Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Raiders bounced back against the Titans, but is it too little too late?Eugene AdamsNashville, TN
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
Pastors, Doctors Call for Safety for Transgender YouthAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Tennessee Titans reach agreement with Nashville's Mayor for new stadiumTina HowellNashville, TN
Andrea Bocelli and Louisiana Philharmonic to perform together for the 1st time in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
WKRN
12-year-old flown to Vanderbilt after accident
A 12-year-old boy was airlifted to Vanderbilt Children's Hospital after he was hit by a vehicle while riding a scooter. A 12-year-old boy was airlifted to Vanderbilt Children's Hospital after he was hit by a vehicle while riding a scooter. This Week with Bob Mueller: October 23, 2022. Take a...
WSMV
Former state Rep. Durham arrested in downtown Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Former Tennessee State Rep. Jeremy Durham was arrested in downtown Nashville on several charges including resisting arrest on Saturday night. Court records show that Durham was charged with DUI, resisting arrest and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. Metro Police responded to a reported traffic accident with...
WKRN
Missing chihuahua rescued from septic tank in Murfreesboro
A long-haired chihuahua is back in the arms of its owner after crews rescued the lost dog from a septic tank in Murfreesboro. Missing chihuahua rescued from septic tank in Murfreesboro. A long-haired chihuahua is back in the arms of its owner after crews rescued the lost dog from a...
WKRN
One person shot outside Nashville hotel, police say
An investigation is underway following a shooting that was reported Sunday morning in the Tusculum neighborhood of Nashville. One person shot outside Nashville hotel, police say. An investigation is underway following a shooting that was reported Sunday morning in the Tusculum neighborhood of Nashville. 2 flee from police onto BNA...
WKRN
Bellevue food truck targeted for second time
Last fall, a Bellevue Philly cheese steak business was burglarized. Now, roughly a year later, they were hit again, but this time, vandals took an entire food truck. Last fall, a Bellevue Philly cheese steak business was burglarized. Now, roughly a year later, they were hit again, but this time, vandals took an entire food truck.
WKRN
Newsmaker: 2022 Mistletoe Trail
Misty Keenan joins Neil Orne in the News 2 studio with more on the 2nd Annual Mistletoe Trail at Riverbluff Park. Misty Keenan joins Neil Orne in the News 2 studio with more on the 2nd Annual Mistletoe Trail at Riverbluff Park. Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular for October 22, …...
WKRN
Swing into Nashville Zoo to meet the Gibbons
If you are at the Nashville Zoo in the morning, you will hear the signature sound of the Gibbons call. If you are at the Nashville Zoo in the morning, you will hear the signature sound of the Gibbons call. 20 acres damaged after Nashville crews battle large …. First...
WKRN
Williamson County crews spend hours fighting brush fire that reignited
For more than eight hours over the course of two days, first responders found themselves dealing with a brush fire in a wooded area of Williamson County. Williamson County crews spend hours fighting brush …. For more than eight hours over the course of two days, first responders found themselves...
WKRN
2 flee from police onto BNA runway
Take a closer look at Tennessee's Gubernatorial race. Hear from the Democratic nominee, Dr. Jason Martin and Republican, incumbent, Governor Bill Lee. Vol Nation helps UT-Martin player’s family recover. Vol Nation helped a player on a rival team in a major way for a good cause. TN Nature Academy...
WKRN
Junk hauling service looks to help those in need
The effects of the pandemic are still being felt by many of us and that includes one Nashville man who said he found his purpose when he was least expecting it. Now, he's using it to help others. Junk hauling service looks to help those in need. The effects of...
WKRN
Parachutist dies after accident at Musket Bowl
North and South Korea exchanged warning shots along their disputed western sea boundary. Former TN state rep. charged with DUI, resisting …. A former lawmaker who was expelled from the Tennessee legislature in 2016 is in trouble with the law again after he was arrested in Nashville. TN Nature Academy...
WKRN
Police identify man shot dead outside nightclub in South Nashville
An investigation is underway after a man was shot to death outside a club early Sunday morning in South Nashville. Police identify man shot dead outside nightclub in …. An investigation is underway after a man was shot to death outside a club early Sunday morning in South Nashville. This...
wgnsradio.com
Sunday Morning Home Fire In Smyrna
(SMYRNA, TN) A Sunday morning (10/23/2022) blaze on McKean Drive destroyed one condominium and the adjacent unit received damage. The home was fully involved when units arrived on-the-scene, and officials say that B-shift firefighters did an excellent job of containing the inferno. The home had 3 bedrooms and approximately 1,400...
WKRN
1 dead after shooting near nightclub in South Nashville
An investigation is underway after a man was shot to death outside of a nightclub in South Nashville. 1 dead after shooting near nightclub in South Nashville. An investigation is underway after a man was shot to death outside of a nightclub in South Nashville. Suspect stopped after south St....
WKRN
TN GOP leaders vow transgender kid treatment bans
GOP leaders from across the country were in Nashville to speak against transgender treatments. GOP leaders from across the country were in Nashville to speak against transgender treatments. 1 dead after shooting near nightclub in South Nashville. An investigation is underway after a man was shot to death outside of...
WKRN
Threats made at 3 Rutherford County schools in past week
Social media posts from students at three different Rutherford County schools this week led to multiple charges being filed. Threats made at 3 Rutherford County schools in past …. Social media posts from students at three different Rutherford County schools this week led to multiple charges being filed. 12-year-old flown...
20 acres damaged after Nashville crews battle large brush fire
First responders from Nashville spent several hours fighting a Sunday brush fire that caused extensive property damage in the Buffalo Road area.
WSMV
RV catches fire blocking lanes on I-40 in Cheatham County
KINGSTON SPRINGS, Tenn. (WSMV) - Interstate 40 eastbound in the Cheatham County area was reduced to one lane after an RV caught fire. A Cheatham County official said that a recreational 34-foot RV had mechanical issues which caused it to go up in flames. The driver was able to safely...
WKRN
Wilson County Elementary School student dies in tragic accident
Wilson County Elementary School student dies in tragic accident. Wilson County Elementary School student dies in tragic …. Wilson County Elementary School student dies in tragic accident. 1 dead after shooting near nightclub in South Nashville. An investigation is underway after a man was shot to death outside of a...
WSMV
New Dolly Parton mural unveiled at Nashville restaurant
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new mural has made its way to the corner of historic 1st Avenue and Broadway. On Friday, Acme Feed & Seed, a restaurant located at 101 Broadway revealed their new Dolly Parton mural. Local artist Mackenzie Moore created the mural and has done work for...
Comments / 0