A man was shot in the leg during a robbery gone wrong as he was coming home from work in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Woman freed after being trapped in a truck that wrapped around a utility pole in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Texas Man Who Waited 6 Hours to Vote Sees Case Dismissed by JudgeLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Heater possibly to blame in a fire that broke out at a Houston home overnighthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Uncle arrested and charged after fatally shooting 12-year-old nephewhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Who Is Jose Altuve's Wife? All About Nina Altuve
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve shares two daughters with wife Nina Altuve Jose Altuve is no stranger to the World Series stage. After making his major league debut in 2011 with the Houston Astros, he won his first championship in 2017. Jose and the Astros later appeared in the World Series again in 2019 and 2021 (although they lost against the Washington Nationals and the Atlanta Braves, respectively). Now, they are currently competing for the 2022 title. Through every win and loss, Jose's wife, Nina Altuve, has been...
3 Yankees who won’t be back next season and where they’ll go
The New York Yankees have a lot of free agents that may not return to the team in 2023. Perhaps more than any other team in baseball, the New York Yankees could have a lot of turnover on their roster this offseason. Part of that is because they have 10...
Yankee fans furious after Josh Donaldson returns to dugout smiling following flyout
Josh Donaldson couldn’t help but smile in disbelief after flying out on a fastball that caught a lot of the plate, and Yankee fans weren’t happy with the reaction.
Yankees’ Aaron Boone throws Harrison Bader under the bus for not knowing batting order
The New York Yankees‘ offense has gone quiet during the playoffs, notably against the Houston Astros over the first two games of the ALCS. With Game 3 scheduled for Saturday night, the Bombers will have a tough task ahead of them, despite traveling back to the Bronx and having their home fans cheering them on.
Watch Manny Machado taunt Phillies crowd from all angles (Video)
Take a look at San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado taunt Philadelphia Phillies fans after his first inning home run in Game 4 of the NLCS. The San Diego Padres entered Saturday night down 2-1 in the National League Championship Series to the Philadelphia Phillies. The night prior, the Padres’ comeback attempt ended in the ninth inning, losing 4-2 in Game 3. But the Padres got off to a strong start to Game 4.
'They can't bang on trashcans anymore': Bob Costas angers Houston Astros fans
Just before the Houston Astros celebrated their American League pennant and sweep of the New York Yankees on the field at Yankee Stadium early Monday morning, TBS host Bob Costas managed to arouse the ire of Astros and New England Patriots fans in one foul swoop. Costas seemed to be...
Alex Cora Sends Warning To Yankees Fans About Taunting Astros
Alex Cora had a warning for Yankees fans: Don’t taunt the Astros. The Boston Red Sox manager knows firsthand the consequences that can come from taunting Houston. Just last year, Eduardo Rodriguez pointed to his wrist after getting Carlos Correa out in Game 3 of the 2021 American League Championship Series. Boston went on to win the game, but the Astros bounced back with four straight wins to advance to the World Series.
Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck
Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Report: Houston Astros Bench Coach Joe Espada Named Manager of Chicago White Sox
It wasn't Joe Espada's first managerial interview, nor his second, nor his third... Finally, the interest was too much, it was reported first by MLB Insider Mike Rodriguez that the Chicago White Sox had chosen Espada as their next manager. Prior to the 2021 season, Chicago had hired 76-year-old Tony...
Yankees GM Brian Cashman’s worst move of the 2022 season
The New York Yankees needed massive reinforcements during the 2022 off-season, given they had to make decisions on players like Gary Sanchez and add more pitching support to the rotation. They once again instilled faith in Luis Severino, who enjoyed a great bounce-back season after dealing with three consecutive years of injury-riddled play.
Ted Cruz Waves to Yankees Fans, Gets Flipped Off En Masse
Yankees fans were upset with their team’s loss against the Houston Astros Sunday night—but some seemed even more annoyed by the presence of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). A picture shared on Twitter showed Cruz’s wave to spectators at Yankee Stadium being greeted with multiple fans raising their middle fingers in return. One of the swearing spectators appeared to be standing right by the senator in the same row, while another fan giving an enthusiastic thumbs-down to the lawmaker appeared just behind him. Cruz attended the game to support the Astros and shared a smiling selfie at the stadium. “Minutes from opening pitch in Yankees Stadium. #GoStros” Cruz tweeted. The replies to his message were filled with commenters linking to the picture of him being flipped off, captioned with the phrase: “Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight.”Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight H/t @jessemangelo pic.twitter.com/scKm3jnTXF— Wu-Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) October 24, 2022 Read it at New York Post
After going out with a whimper, New York Yankees need a revamp – starting at the very top
The Yankees haven't reached the World Series since 2009, losing to the Astros in the ALCS for a third time in six years.
ALCS Odds: Astros vs. Yankees Game 3 prediction, odds and pick – 10/22/2022
The series shifts to the Bronx as the Houston Astros look to take a commanding 3-0 lead when they take on the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. It’s time to check out our MLB odds series once more and deliver an Astros-Yankees Game 3 prediction and pick. The...
'We want to win for him': Astros determined to give Dusty Baker Jr. his first World Series championship
“We love going out there every single day and competing for him,” third baseman Alex Bregman said. “He loves this team. He loves winning." Johnnie B. Baker Jr. — he answers to Dusty — has built a lifetime of memories by bearing witness to some of baseball's significant moments.
Yankees ticket prices for game five already plummeting after third straight ALCS loss
After falling behind 3-0 in the ALCS with another loss to the Astros, ticket prices for game five at Yankee Stadium are dropping fast, with tickets available for under $60.
Astros Sweep Yankees, Head To World Series
The Houston Astros are heading back to the World Series after sweeping the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series. They notched a six-five win in Game Four on Sunday. Houston advances to the Fall Classic for the second straight season and fourth time in the last six years. The Astros will face the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series, starting on Friday in Houston.
Phillies are World Series bound. Here's the full schedule
The Phillies are headed to the World Series. Here's a look at the schedule.
2022 MLB playoffs: Bracket, World Series schedule, scores with Astros and Phillies set to meet in Fall Classic
The Philadelphia Phillies are going to the World Series for the first time since 2009. The Houston Astros are going for the second year in a row. Both teams won the pennant on Sunday, and they'll have plenty of time to rest up before World Series Game 1 on Friday. The Phillies ousted the Padres in NLCS Game 5, coming from behind to win on Bryce Harper's two-run homer in the eighth inning. The Astros, meanwhile, finished off an ALCS sweep of the Yankees on Sunday night at Yankee Stadium. It's Houston's fourth AL pennant in six years.
Michael Kay roasting Aaron Boone could be a sign of things to come (Video)
New York Yankees play-by-play announcer Michael Kay took some shots at manager Aaron Boone during the YES postgame coverage for Game 3. Michael Kay is a company man, as he should be as the Yankees official play-by-play announcer for YES. When he does criticize the team, it’s typically mild mannered, and doesn’t hit at the crux of the issue.
