do in Henderson, Nevada
Henderson is in Clark County, Nevada, about 16 miles southeast of downtown Las Vegas, with a scorching desert climate. Henderson, Nevada, has been ranked among America’s best places to live, and there are plenty of fun things to do. Surrounded by top tourist attractions and places to visit, Henderson...
8newsnow.com
New group aims to help Asian American Pacific Islander population in Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– When thinking about diversity in Las Vegas, one of many spots that come to mind is Spring Mountain, filled with Asian culture and cuisine. However, during the pandemic, many businesses suffered and were forced to close. Now, a newly formed group called the Asian American Pacific...
8newsnow.com
UNLV hosts free student loan debt relief workshops
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– UNLV and Clark County have partnered with one another to offer free informational sessions to those who have questions about the Biden-Harris administration’s student loan debt forgiveness program. UNLV financial experts will explain eligibility standards for the debt forgiveness program and the Public Service Loan...
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada Preservation Foundation hosting ‘Tombstone Tales’ at Las Vegas’ oldest cemetery
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Preservation Foundation is getting in the Halloween spirit by hosting its annual walking tours of a Las Vegas cemetery. The 90-minute “Tombstone Tales” will be held at Las Vegas’ oldest cemetery, Woodlawn Cemetery, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
KOLO TV Reno
Local actor back in Reno to support Down Syndrome Network of Northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno-born actor Kristoffer Polaha is back in town this weekend to host a series of events supporting the Down Syndrome Network of Northern Nevada. On Friday, October 21st there is a screening of his film “Where Hope Grows” at the Joe Crowley Student Union on the Nevada campus. It runs from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m., and includes a Q&A session with Polaha and his co-star David Desanctis.
963kklz.com
New Family Fun Center Coming To Henderson
There’s a new family fun center coming to Henderson! The city just announced the first Nevada location of Chicken N Pickle, newslv.com reported. The new family fun center will be located on the corner of St. Rose Parkway and Maryland Parkway. Currently the Chicken N Pickle company has six locations across the United States, with six more being developed.
WEB EXTRA: Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson (D)
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Politics Now host John Langeler talks with Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson about his re-election campaign, covid, how the City of Henderson handled its budget when he was mayor, and water woes.
news3lv.com
UNLV opens Walking Box Ranch for first public tours in decades
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Some UNLV history students and professors hosted a free public tour at Walking Box Ranch on Saturday. The free tour included hands-on activities and showed off the collection of material culture. Walking Box Ranch was built in 1931 by silent film stars Rex Bell and...
Man wanted for Las Vegas, Arizona murders found dead in remote desert
A man wanted by Arizona and Las Vegas authorities in connection to four murders was found dead on Friday with a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office.
KOLO TV Reno
Beyond Van Gogh ending soon in Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - If you haven’t checked out the Beyond Van Gogh: Immersive Experience in Reno yet, time is running out. The exhibit at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center closes October 30, 2022. However, next week there is a special opportunity for kids. On October 26, children under age 15 who wear a Halloween costume will be admitted free with a paid adult. Molly Moser visited KOLO 8 to give details and explain what makes this exhibit a memorable experience.
Fox5 KVVU
Son of Nevada State Senator Pat Spearman accused in North Las Vegas shooting
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The son of Nevada Senator Pat Spearman is accused in a shooting Thursday night in North Las Vegas. According to police, Naonche Tamar Osborne, 21, was accused in a shooting that occurred at about 6:43 p.m. Thursday at a residence near the 4100 block of Erinbird.
Black Rodeo USA saddles up in Las Vegas showcasing African American cowboys
African American cowboys and cowgirls are reintroducing the legacy of their ancestors of the Wild West in Black Rodeo USA.
thecentersquare.com
Nevada library spends over $4,000 on 'Family Pride Day' featuring 'drag queen storytime'
(The Center Square) – Nevada's Clark County Library District spent over $4,000 on a Pride Day event featuring a "drag queen storytime." "Family Pride Day 2022 celebrates LGBTQIA families in this fun, inclusive event!" the description says. "Featuring a drag queen storytime and a musical performance, the event will also host a zine workshop, crafts, a balloon artist, face painter, and community partners."
KOLO TV Reno
Hollywood actors share story of friendship ahead of the Down Syndrome Network of Northern Nevada’s fall festival
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - This weekend the Down Syndrome Network of Northern Nevada is hosting two full days of fun leading up to the The Lucky Few Fall Festival on Saturday. to tell us all about it, the executive director, Christina Ugalde, along with Hollywood actors, Kristoffer Polaha and David DeSanctis, stopped by Morning Break.
Free shows announced throughout Las Vegas following cancellation of When We Were Young
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Despite the last-minute cancellation for Saturday’s portion of the When We Were Young Festival due to severe winds, some bands have taken matters into their own hands. The All-American Rejects will treat fans to a free show at Soul Belly Barbecue (1327 South Main Street), located in the Arts District in downtown […]
news3lv.com
North Las Vegas mayoral candidate addresses son's arrest in shooting
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Nevada state senator and North Las Vegas mayoral candidate is speaking out about the arrest of her son in a shooting that left one person injured Thursday night. Pat Spearman addressed the media in a press conference Friday afternoon out of the North Las...
CCFD: No victims inside structure fire on Valley View, Spring Mountain
The Clark County Fire Department said that they responded to a structure fire on Spring Mountain and Valley View Boulevard Sunday afternoon.
963kklz.com
Best Places To Celebrate Halloween: See Where Las Vegas Ranks
A list just came out of the best places to celebrate Halloween this year. And three places in Clark County landed in the top ten! The study is the ninth of its kind by SmartAsset, an online resource that provides consumer-focus financial information. The test measured 146 cities in the United States across ten metrics. The study measured Halloween festiveness, safety, weather and family-friendliness.
RTC takes new steps to protect passengers onboard
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada wants riders to be safe while on board and acknowledged that more needs to be done to ensure proper security while riding. With incident numbers on the rise, the RTC said it is making major strides to protect its drivers and passengers with the […]
