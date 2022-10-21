ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

Heartbreak: Marcus boys, Flower Mound girls bow out in Region I-6A water polo final

LEWISVILLE – The resolve of the Marcus boys water polo team was being put to the test. Southlake Carroll took an 8-6 lead with 6:44 remaining in the fourth quarter of Saturday night’s Region I-6A final at Lewisville ISD Westside Aquatic Center after Marcus had stormed out to a two-goal advantage in the first quarter.
MOUND, TX
Ruhman shaping success for Lady Wolves now and for years to come

Plano West senior Katelyn Ruhman remembers biding her time on the bench as a sophomore, anxious for an opportunity to contribute for a Lady Wolves' volleyball team that made a run to the regional quarterfinals. Ruhman earned that opportunity as a junior and hasn't slowed down since, named an all-district...
PLANO, TX
Carrollton community comes together to honor Officer Nothem's memory during candlelight vigil

Family, friends, colleagues, and hundreds of people from the Carrollton community attended Officer Steve Nothem's candlelight vigil Sunday night. Several coworkers spoke and shared stories to honor Nothem's memory. Some stories were humorous and some tear-worthy, but all spoke about what a great man Nothem was to work with as a friend and colleague.
CARROLLTON, TX
Terrell continues growth at QB for Lewisville

It’s not easy to follow in the footsteps of a quarterback that had been as productive as Lewisville alum and Boise State freshman Taylen Green. But for junior Ethan Terrell, he has taken over the reins and helped to lead the Farmers to two of their best seasons in recent history.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Lopez’s big leg a boost for The Colony

The strong left leg of senior place kicker Edwin Lopez provides The Colony football team with a secret weapon. Lopez was on fire in the Cougars’ 35-29 loss to Justin Northwest last Friday. The senior made a career-long 52-yard field goal while adding two makes from 42 yards, in addition to one successful onside kick recovery for The Colony. But it’s not the furthest field goal that he’s made – at least unofficially. Two weeks ago, Lopez made a 65-yarder in practice.
THE COLONY, TX
Mullen’s experience has Coppell on a good run

Last Saturday, the Coppell boys cross country team lived up to its billing as the No. 2-ranked team in Class 6A. Senior Andrew Mullen led the way, placing second with a time of 15:42 to pace the Cowboys. Coppell placed first in the team standings at the District 6-6A meet with 31 points, which was 33 points better than second-place Flower Mound’s 64.
COPPELL, TX
5 things to do in Coppell the week of October 23

Halloween weekend is here and for those that participate, Coppell has several opportunities for residents to enjoy, such as trick-or-treating events. There are also activities put on by the city that include live music or learning how to crochet. Take a look at five events Coppell has to offer this week.
COPPELL, TX

