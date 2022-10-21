ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

What Happened with Liz Truss: A Timeline of Her 6 Weeks as U.K. Prime Minister

Truss announced her resignation on Thursday, just 45 days into her tenure as British prime minister, making her the shortest-serving premier in U.K. history British Prime Minister Liz Truss announced on Thursday that she would resign just 45 days into her premiership — news that came amid controversy brought on by a failed economic plan that launched the United Kingdom into financial turmoil. Truss' resignation came on the heels of calls to do so from more than a dozen British legislators. So, how did she end up here, and in...
CNN

Amanpour reacts to Truss' claim during resignation speech

CNN chief international anchor Christiane Amanpour reacts to UK Prime Minister Liz Truss announcing her resignation following calls for her to step down. Her announcement makes her Britain's shortest-serving prime minister.
The Independent

Liz Truss is ‘charmless, graceless, brainless, and useless’, former Tory minister says

Liz Truss is "charmless, graceless, brainless, and useless", a former Conservative minister has said.Speaking on Tuesday Edwina Currie, an ex-health minister, said there was absolutely no way the prime minister would survive in office.Her comments comes after a poll showed majority of Tory members now want the prime minister to resign.55 per cent of card-carrying Conservatives want Ms Truss to step down – with just 38 per cent wanting her to stay in office, according to the survey by YouGov. Asked during an interview with the GB News channel whether Ms Truss could survive, Ms Currie said: “Oh, no,...
AFP

Liz Truss becomes Downing Street's briefest incumbent

Liz Truss is set to become the shortest-serving prime minister in Britain's history, after the public, MPs and the markets comprehensively rejected the self-styled heir to Margaret Thatcher. Truss's rise to become the UK's third female prime minister inevitably led to comparisons with the first: Thatcher.
BBC

Pound rallies as Liz Truss announces resignation

The pound rose against the dollar and government borrowing costs dipped as investors reacted to Prime Minister Liz Truss's resignation. Sterling hit $1.13 as the PM made her announcement, and then rose higher during Thursday afternoon. One analyst said investors were "relieved" by the news, despite a lot of uncertainty...
The Independent

'An absolute disgrace': Public react to Liz Truss's resignation

Members of the public in Knutsford, Cheshire, have made their thoughts known after Liz Truss announced her resignation as Conservative Party leader on Thursday, 20 October.Ms Truss is the shortest-serving prime minister in British history, with just 45 days in office.Fran Binns, 76, branded the turmoil that ensued on Thursday a "disgrace.""It makes you wonder whether you should vote Conservative again, but I’m delighted to hear that she’s finally gone," she added.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Liz Truss lettuce outlasts prime minister following resignation1922 Committee chair Graham Brady confirms rules of Tory leadership contestHistory of shortest-serving prime ministers as Liz Truss tops list
NBC News

Liz Truss’ short tenure as U.K. prime minister, in one chart

When Liz Truss announced her resignation Thursday, she secured her place as the shortest-serving prime minister in British history. Truss, who was appointed by Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 6 and will remain in office until the Conservative Party chooses a successor, has been on the job for 45 days as of Thursday. Her five immediate predecessors each lasted at least 1,000 days, or almost three years.
BBC

'I didn't know Liz Truss had resigned'

Residents in the East Midlands have been reacting to Liz Truss resigning as prime minister. Some in West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire, called for former prime minister Boris Johnson to return, while another in Derby said there should be a general election. Liz Truss announced her resignation after just 45 days as...
BBC

Rishi Sunak to become first British Asian PM as Penny Mordaunt bows out

Rishi Sunak will become the UK's first British Asian prime minister after his only remaining rival pulled out of the Tory leadership contest. Nearly 200 Conservative MPs publicly backed the former chancellor ahead of the nomination deadline on Monday. Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt dropped out after failing to secure enough...
The Independent

Braverman hits out at ‘tumultuous’ Liz Truss as she exits as home secretary

Suella Braverman has criticised Liz Truss’s “tumultuous” premiership as she quit as home secretary, further imperilling the embattled Prime Minister’s grip on power.The popular figure among the Tory right said she had made a “technical infringement” of the rules by sending an official document from a personal email and was now taking responsibility.“I have made a mistake; I accept responsibility; I resign,” she wrote in a barely coded dig at the Prime Minister whose disastrous mini-budget sparked financial turmoil.Farcical scenes erupted in the House of Commons as the Government appeared to U-turn on a threat to strip the whip from...

