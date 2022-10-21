Read full article on original website
Meet Alex Rogers, dancer and Director of the Topcats Drill Team at The Colony High School
Alex Rogers has been the Director of the Topcats drill team at The Colony High School for six years, incorporating her passion for dance into a career. She has been dancing since she was 3 years old and never looked back once she discovered the Dance Education Program at Texas State University.
Heartbreak: Marcus boys, Flower Mound girls bow out in Region I-6A water polo final
LEWISVILLE – The resolve of the Marcus boys water polo team was being put to the test. Southlake Carroll took an 8-6 lead with 6:44 remaining in the fourth quarter of Saturday night’s Region I-6A final at Lewisville ISD Westside Aquatic Center after Marcus had stormed out to a two-goal advantage in the first quarter.
Meet Maria Christiansen, Director of Elementary Bilingual/ESL for CFBISD
Maria Christiansen is the Director of Elementary Bilingual/ESL at Carrollton Elementary and has been teaching at the school since 2004. She loves all things reading, baking, and diversity. Tell me a little bit about yourself.
PHOTOS: Prestonwood stays hot, routs Bishop Lynch
The Prestonwood Christian football team won its seventh game in a row on Friday, rolling past Bishop Lynch 57-17. Check out photos from the action.
Ruhman shaping success for Lady Wolves now and for years to come
Plano West senior Katelyn Ruhman remembers biding her time on the bench as a sophomore, anxious for an opportunity to contribute for a Lady Wolves' volleyball team that made a run to the regional quarterfinals. Ruhman earned that opportunity as a junior and hasn't slowed down since, named an all-district...
Denton County Football Roundup: Flower Mound outlasts Plano; The Colony rolls past Azle; Lake Dallas, Creekview fall
It is shaping up to be a wild finish in District 6-6A. And for Flower Mound, the Jaguars have bounced back from a 0-5 start to position themselves for a strong late regular-season run. Senior quarterback Yale Erdman threw for 236 yards on 12-of-17 passing with three touchdowns and senior...
Get to know Keep Allen Beautiful board member and physician, Susan Ponder
Susan Ponder has been practicing medicine for more than 16 years, spending the past six years as a family physician in the area. In addition to her work as a physician, she is a member of the Keep Allen Beautiful board. Tell our readers a little bit about you.
Carrollton community comes together to honor Officer Nothem's memory during candlelight vigil
Family, friends, colleagues, and hundreds of people from the Carrollton community attended Officer Steve Nothem's candlelight vigil Sunday night. Several coworkers spoke and shared stories to honor Nothem's memory. Some stories were humorous and some tear-worthy, but all spoke about what a great man Nothem was to work with as a friend and colleague.
Collin County Football Roundup: McKinney Boyd, Plano West pick up 1st district wins
The McKinney Boyd and Plano West football teams both found the district win column for the first time this season on Friday and scored pivotal fourth-quarter touchdowns in doing so. The Broncos (1-7, 1-4 in 5-6A) fended off Little Elm (1-8, 0-5) for a 55-46 win from Little Elm ISD...
Down to the wire: Photos from Plano West's entertaining battle with rival Plano East
The latest installment of Plano ISD's crosstown rivalry didn't disappoint on Friday, as Plano West toughed out a 31-28 victory over Plano East. Check out photos from this thrilling matchup.
Terrell continues growth at QB for Lewisville
It’s not easy to follow in the footsteps of a quarterback that had been as productive as Lewisville alum and Boise State freshman Taylen Green. But for junior Ethan Terrell, he has taken over the reins and helped to lead the Farmers to two of their best seasons in recent history.
All the action from McKinney Boyd's shootout with Little Elm, McKinney North's battle with No. 1 Longview
McKinney ISD continued its football season on Friday, with McKinney Boyd outlasting Little Elm and McKinney North falling to top-ranked Longview. Here are some of the top photos from both ballgames.
Here they come: Photos from Flower Mound's big win over Plano
Flower Mound continued its late-season resurgence on Friday, topping Plano 51-41. Check out photos from the action.
Lopez’s big leg a boost for The Colony
The strong left leg of senior place kicker Edwin Lopez provides The Colony football team with a secret weapon. Lopez was on fire in the Cougars’ 35-29 loss to Justin Northwest last Friday. The senior made a career-long 52-yard field goal while adding two makes from 42 yards, in addition to one successful onside kick recovery for The Colony. But it’s not the furthest field goal that he’s made – at least unofficially. Two weeks ago, Lopez made a 65-yarder in practice.
Check out photos from McKinney's big win over Rock Hill
The McKinney football team clinched a playoff spot on Friday after rolling past Prosper Rock Hill for a 42-10 victory. Check out photos from this District 5-6A showdown.
Ground assault: Skeeters pound North Forney en route to 49-28 win
In this era of the wide-open spread offense, high-scoring games are the norm rather than the exception. Mesquite put up its share of points on Friday, but it did so the old-fashioned way.
Mullen’s experience has Coppell on a good run
Last Saturday, the Coppell boys cross country team lived up to its billing as the No. 2-ranked team in Class 6A. Senior Andrew Mullen led the way, placing second with a time of 15:42 to pace the Cowboys. Coppell placed first in the team standings at the District 6-6A meet with 31 points, which was 33 points better than second-place Flower Mound’s 64.
How this McKinney business owner is using inspiration from nature to impact the community
Betsabe Coston grew up surrounded by nature. Today, she is the owner of Vita Verde Botanicals and Co-Owner of Native McKinney in the downtown square. Tell us a little bit about yourself.
5 things to do in Coppell the week of October 23
Halloween weekend is here and for those that participate, Coppell has several opportunities for residents to enjoy, such as trick-or-treating events. There are also activities put on by the city that include live music or learning how to crochet. Take a look at five events Coppell has to offer this week.
Meet Cynthia Dearnbarger, florist and small business owner in Old Town Lewisville
Cynthia Dearnbarger is a small business owner in Old Town Lewisville, starting a business to help fuel her passion for people and flowers. She opened Flourish Flowers and Gifts in 2017 to bring unique floral arrangements and niche gifts to the town. Tell me a little bit about yourself.
