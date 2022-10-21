Read full article on original website
Elon Musk could have to sell up to $10 billion in Tesla stock next week to get the 'train wreck' Twitter deal done, Wedbush says
Elon Musk could have to sell up to $10 billion in Tesla stock next week to complete his Twitter buyout, according to Dav Ives of Wedbush. "The more investors that bail on this deal is the more money that Musk needs to contribute and therefore sell more Tesla stock," Ives said.
If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla Stock When Elon Musk Was Sued By The SEC In 2018, Here's How Much You'd Have Right Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since fall 2018. The S&P 500, Nasdaq-100 and Dow Jones Industrial Average have returned 47.44%, 80.42% and 40.61% respectively. As good as investors in the major U.S. indices have had it since 2018, investors in the...
Elon Musk Makes an Insane Prediction
The business world is dazed. The declaration felt like an explosion, and everyone in the market shook as they absorbed the impact. The launcher of this latest rhetorical missile is, of course, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, serial entrepreneur and the richest man in the world. Though investors and fans...
Elon Musk selling Tesla stocks to fund his Twitter takeover is like giving away caviar to buy $2 pizza, Wedbush's Dan Ives says
Elon Musk's revived Twitter takeover is bad news for Tesla, according to Wedbush's Dan Ives. Musk has offloaded Tesla shares this year to fund his $44 billion Twitter bid. "That's like me giving away caviar to buy a $2 slice of pizza," Ives told the BBC. Elon Musk's revived Twitter...
Elon Musk Got Angry When Employees Didn't Stay At Work Late At His Maiden Venture: Ex-Colleagues Reminisce About Billionaire In Documentary
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk has been an enigma for many, and not much is known about his management skills. What Happened: Musk comes off as an exacting leader in an account shared by Jim Ambras, a former Zip2 vice president, in a BBC documentary aired this week. Zip2...
Elon Musk Nods As Cathie Wood Raises Alarm On Trillion-Dollar Auto Debt Market Facing 'Serious Losses'
Cathie Wood, the founder of ARK Investment Management, is skeptical about the auto debt market, explaining how a fall in the residual value of gas-powered autos could lead to serious losses. What Happened: Wood tweeted, “Given the accelerated consumer preference shift toward electric vehicles, used car prices and the residual...
Elon Musk's fortune has fallen by $110 billion in less than a year, but he's still the world's richest person
Elon Musk has lost more than $110 billion on paper in less than a year. His net wealth has shrunk because of the slump in Tesla's share price amid the Twitter takeover. Despite the decline he remains richer than Bernard Arnault, Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates. Elon Musk has had...
Elon Musk Has Good News About the Next Tesla Vehicle
It's been a hectic week for Elon Musk. The charismatic and visionary CEO of Tesla (TSLA) has been busy on all fronts. He started the week by causing a big controversy by proposing a peace plan to end the Russian war in Ukraine. This plan, perceived as pro-Russia, was widely...
With Tesla stock set to fall, Elon Musk made his boldest prediction to date
Elon Musk said he saw a future in which Tesla would be worth some $4.5 trillion, more than Apple and Saudi Arabian state oil giant Aramco combined. Elon Musk unveiled his boldest, most outlandish prediction yet for Tesla—only this time markets are not buying it. Shares are set to...
Jeff Bezos says it's time for companies to 'batten down the hatches' as a recession looms, but Elon Musk says Tesla is 'pedal to the metal' with no plans to cut production
Elon Musk said Tesla is "pedal to the metal" whether there's a recession or not on Wednesday. The Tesla CEO said the carmaker has no plans to slow ambitious production targets. Jeff Bezos warned on Tuesday companies should "batten down the hatches" amid an economic downturn. The two richest men...
Elon Musk is slashing Tesla prices to whip up his sluggish sales in a struggling core market: China
Elon Musk needs to pay for his $44 billion Twitter deal with Tesla stock, and he's going to extreme lengths to drive up the share price. Elon Musk slashed the price of his entry range Tesla vehicles in China by as much as 9% to reignite sluggish domestic demand in the final quarter.
Huge Rental Company Places Big Order With Tesla Rival
May wasn't a very merry month for Canoo (GOEV) . Back then, the electric vehicle company was in some serious trouble. Canoo warned investors earlier in 2022 "that there is substantial doubt about the company's ability to continue as a going concern." The company posted a net loss of $125.4...
Surprise! Elon Musk Postpones a Big Event
Elon Musk is notorious for not sticking to his schedule. The list of promises kept but with great delay by the billionaire entrepreneur is long. It includes all vehicles produced by Tesla. They are often announced with great fanfare, but never available per the timeline given by Musk. Take, for...
Cybertruck Moves In The Right Direction As Machinery Needed To Produce It Is On Way To Tesla
Tesla Inc TSLA is now using gigantic gigapress machines to produce its most popular car, the Model Y. This process has many benefits including reduced weight, fewer parts and lower production cost. Tesla also plans to use this technique in a bigger way to produce the highly anticipated Cybertruck. As...
Elon Musk Could Sell $5B Tesla Shares To Fund Twitter Deal Next Week — But Analyst Predicts Rally Once 'Overhang Lifts'
With Elon Musk reviving the abandoned Twitter Inc. TWTR deal and giving a deadline of Oct. 28 for the closure, the chatter regarding financing is back. What Happened: Musk could sell about $5 billion of his Tesla Inc. TSLA shares to close the Twitter deal by Oct. 28, Gary Black, managing partner at Future Fund, said.
Elon Musk says Tesla delivered fewer cars in Q3 than it made because there weren't enough trains, carriers, and boats to transport them
Elon Musk said a shortage of carriers, trains, and boats affected Tesla's ability to deliver vehicles. Musk made the comments during Tesla's third-quarter earnings call Wednesday. He added that the company was working to "smooth out its deliveries." Elon Musk said a shortage of auto carriers, trains, and boats has...
Bill Gates Vs. Elon Musk: Starlink Competitor Funded By Gates Shares Criticism Of SpaceX CEO
The world’s richest man is helping a war-torn country with satellite communications. That helpfulness has led to controversy and now has a rival company backed by another billionaire speaking out. What Happened: SpaceX and Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk provided Starlink satellites to Ukraine as the country has...
Cathie Wood Loads Up Another $2.3M In Tesla Stock As Elon Musk Company's Shares Fall Further
Cathie Wood-led ARK Investment Management Tesla Inc TSLA shares — valued at over $2.28 million based on Monday’s closing price through the company’s ARK Autonomous Tech. & Robotics ETF ARKQ. Tesla is the top holding of the fund with a weight of 9.94% valued at over $89...
Tesla with a market cap bigger than Apple? Elon Musk says so; experts weigh in
Tesla CEO Elon Musk said this week that his electric vehicle company's market cap could eventually exceed that of tech giant Apple. What are the odds?
Elon Musk Could Spin Off Starlink From SpaceX And Take It Public By 2025, Says Analyst: 'It Makes Perfect Sense'
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who also heads Tesla Inc TSLA, could hold an initial public offering for Starlink by 2025. What Happened: Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet service, could be spun off by Musk, according to analysts at CCS Insight, reported CNBC. “We think it makes perfect sense,” said Ben...
