Alamance County, NC

Alamance County Deputy assaulted following chase, suspect arrested

By Destiniee Jaram, Times-News
 3 days ago
A driver led Alamance County Sheriff Deputies on a short high speed chase eastbound near Haw River on Tuesday evening, authorities said.

Alamance County Sheriff’s Deputies saw a white mini-van 'traveling at a high rate of speed' eastbound on U.S. 70 on the Haw River Bypass, according to a press release from the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

.Deputies attempted to pull the van over, but the van sped up and a chase ensued.

During the chase, the van went into a field slowing to a speed of approximately 15 miles.

Two occupants riding with the driver, a male and female, then jumped out into the field. The female sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The van crashed near the Flying J Truck Stop, located at 1044 Jimmie Kerr Road, Haw River .

The driver then jumped out of the vehicle and began to run '"for a short distance" until taken into custody and transported to the Alamance County Detention Center, s, according to a press release from the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

An Alamance County Deputy was assaulted by Mr. Turner and received non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is charged with three felony charges and a misdemeanor charge. The suspect is held on a $103,500.00 secured bond.

The Haw River Police Department and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol assisted.

