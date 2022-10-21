Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Pizza in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
For Cleveland Guardians, Small Ball Might Not Be the Best Fall BallIBWAACleveland, OH
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
Cleveland's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCleveland, OH
This Small Ohio Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenChagrin Falls, OH
Related
Cleveland Jewish News
Megan Lykins Reich reflects on first months as moCa executive director
Since January, Megan Lykins Reich has served as executive director at the Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland. After serving as interim director since mid-2020 when the museum’s last director, Jill Snyder, left the museum, Reich was promoted and has been serving in the role for 10 months. Hired by the museum in 2004 as a curatorial intern, Reich has moved through the museum’s ranks, serving as a curatorial fellow, director of education, associate curator and deputy director, among other roles. Since her hiring, she has curated 34 exhibitions at the museum.
Cleveland Jewish News
Community fundraising events important for organizations
Community events can be integral parts of a charitable organization’s operations. These events bring people together for a good time and a good cause. For many organizations, they make up a major portion of funds brought in each year. Some organizations hold events toward the end of the year, as these are times during which many are in the mood for a celebration and giving increases.
Cleveland Jewish News
Resources available to learn about organizations
Whether someone is new to an area or just becoming involved with charitable giving, it can be helpful for them to find an organization or cause they are interested in. There are many resources they can use to explore potential organizations, such as philanthropic advisers, books and websites. Michelle Blackford,...
Cleveland Jewish News
Fuchs Mizrachi School celebrates holidays
The chag spirit was felt throughout the building at Fuchs Mizrachi School. From the 12-month-olds to 12th graders, they celebrated the chagim together. Whether it was pre-Rosh Hashanah shofar blowing, apples and honey stations, learning halachot, seder simanim, chessed trips, or a Selichot bonfire, students were prepared to enjoy Rosh Hashanah with their families and friends.
Cleveland Jewish News
Frauenthal, Marsha
Marsha Wallof Frauenthal, 90, died peacefully at home in Cleveland on Oct. 16, 2022. Loving mother of Betsy Frauenthal (David Kirshner) and Dr. Ellen Frauenthal. Sister of Carole Rosenblatt and Warren Blaugrund. Devoted Nana to Drew Silverstein (Margaret Van Valkenburg), Dr. Laura Richardson (Nicholas), Dr. Anna (Aaron) Ravin, Ben Kirshner (fiance, Dr. Sarah Gleberman), Caleb Kirshner, and great-nana to Bennett Lewis Richardson. Her life was forever nourished by her grandchildren, as was theirs. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Cleveland Jewish News
Cuyahoga County barriers with parents, youth workshop Oct. 25
Cuyahoga County will host a workshop on recognizing resistance and strategies for overcoming barriers when engaging with parents and youth at 1 to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at Fairhill Partners. Clinic psychologist Suzanne Schneps will be the presenter. Tickets are $25. To register, visit cfadvocates.app.neoncrm.com.
Cleveland Jewish News
Rosskamms to be honored at B’nai Jeshurun, Israel Bonds dinner
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, in association with Israel Bonds, will hold its annual Israel Bonds tribute dinner on Oct. 30 at the synagogue in Pepper Pike. The synagogue has hosted an annual Israel Bonds event for 52 consecutive years, according to a news release. “Israel Bonds is proud to partner...
Cleveland Jewish News
Kahn, Nicole
Nicole Alexandra Kahn, beloved wife of Mark Poorman. Cherished daughter of Susan H. (nee Ettinger) and Ronald L. Kahn. Adored sister of Jeremy (Victoria Whitford) Kahn. Dear daughter-in-law of Wilma (Orval-deceased) Burky, sister-in-law of Jolene (Ben) Kelbley. Loving aunt of Cordelia Kahn, Ashley Kelbley and Gabriel Kahn. Dear niece of Steven (Conna Choi) Kahn and David Ettinger.
Cleveland Jewish News
Holiday season donations big boost for organizations
For some, the holiday season brings a greater desire to give. For others, it brings a greater need for help. Charitable organizations work especially hard around this time of year to make sure that those two groups of people can be connected, and serve or be served. Terry Uhl, executive...
Cleveland Jewish News
New York, Cleveland look to each for security best practices
During a time of increased antisemitism in Ohio and nationwide, providing security for the Jewish community has become an even greater challenge. As part of an effort to better address those issues, JFC Security, LLC, the security provider of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, shared with New York officials the best practices used by the organizations.
Cleveland Jewish News
MetroHealth Behavioral Health Center opens $42M facility
As MetroHealth Behavioral Health Center opened its doors Oct. 21 to its first 40 patients, it becomes the largest freestanding psychiatric hospital in the region and fills a growing demand for beds, according to Beverly Lozar, executive director of the hospital. The $42 million, three-story, 100,000-square-foot hospital’s 112 beds will...
Cleveland Jewish News
Church of the Resurrection blood drive Oct. 25 in Solon
The Church of the Resurrection will host a blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 25 at 32001 Cannon Road in Solon. To register, call 800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org.
Cleveland Jewish News
Akron Children’s Hospital opens sports rehabilitation in Medina
Akron Children’s Hospital opened a sports rehabilitation program at Pinnacle Sports at 313 Medina Road in Medina. The program will service athletes ages 10 through college-age. Services at the center include treatment for sprains, strains, fractures and more. “We are pleased to expand our partnership with Pinnacle Sports to...
Cleveland Jewish News
Shaker Heights police shoot carjacking suspect near high school
Shaker Heights police shot a carjacking suspect near Shaker Heights High School, which sent the school into a temporary lockdown Oct. 21. At about 3:15 p.m., Shaker Heights police observed a vehicle in the area of Lee Road and Aldersyde Drive that had been reported stolen, according a tweet from the police department.
Comments / 0