Since January, Megan Lykins Reich has served as executive director at the Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland. After serving as interim director since mid-2020 when the museum’s last director, Jill Snyder, left the museum, Reich was promoted and has been serving in the role for 10 months. Hired by the museum in 2004 as a curatorial intern, Reich has moved through the museum’s ranks, serving as a curatorial fellow, director of education, associate curator and deputy director, among other roles. Since her hiring, she has curated 34 exhibitions at the museum.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO