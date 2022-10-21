Read full article on original website
Female football fan, 23, becomes the first woman in Britain to be banned from matches after she hurled a flare onto the pitch when her team lost
A female football fan has become the first woman in Britain to be banned from all 'regulated' soccer matches after she hurled a flare onto the pitch as she watched her team being thrashed at home. Abbie-Leigh Reay, 23, was arrested after she grabbed the missile and threw it towards...
SB Nation
Spurs Women’s Celine Bizet proposed to by partner after Standard-Anderlecht match
Well, at least SOMEONE at Tottenham Hotspur was happy on Sunday evening! Spurs Women forward and Norwegian international Celin Bizet Ildhusøy was proposed to on pitch by her boyfriend Aron Dønnum at the conclusion of the match between Standard Liege and Anderlecht. And it was also her birthday!
BBC
Premier League announces Christmas & new year fixture schedule
The Premier League has announced its festive schedule, with games arranged for 10 of the 11 days between 26 December and 5 January. Dates of the three rounds of matches have been moved for television and to ensure teams have longer between games. There will be seven matches on 26...
Arsenal equal Women’s Super League record with comfortable win at Liverpool
Arsenal equalled the Women’s Super League record of 12 consecutive victories as they eased to a 2-0 win over Liverpool at Prenton Park.The Gunners bossed the first half, scoring through Lia Walti and Frida Manuum, and though their threat faded after the break they had done enough for a fifth straight win in all competitions and 10th away from home against Liverpool.It means Arsenal equalled the wins record they set in 2018, matched by Manchester City in 2021, and Jonas Eidevall’s side have now scored at least two goals in 11 of their last 12 matches.Eidevall chose to stick with...
BBC
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte calls for money, time and patience - but did VAR let Spurs down?
It was only a few months ago that Antonio Conte was talking about "miracles" and celebrating Champions League qualification. Now the spotlight is on the Tottenham boss for all the wrong reasons. Back-to-back Premier League defeats after a solid start to the season have left third-placed Spurs five points off...
NBC Sports
Ever Wonder why Newcastle fans are called Geordies?
Our ‘Ever Wonder’ series will run throughout the 2022-23 Premier League season and focuses on key stories behind the history, tradition and culture of all 20 Premier League clubs. Have you ever sat there and wondered why certain chants became iconic at a club? Why a team has...
theScore
Forest stun Liverpool in latest setback for Klopp's reeling Reds
Taiwo Awoniyi gave Nottingham Forest their most memorable Premier League win in decades on Saturday - against the very club that discarded him. Previously loaned out by Liverpool in each of his seven years with the club, Awoniyi bundled home in the second half against his former employers to seal a 1-0 victory at City Ground.
NBC Sports
Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?
Kevin De Bruyne’s gaudy assist numbers give rise to any number of considerations, and we have to wonder if the Manchester City star has ever wondered if the Premier League record would be his in a world in which Jose Mourinho found better use for him at Chelsea. De...
Manchester United report: Cristiano Ronaldo future to be decided TODAY, with Chelsea set to shockingly sign the superstar
Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo is set for showdown talks with manager Erik ten Hag
BBC
Dietrich Mateschitz: Red Bull punishment for breaking F1 rules delayed after co-owner death
Red Bull say their talks with Formula 1's governing body over breaching the budget cap are on hold following the death of co-owner Dietrich Mateschitz. The FIA announced on 10 October that Red Bull committed a "minor breach" of the $145m (£114m) spending limit in 2021. It has offered...
Yardbarker
Report: Manchester City To Make Triple Digit Offer For AC Milan Star
Manchester City have had a fine start to their Premier League title defence winning all their games bar one which was against Liverpool. They currently sit second in the league table on 26 points just two away from Arsenal who have set the pace early on in the campaign. However,...
SkySports
Arsenal and Man Utd win to maintain 100 per cent starts to WSL season | Chelsea keep pace with win at Brighton
Arsenal and Man Utd overcame Liverpool and Leicester respectively to keep up their 100 per cent starts to the WSL season, while Chelsea kept pace with win at Brighton. Chelsea had to work hard to keep pace with leaders Arsenal and second-placed Manchester United, whom they trail only on goal difference having played a game more after a 2-0 win at Brighton.
NBC Sports
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?
Take a look at these digits (right). Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep Guardiola’s system, producing chances for others in addition to his powerful self-positioning. Haaland is unlikely hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man...
Pep Guardiola apologises for Manchester City fans’ chants at Anfield
Pep Guardiola has apologised for chants about the Hillsborough and Heysel disasters from Manchester City supporters during their loss to Liverpool
Sporting News
Nottingham Forest vs. Liverpool result: Klopp's men still winless away as Awoniyi haunts former club
THE CITY GROUND, NOTTINGHAM — Liverpool’s winless run on the road now stands at five Premier League games, after falling to a 1-0 loss at Nottingham Forest. The day began at 05:15 for Jurgen Klopp, with Thiago Alcantara reporting an ear infection which caused him to sit this one out, while Darwin Nunez failed a late fitness test. The huge injury list combined with a spot of rotation meant Liverpool were missing three of their four best attackers, the same figure in midfield, and three of their five strongest defenders.
Newcastle top 4 in PL after win vs Tottenham
Newcastle United are now fourth in the Premier League table after an impressive 2-1 victory at Tottenham on Sunday. A left-footed lob from Callum Wilson following a mistake by Spurs’ goalkeeper Hugo Lloris outside the box, and then a brilliant solo-goal from Miguel Almiron gave Newcastle a 2-0 lead that stood until halftime.
Benito Carbone: ‘I never wanted to leave Wednesday. It was my mistake’
Walking into a small cafe in Bermondsey, south London, Benito Carbone looks like the sort of man who has never made a mistake in his life. Only a certain type of person can pull off the pinstripe that adorns his tailored suit. But any illusions of pomp and grandeur are quickly swept aside: from the first handshake Carbone is disarming, warm – insisting that I call him “Benny” – and happy to admit that when it comes to mistakes, he has made a few.
Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool prediction: How the Premier League match may play out
Nottingham Forest and Liverpool will take on one another in the Premier League on Saturday.Steve Cooper will come up against Jurgen Klopp and the former has been full of praise for his opposition boss.“I have massive respect and admiration for him, I do for every manager, it’s a unique role, Jurgen is miles more experienced than me in terms of years in the job and games, then you look at his success,” he said.LIVE: Follow live coverage of Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool“I know Liverpool fairly well because I spent time there as a younger coach, there are high demands.”But who...
NBC Sports
Leeds vs Fulham: How to watch, live stream link, team news
Fulham looks to protect its top half footing when it visits desperate Leeds United at Elland Road (watch live, 9am ET on CNBC and online via NBCSports.com). The Cottagers beat Aston Villa 3-0 on Thursday, costing Steven Gerrard his job as Villa boss, and now have 15 points to sit ninth in their first season back in the Premier League.
BBC
Man City 3-1 Brighton: What Guardiola said
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, speaking to Match of the Day, says: "A really tough game, one of the toughest but I can't complain about my team. "Brighton played man to man and it's not really easy, with the ball they are really, really good. They decided to play a game man to man on the pitch and we were lucky to have the quality for the third goal.
