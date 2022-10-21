The strong left leg of senior place kicker Edwin Lopez provides The Colony football team with a secret weapon. Lopez was on fire in the Cougars’ 35-29 loss to Justin Northwest last Friday. The senior made a career-long 52-yard field goal while adding two makes from 42 yards, in addition to one successful onside kick recovery for The Colony. But it’s not the furthest field goal that he’s made – at least unofficially. Two weeks ago, Lopez made a 65-yarder in practice.

