Hallmark's Kristoffer Polaha Talks 'Funny' New Christmas Film and Hope for His Romance Novels' Evolution

The actor's new Hallmark Channel movie We Wish You a Married Christmas premieres Saturday Kristoffer Polaha is helping jumpstart the holiday season. The actor, 45, stars in The Hallmark Channel's We Wish You a Married Christmas with Marisol Nichols (Riverdale), which premieres Saturday, and the actor describes as a "funny" holiday TV movie. "It's a different little film for Hallmark in the sense that we [the couple in the film] are already married," he told PEOPLE. "Ninety percent of the charm of these movies is watching young love bud....
SFGate

‘A Christmas Story’ Sequel Debuts First Footage of Adult Ralphie

The teaser trailer for the long-awaited “A Christmas Story” sequel is jam-packed with holiday nostalgia. From dusty “fragile” leg lamps to triple dog dare mistakes, the first look at the HBO Max movie sequel, officially titled “A Christmas Story Christmas,” promises all the holiday retread you could shake a turkey leg at.
TVLine

Ghosts Cast Previews Séance Episode, Shares Halloween Costume Tips

For any Ghosts fans looking to dress up as their favorite character from the show for Halloween this year, we’ve got some advice on how to nail your look from none other than the cast of the hit CBS comedy. Because who better than the people wearing those same outfits, day after day, to offer up costume tips? In the above exclusive video, the stars share the key pieces — peasant top, no pants, arrow, of course — needed to dress up as one of the ghosts. Or if you prefer to be more living than dead, Rose McIver has a...
crimereads.com

10 New Books Coming Out This Week

Another week, another batch of books for your TBR pile. Happy reading, folks. “Lev AC Rosen’s lushly rendered mystery, Lavender House, sets the detective novel on its head. There’s the dishonored policeman sitting on a barstool in 1950’s San Francisco and the elegant woman who slides in next to him with a job. But this femme’s wife has been murdered, and the day-drinking cop has been brutally ousted from his job for being gay. Rosen’s smart, bittersweet tale plays with the oldest truth of all: the price we pay for our identity in America.”
Washington Examiner

America the musical

Considering he’d been dead for 143 years, John Adams had a very eventful 1969. January saw the publication of Gordon S. Wood’s The Creation of the American Republic, 1776-1787, which famously declared the “irrelevance” of our second president and confined Adams to scholarly obscurity for three decades. About two months later, the curtain rose on a more nuanced, fair, and accurate appraisal of Adams.
EW.com

Amazon picks its 10 best books of 2012

Pretty much all of the big, important books of the year are already released or soon-to-be-released by now, so it's not too soon for "Best of 2012" lists to start rolling in. Amazon has made its choices — some bold, some expected — for its top 100 books of the year. Here is the top 10 — decide for yourself whether Amazon's picks will make your holiday list. We'll be coming out with our own list soon, so stay tuned!
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘From Scratch’ On Netflix, Where Zoe Saldaña Is An American Who Falls In Love With An Italian Chef

There’s a reason why one of the most popular shows on Netflix is Virgin River, a show that couldn’t be less “prestige TV” if it tried. It’s a straightforward romantic series, with small town vibes added in. It’s a formula that works, which is why the streamer has commissioned a few more shows in that vein. A new series starts in Italy, with two very attractive people falling in love over great food.
dctheaterarts.org

Theater J picks 7 playwrights to diversify portrayal of Jewishness on stage

Theater J, the nation’s largest and most prominent Jewish theater, announces the selection of seven Expanding the Canon commissioned playwrights who over the next two and a half years will create new full-length plays that thematically and visually center ethnically and racially diverse Jewish narratives. The program seeks to correct and broaden the historically limited portrayals of Jewishness on stages in the US and around the world.
Cinemablend

Hulu’s Rosaline Cast Really Loved Shooting The Twist Ending To Romeo And Juliet

SPOILERS are ahead for Rosaline, now streaming with a Hulu subscription. The latest in Shakespearean inspiration recently came in the form of Rosaline, a comedy that imagines Romeo and Juliet from the perspective of Rosaline, Romeo’s ex. During filming, the cast had loads of fun doing their own spin on the classic tragedy, but as they all seemed to agree, it was Rosaline’s twist ending that was an especially memorable day on set.
Time Out Global

The 50 best films set in Paris: 1960-1969

The very best films set in Paris between the years 1960 and 1969, featuring some seriously classic flicks. In the prewar era, the likes of Marcel Carné and René Clair had shot some of the outright loveliest films of the time, often using Parisian backdrops to significant effect. Yet for the young bucks writing for the film publication Cahiers du cinéma, founded in the 50s, these amounted to nothing more than 'cinema for dads' - outmoded pap that failed to reflect the social truths of the time.

