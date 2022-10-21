ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Premier League announces Christmas & new year fixture schedule

The Premier League has announced its festive schedule, with games arranged for 10 of the 11 days between 26 December and 5 January. Dates of the three rounds of matches have been moved for television and to ensure teams have longer between games. There will be seven matches on 26...
The Independent

Arsenal equal Women’s Super League record with comfortable win at Liverpool

Arsenal equalled the Women’s Super League record of 12 consecutive victories as they eased to a 2-0 win over Liverpool at Prenton Park.The Gunners bossed the first half, scoring through Lia Walti and Frida Manuum, and though their threat faded after the break they had done enough for a fifth straight win in all competitions and 10th away from home against Liverpool.It means Arsenal equalled the wins record they set in 2018, matched by Manchester City in 2021, and Jonas Eidevall’s side have now scored at least two goals in 11 of their last 12 matches.Eidevall chose to stick with...
NBC Sports

Ever Wonder why Newcastle fans are called Geordies?

Our ‘Ever Wonder’ series will run throughout the 2022-23 Premier League season and focuses on key stories behind the history, tradition and culture of all 20 Premier League clubs. Have you ever sat there and wondered why certain chants became iconic at a club? Why a team has...
theScore

Forest stun Liverpool in latest setback for Klopp's reeling Reds

Taiwo Awoniyi gave Nottingham Forest their most memorable Premier League win in decades on Saturday - against the very club that discarded him. Previously loaned out by Liverpool in each of his seven years with the club, Awoniyi bundled home in the second half against his former employers to seal a 1-0 victory at City Ground.
NBC Sports

Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?

Kevin De Bruyne’s gaudy assist numbers give rise to any number of considerations, and we have to wonder if the Manchester City star has ever wondered if the Premier League record would be his in a world in which Jose Mourinho found better use for him at Chelsea. De...
Yardbarker

Report: Manchester City To Make Triple Digit Offer For AC Milan Star

Manchester City have had a fine start to their Premier League title defence winning all their games bar one which was against Liverpool. They currently sit second in the league table on 26 points just two away from Arsenal who have set the pace early on in the campaign. However,...
SkySports

Arsenal and Man Utd win to maintain 100 per cent starts to WSL season | Chelsea keep pace with win at Brighton

Arsenal and Man Utd overcame Liverpool and Leicester respectively to keep up their 100 per cent starts to the WSL season, while Chelsea kept pace with win at Brighton. Chelsea had to work hard to keep pace with leaders Arsenal and second-placed Manchester United, whom they trail only on goal difference having played a game more after a 2-0 win at Brighton.
NBC Sports

Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?

Take a look at these digits (right). Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep Guardiola’s system, producing chances for others in addition to his powerful self-positioning. Haaland is unlikely hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man...
Sporting News

Nottingham Forest vs. Liverpool result: Klopp's men still winless away as Awoniyi haunts former club

THE CITY GROUND, NOTTINGHAM — Liverpool’s winless run on the road now stands at five Premier League games, after falling to a 1-0 loss at Nottingham Forest. The day began at 05:15 for Jurgen Klopp, with Thiago Alcantara reporting an ear infection which caused him to sit this one out, while Darwin Nunez failed a late fitness test. The huge injury list combined with a spot of rotation meant Liverpool were missing three of their four best attackers, the same figure in midfield, and three of their five strongest defenders.
The Game Haus

Newcastle top 4 in PL after win vs Tottenham

Newcastle United are now fourth in the Premier League table after an impressive 2-1 victory at Tottenham on Sunday. A left-footed lob from Callum Wilson following a mistake by Spurs’ goalkeeper Hugo Lloris outside the box, and then a brilliant solo-goal from Miguel Almiron gave Newcastle a 2-0 lead that stood until halftime.
The Guardian

Benito Carbone: ‘I never wanted to leave Wednesday. It was my mistake’

Walking into a small cafe in Bermondsey, south London, Benito Carbone looks like the sort of man who has never made a mistake in his life. Only a certain type of person can pull off the pinstripe that adorns his tailored suit. But any illusions of pomp and grandeur are quickly swept aside: from the first handshake Carbone is disarming, warm – insisting that I call him “Benny” – and happy to admit that when it comes to mistakes, he has made a few.
The Independent

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool prediction: How the Premier League match may play out

Nottingham Forest and Liverpool will take on one another in the Premier League on Saturday.Steve Cooper will come up against Jurgen Klopp and the former has been full of praise for his opposition boss.“I have massive respect and admiration for him, I do for every manager, it’s a unique role, Jurgen is miles more experienced than me in terms of years in the job and games, then you look at his success,” he said.LIVE: Follow live coverage of Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool“I know Liverpool fairly well because I spent time there as a younger coach, there are high demands.”But who...
NBC Sports

Leeds vs Fulham: How to watch, live stream link, team news

Fulham looks to protect its top half footing when it visits desperate Leeds United at Elland Road (watch live, 9am ET on CNBC and online via NBCSports.com). The Cottagers beat Aston Villa 3-0 on Thursday, costing Steven Gerrard his job as Villa boss, and now have 15 points to sit ninth in their first season back in the Premier League.
BBC

M﻿an City 3-1 Brighton: What Guardiola said

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, speaking to Match of the Day, says: "A really tough game, one of the toughest but I can't complain about my team. "Brighton played man to man and it's not really easy, with the ball they are really, really good. They decided to play a game man to man on the pitch and we were lucky to have the quality for the third goal.

