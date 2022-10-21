Rainey Qualley on Style Tips She's Received From Andie MacDowell and Sharing Pieces With Margaret Qualley

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Julia Roberts Suits Up in Custom Thom Browne Corset Dress at Academy Museum Gala
Julia Roberts suited up for the Academy Museum Gala on Saturday in Los Angeles in a sophisticated black and white ensemble. The actress wore a custom Thom Browne dress featuring a drop waist trouser skirt, a matching oversize jacket with grosgrain tipping and a black silk corset. Underneath the corset Roberts wore a white shirt with vertical gray stripes. She went for minimal jewelry, including a pair of diamond stud earrings and a diamond pendant necklace.
ETOnline.com
L.A.'s MaeDay Rescue Refutes Olivia Wilde's Ex-Nanny's Claim She Abandoned Dog for Harry Styles
Less than a week after Olivia Wilde's former nanny claimed the actress abandoned her dog in order to free up more time for Harry Styles, the animal rescue where she adopted the dog is refuting those claims by calling them a doggone lie. MaeDay Rescue, a Los Angeles-based non-profit that...
Kaitlyn Dever Wears Chanel Cropped Top and Trousers for High Jewelry Collection Dinner
Kaitlyn Dever attended Chanel’s dinner on Thursday in Los Angeles celebrating the brand’s 1932 high jewelry collection. Dever was outfitted in a head-to-toe Chanel look for the occasion, including a red-and-white-striped shirt, black pants with a chain belt and a white quilted leather Chanel bag. Dever opted for...
ohmymag.co.uk
Princess Anne inherits Queen Elizabeth's most treasured possession worth £1 million
The late Queen Elizabeth II's love for pearls took root in her childhood, but pearls have always had a solid connection to the Royal Family. Author of The Queen's Jewels, Leslie Field, wrote:. Pearls are traditional for Queens going back one thousand years. Express reports that Princess Anne's great-great-great-grandmother, Queen...
Florence Pugh Shimmers in a Completely Sheer Crop Top and Maxi Skirt
Florence Pugh was serving shimmer and shine from all angles at Paris Fashion Week. While attending the Valentino afterparty on Oct. 2, the "Don't Worry Darling" star emerged from her ride in a completely sheer Tulle Illusione Embellished Crop Top and a matching Tulle Illusione Embellished Maxi Skirt adorned with gold sequins by Valentino. Like her iconic Barbiecore moment at Valentino's Haute Couture show in Rome on July 10, the two-piece ensemble, styled by Rebecca Corbin-Murray, was a reminder that true fashion conforms to no body-shaming beliefs.
Bella Hadid has dress spray-painted on before walking runway at Paris Fashion Week
Supermodel Bella Hadid had a dress spray-painted onto her before walking the runway Friday at a Paris Fashion Week show for luxury label Coperni.
See a Steamy Sneak Peek of Magic Mike's Last Dance Featuring Channing Tatum's Abs
Watch: Channing Tatum Steps Up His Dancing Skills in New Video. It's showtime for Channing Tatum. As seen in the first look for Magic Mike's Last Dance, the actor had no problem baring his abs for co-star Salma Hayek. In fact, the teaser image—released on Oct. 21—showed the actress getting a close feel of Channing's six-pack as he held her hand.
hypebeast.com
Beate Karlsson’s SS23 AVAVAV Debut Trips Up Milan Fashion Week
Famous for its eye-popping and thought-provoking “Finger and Claw” footwear, AVAVAV is back for the Spring/Summer 2023 season, in a very dramatic fashion. The brand’s Creative Director, Beate Karlsson, tripped up the final leg of shows for Milan Fashion Week – quite literally, with models falling on the runway – with a debut, nouveau riche collection of ready-to-wear and accessory items that conceptualized the ideal of “success and failure.”
Pregnant! ‘Ellen Show’ Singer Sophia Grace Brownlee Reveals She Is Expecting Baby No. 1: Details
Sophia Grace Brownlee, who is known for performing alongside cousin Rosie McClelland on The Ellen DeGeneres Show when they were toddlers, announced that she is pregnant and expecting baby No. 1. “Hi everyone. Welcome back to...
The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire... Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction
Standing in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria's private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
Tamera Mowry Embraces the ‘No-Pants’ Trend in Hybrid Suit Jacket & Thigh-High Boots for ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Tamera Mowry was interviewed on “The Drew Barrymore Show” yesterday. The “You Should Sit Down For This” author went on the show sporting a reworked suit jacket by Sacai and black thigh-high boots.
