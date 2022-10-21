Unprecedented 401(k) boost: IRS increases amount you can save for retirement in 2023

IRA and 401(k) contribution limits are going up for 2023…and by a lot! That's good news for Americans who are trying to pack as much money as possible in these and other types of retirement accounts. The contribution limits are subject to adjusts for inflation every year, but they don't always rise (or go up by much) if inflation is in check. However, given the recent high inflation rates, the retirement account contribution limits jumped considerably for 2023.

2 DAYS AGO