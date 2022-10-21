Read full article on original website
After just 44 days in office, Liz Truss is eligible to collect a £115,000 allowance for the rest of her life
Truss would be only the sixth prime minister to receive the lifelong allowance, which was enacted in 1991 after Margaret Thatcher's resignation.
King Charles is heard saying 'dear oh dear' as he greets under-fire PM Liz Truss for their first weekly audience
King Charles let out a 'dear oh dear' as he met under-fire Prime Minister Liz Truss for their first ever weekly audience. The monarch, 73, was overheard making the apparent gaffe at Buckingham Palace yesterday. Last month, the pair spoke briefly during a special meeting following the death of Charles's...
What Happened with Liz Truss: A Timeline of Her 6 Weeks as U.K. Prime Minister
Truss announced her resignation on Thursday, just 45 days into her tenure as British prime minister, making her the shortest-serving premier in U.K. history British Prime Minister Liz Truss announced on Thursday that she would resign just 45 days into her premiership — news that came amid controversy brought on by a failed economic plan that launched the United Kingdom into financial turmoil. Truss' resignation came on the heels of calls to do so from more than a dozen British legislators. So, how did she end up here, and in...
Amanpour reacts to Truss' claim during resignation speech
CNN chief international anchor Christiane Amanpour reacts to UK Prime Minister Liz Truss announcing her resignation following calls for her to step down. Her announcement makes her Britain's shortest-serving prime minister.
Liz Truss is ‘charmless, graceless, brainless, and useless’, former Tory minister says
Liz Truss is "charmless, graceless, brainless, and useless", a former Conservative minister has said.Speaking on Tuesday Edwina Currie, an ex-health minister, said there was absolutely no way the prime minister would survive in office.Her comments comes after a poll showed majority of Tory members now want the prime minister to resign.55 per cent of card-carrying Conservatives want Ms Truss to step down – with just 38 per cent wanting her to stay in office, according to the survey by YouGov. Asked during an interview with the GB News channel whether Ms Truss could survive, Ms Currie said: “Oh, no,...
Rishi Sunak To Succeed Liz Truss As British Prime Minister
The former Treasury chief makes history as Britain's first prime minister of South Asian descent.
Liz Truss resigns as Britain's Prime Minister after disastrous six-week tenure
Liz Truss will become the shortest-serving prime minister in British history, after announcing her intention to resign just six weeks into a disastrous term that pitched Britain deep into political and economic turmoil.
A head of lettuce bests Liz Truss in tabloid Prime minister race
Liz Truss has been outlasted by a lettuce in a British tabloid live stream contest. CNN's Anna Stewart reports.
Liz Truss becomes Downing Street's briefest incumbent
Liz Truss is set to become the shortest-serving prime minister in Britain's history, after the public, MPs and the markets comprehensively rejected the self-styled heir to Margaret Thatcher. Truss's rise to become the UK's third female prime minister inevitably led to comparisons with the first: Thatcher.
Pound rallies as Liz Truss announces resignation
The pound rose against the dollar and government borrowing costs dipped as investors reacted to Prime Minister Liz Truss's resignation. Sterling hit $1.13 as the PM made her announcement, and then rose higher during Thursday afternoon. One analyst said investors were "relieved" by the news, despite a lot of uncertainty...
'An absolute disgrace': Public react to Liz Truss's resignation
Members of the public in Knutsford, Cheshire, have made their thoughts known after Liz Truss announced her resignation as Conservative Party leader on Thursday, 20 October.Ms Truss is the shortest-serving prime minister in British history, with just 45 days in office.Fran Binns, 76, branded the turmoil that ensued on Thursday a "disgrace.""It makes you wonder whether you should vote Conservative again, but I’m delighted to hear that she’s finally gone," she added.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Liz Truss lettuce outlasts prime minister following resignation1922 Committee chair Graham Brady confirms rules of Tory leadership contestHistory of shortest-serving prime ministers as Liz Truss tops list
Liz Truss’ short tenure as U.K. prime minister, in one chart
When Liz Truss announced her resignation Thursday, she secured her place as the shortest-serving prime minister in British history. Truss, who was appointed by Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 6 and will remain in office until the Conservative Party chooses a successor, has been on the job for 45 days as of Thursday. Her five immediate predecessors each lasted at least 1,000 days, or almost three years.
'I didn't know Liz Truss had resigned'
Residents in the East Midlands have been reacting to Liz Truss resigning as prime minister. Some in West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire, called for former prime minister Boris Johnson to return, while another in Derby said there should be a general election. Liz Truss announced her resignation after just 45 days as...
Only way is up for Rishi Sunak after disaster of Liz Truss
Incoming PM can take a cautious approach with the Tories’ reputation at rock bottom, but he cannot afford mistakes
How Liz Truss' term as British prime minister went from bad to worse
When she took the keys to 10 Downing Street in the wake of Boris Johnson's political demise, Liz Truss promised to "ride out the storm" of Britain's economic crisis. Just over six weeks later, she was engulfed by a hurricane of her own making.
‘Utter chaos’: what the papers say as Suella Braverman quits and Liz Truss faces more turmoil
The UK newspaper front pages cover a tumultuous day in politics with accusations of bullying in the Commons and the home secretary’s resignation
Can Rishi Sunak end the chaos and restore Britain's credibility?
Rishi Sunak, who served as Boris Johnson's finance minister for two and a half years only to resign and bring down Johnson's government, now faces the unenviable task of picking up a reeling nation after Liz Truss's disastrous tenure.
All in a day’s debacle: 24 hours that undid Liz Truss
Despite the departure of her home secretary, the PM could probably have clung on, but then came the extraordinary unforced errors
Rishi Sunak to become first British Asian PM as Penny Mordaunt bows out
Rishi Sunak will become the UK's first British Asian prime minister after his only remaining rival pulled out of the Tory leadership contest. Nearly 200 Conservative MPs publicly backed the former chancellor ahead of the nomination deadline on Monday. Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt dropped out after failing to secure enough...
Braverman hits out at ‘tumultuous’ Liz Truss as she exits as home secretary
Suella Braverman has criticised Liz Truss’s “tumultuous” premiership as she quit as home secretary, further imperilling the embattled Prime Minister’s grip on power.The popular figure among the Tory right said she had made a “technical infringement” of the rules by sending an official document from a personal email and was now taking responsibility.“I have made a mistake; I accept responsibility; I resign,” she wrote in a barely coded dig at the Prime Minister whose disastrous mini-budget sparked financial turmoil.Farcical scenes erupted in the House of Commons as the Government appeared to U-turn on a threat to strip the whip from...