Behati Prinsloo Shows Growing Baby Bump In T-Shirt & Cargo Pants As She Stands By Adam Levine
Behati Prinsloo looked cool and calm as she stepped out for a smoothie in the wake of her husband Adam Levine’s recent flirting scandal. The very pregnant supermodel showed off her growing baby bump as she rocked a tiny white tee and cargo pants for her excursion in Santa Barbara on Thursday, Oct. 20. Adding a set of designer shades and chic footwear to the casual ensemble, Behati kept a solemn face in the face of adversity.
Julia Roberts Suits Up in Navy Romper & Thom Browne Heels for ‘Jimmy Kimmel’ with George Clooney
Julia Roberts looked sophisticatedly chic as she visited “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” yesterday night. The actress was joined by her longtime friend and co-worker George Clooney as they talked about their friendship that started on the set of “Ocean’s Eleven”, their new movie “Ticket To Paradise”, and shooting in Australia.
Christina Haack Enjoys ‘Much Needed’ Mini Honeymoon With Joshua Hall Amid Ant Anstead Custody Drama
Vacation mode activated! Christina Hall (née Haack) jetted off to Mexico with husband Joshua Hall amid her ongoing child custody drama with ex-husband Ant Anstead. “Much needed trip: relax and reset,” Christina, 39, captioned an Instagram video from the trip earlier this week. “Amazing few days soaking in the sun, spa and amazing cuisine.” The […]
Tina Lawson Suits Up in Slashed Suit and Platform Heels at Wearable Art Gala 2022
Tina Lawson was all business for the 2022 Wearable Art Gala. While hitting the red carpet with Richard Lawson and her grandson, Daniel Smith Jr., the mother of Beyoncé posed in a sharp black suit. Her ensemble featured a classic buttoned blazer and pleated trousers. However, Lawson’s ensemble gained a sleek edge from an asymmetric neckline trimmed in flounced tulle, as well as a pointed side cutout, giving the set a slashed appearance. A large gold and diamond collar necklace, as well as a crystal netting-trimmed fascinator accented with 3D black flowers, completed her ensemble. When it came to footwear, the House of Dereon...
Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara’s Son Riley’s Baby Album: Photos
Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara have enjoyed documenting life with their son, Riley, since he joined their family. “You all know how long I’ve wanted this!!!! @darylsabara and I are so beyond happy and excited to meet this little cutie early next year! WE’RE PREGNANTTTTT!!!” Trainor announced via Instagram in October 2020. The pair, who […]
Zoe Saldaña Slips On Louboutin Pumps & Leather Dress for ‘From Scratch’ Special Screening
Zoe Saldaña made a sleek choice to attend Netflix’s “From Scratch” special screening in Los Angeles yesterday. The “Avatar” actress modeled a skin-toned hue leather dress from Fendi’s fall 2022 couture collection. The fitted dress featured a sweetheart neckline and an A-line skirt. She accessorized with a set of EF Collection mini huggie earrings featuring 0.26 carats of diamond and covered in 14k gold. Saldaña also added a couple more sparkling details with an assortment of gold rings from the diamond company Vrai. The actress kept it monochrome with her footwear. Saldaña wore brown Christain Louboutin pumps to complete her look. The...
ETOnline.com
Sarah Hyland Shares Video of Jesse Tyler Ferguson Officiating Her Wedding to Wells Adams
A special day made even more magical! Sarah Hyland is sharing a look at her gorgeous wedding to Wells Adams, and the heartfelt officiating by her Modern Familyco-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson. Hyland took to Instagram on Saturday to post the video, which showed her and the former Bachelor in Paradise...
It’s Really Expensive to Be a Star
When Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney told The Hollywood Reporter in a July 27 cover story that, despite her fame, money is still tight, the internet was quickly divided over whether the appropriate response was scrutiny or sympathy. Or, as one headline put it: “Is Sydney Sweeney Out of Touch or Being Honest?” It’s easy to understand how reports of multimillion-dollar paydays might imply most actors are flush with cash, but money managers say the nondiscretionary costs add up. And, as the White Lotus actress noted, it impacts their career choices.More from The Hollywood ReporterMarvel, DC Among Last Bastion for Supersized PaydaysSalary...
San Diego International Film Festival Returns to Live Mode With Awards Calendar Ambitions
Venice. Telluride. Toronto. San Diego. San Diego? Yes, planting that sequence of film fests in the minds of the industry is the lofty goal of Tonya Mantooth, CEO and artistic director of the San Diego Intl. Film Festival. She wants to make the event part of the mandatory awards calendar, capturing films, stars and — especially — voters as they wend their way to the Oscars. Now in its 21st year, the fest will take place on Oct. 19-23 at multiple venues in the coastal city, just a hop, skip and a jump south of L.A. — far closer to Hollywood than...
Comments / 0