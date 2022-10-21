Read full article on original website
Saginaw County woman died of asphyxiation, though the manner of death is ‘indeterminate’
CARROLLTON TWP, MI — Closing in on a year since a woman was found dead in her Carrollton Township home, details of what caused her death have been released. What’s still unknown is the manner in which she died, though police say they are treating the death as a homicide.
Noise complaint in Calhoun County leads to multiple arrests
A noise complaint in Calhoun County on Saturday led to multiple arrests and the recovery of three stolen vehicles.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Flint man charged after TikTok video depicted him abusing child
PONTIAC, Mich. – The Oakland County Sheriff’s office has arrested a Flint man for child abuse after a TikTok was sent to the department depicting the man dragging the child by the arm and aggressively striking the child in the face. The sheriff’s office was alerted on Friday,...
WILX-TV
Woman hurt in Lansing shooting Sunday
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A woman is hospitalized after being shot in Lansing Sunday night just before 10 p.m. on Cavanaugh just east of Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard. Police say a 22-year-old woman was injured and taken to the hospital. It’s not clear how badly she was hurt, but police told News 10 she was stable.
nbc25news.com
POLICE: 1 teen dead, 1 adult injured in Saginaw shooting
SAGINAW, Mich. — Police responded to a shooting Sunday afternoon in Saginaw leaving one dead and one injured. On October 23, at around 1:20 p.m., Saginaw Police officers responded to a call of someone shooting from a vehicle to another vehicle at the intersection of Veterans Memorial Pkwy and Lapeer Ave.
Guilty plea due in Michigan school shooting that killed four
A teenager accused of killing four fellow students is expected to plead guilty next week
Local man helps elderly woman recover cash she sent to a scammer
This is when the phishing scammer got control of the woman's computer and made her believe she somehow had accidentally taken too much of a refund.
Macomb county vet appears in court for arraignment in animal cruelty case
Gina Patolo and other animal welfare advocates sat in 42-1 District Court of Romeo Friday to see veterinarian Dr. Wayne Gilchrist arraigned on a misdemeanor charge of animal cruelty.
Washington Township police charge man awaiting trial with trying to intimidate witness
Washington Township police say a man who is in jail awaiting trial on multiple felony counts was charged with another felony after he tried to intimidate a witness. Harold Michael Franks, 40, 300 block of Route 356 is in the Westmoreland County jail awaiting trial on felony charges filed in August by Washington Township police that include illegal possession of a firearm, aggravated assault, strangulation, theft and receiving stolen property.
WNEM
Sheriff warns of ‘grandparent’ phone scam
OWOSSO, Mich. (WNEM) - The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a scam where suspects call grandparents, posing as the grandchild. Investigators said that a scam recently occurred where the victim was called on their home phone from someone who said they were their grandson in Denver, Colorado.
WILX-TV
1931 REO convertible stolen in Lansing Township
LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - People are being asked to be on the lookout for a stolen 1931 REO 835 convertible. According to authorities, the vehicle was stolen in early October while in an enclosed trailer that was on Rosemary Street in Lansing Township. A photo of the stolen vehicle...
Police pursuit near Lansing ends with crash into hardware store, discovery of meth and weapons in suspects’ car
Michigan State Police said just after midnight Friday, a trooper responded to help Dewitt Township and Dewitt City officers with a theft in progress. The suspects were attempting to cut catalytic converters from a car.
WWMTCw
Woman accused of killing Battle Creek man found guilty of second-degree murder
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A woman accused of killing a Battle Creek man at their shared apartment in 2020 was found guilty of second-degree murder Friday. Rose Derrick, 67, was charged with the murder of Walter May after a two-day trial, according to the Calhoun County Prosecuting Attorney. Battle...
Vandergrift police say man in wreck was Tasered twice while resisting arrest; felony charges filed
Vandergrift police say a Michigan man they found asleep behind the wheel after he wrecked into a parked vehicle had to be Tasered twice when he resisted arrest and ran from officers. Stanley Francis Molette, 35, of Farmington Hills was charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault and counts...
Arab American News
Witness in Dearborn says teenage girl grabbed by arm, escorted into Prius; police seek help
DEARBORN – Police in Dearborn are seeking information about a suspicious incident possibly involving a teenage girl. Police says that on Thursday, Oct. 20, they was notified of a suspicious situation involving a Blue Toyota Prius and a White Toyota Prius in the area of Warren Ave. and Wyoming Ave in Dearborn.
wtvbam.com
Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Department release pictures of B and E suspects
FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office has released pictures of possible suspects who may have been involved in a breaking and entering incident at a home in Fayette Township on Wednesday afternoon. While few details have been released by the Sheriff’s Department, a large...
abc12.com
Homeowner pleads guilty to 'worst animal cruelty case' in Shiawassee County
Jordan Hoisington pleaded guilty to one count of animal cruelty after two dead dogs were found in a rental home she owns in Bancroft. Homeowner pleads guilty to 'worst animal cruelty case' in Shiawassee County. Renters moved into the Bancroft home owned by Jordan Hoisington in September. Months after moving...
4 guns & meth seized in Ingham County Thursday morning
During the first traffic stop, the deputy seized one handgun and charges will be sought for carrying a concealed weapon, the ICSO said.
WILX-TV
Jackson police seek missing 12-year-old boy
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Jackson are looking for CardiAir Hardwick, a 12-year-old boy who has been reported missing. Authorities said he was last seen leaving his home on McKinley Street, between Hill Place and Lansing Avenue. Hardwick stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds....
fox2detroit.com
Accused gunman in murder of Oak Park jeweler Dan 'Hutch' Hutchinson, other 2 suspects face judge
FOX 2 - The man accused of killing well-known Oak Park jeweler Dan "Hutch" Hutchinson back in June faced a judge Thursday. The suspect, 44-year-old Roy Larry used a walker to get into the courtroom. Investigators say while riding a bicycle he pulled up next to Hutchinson’s vehicle and fired...
