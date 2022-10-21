ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott Tady: Cherico's voice towers & empowers; Marina shines as rising star

By Scott Tady, Beaver County Times
 3 days ago

"You've got to believe in yourself," Valentina Cherico sings in a towering, empowering voice on her latest single, "Believe in Yourself."

Arriving Oct. 23 on streaming platforms, "Believe in Yourself" is a pop song with twinkling keys and zesty Latin horns. Though the emphasis rightly remains on Cherico's full throttle yet silky singing, as she dismisses the liars and haters, heeding her inner voice that believes her dreams can come true.

“My mission behind this song is to share my story of overcoming the negatives in the music business and to never give up, no matter what others say," Cherico, a 19-year-old Rochester resident, said. "You are capable of anything by having a positive mindset, working hard and never stop dreaming."

The song's music video is loads of fun, starting in black-and-white, with young Valentina (portrayed by her cousin Gina) being lectured how she needs to study more and sing less. Cut to current-day Valentina, in a two-piece outfit on the steps next to the vibrantly colored mural outside Beaver Bagel, singing with confidence and purpose. Local viewers of the video will recognize the brick-walled interior of The Ark, the new cocktail lounge above the Grumpy Beaver Pub in Bridgewater. The video also utilizes the stage inside the Rochester Borough Theater, and The Vault recording studios on Neville Island.

The video's public release party was planned for Oct. 22 at Paradise Pub in Center Township. Cherico returns to the stage Oct. 29 at the Aliquippa American Serbian Club as part of local pop-rock band Casanova & The Divas, also featuring her father, Mickey, and sister, Alexandra.

In January, Cherico releases a new ballad, "Dynamite."

Her debut single "There's No Stopping Me Now" came out in August 2021, produced by Grammy Award nominee Roy Hamilton III, followed by her December 2021 holiday release "Lifted Me."

A model and actress who has appeared in musicals at The Strand Theater, The Comtra Theater and as a member of the Pittsburgh CLO, Cherico has branded herself as an artist conveying simplistic, yet illustrative and thought-provoking stories.

She's going places.

Rising star

Ashley Marina sounded and looked like a seasoned pro last weekend at Stage AE as part of the annual Women Who Rock concert.

The Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School student commanded the stage with confidence, powerfully singing and playing keyboards on her new original pop single, "All Good Things," which has a YouTube video, and is available on major streaming sites. Marina's relatable lyrics bring the point of view of a hopeless romantic who realizes most relationships don't end well.

Marina got spotlighted as this year's "Rising Star" in the Women Who Rock show that has the dual purpose of raising money for women's health research at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital, while nurturing talented female musicians.

The concert starred "American Idol" champ Jordin Sparks showcasing her exceptional voice and easygoing charm. The current "Dancing With The Stars" contestant tested a few new songs for the Pittsburgh audience, including the catchy "Cards on The Table." Of course, she sang her Top-20 pop/R&B hits "Battlefield" and "One Step at a Time."

The concert also featured on-the-rise Texas blues-rocker Emily Wolfe, and Pittsburgh's own female-fronted Tiny Wars, a rocking, melodic and utterly exciting band that drew from '80s rock influences like Scandal ("The Warrior"). Featuring on guitar popular 105.9-The X deejay Abby Krizner, I'm hoping Tiny Wars gets booked for the Cabin Fever Music Series at Beaver Station Cultural & Event Center.

It's a beautiful day for a cardigan

Sweater weather is here, so the time is right for WQED TV’s Cardigan Day on Nov. 2.

Inspired by Fred Rogers of "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood," Cardigan Day annually asks “neighbors” to support and spread kindness by donning their cardigans and posing for photos, using social media to post with the tag #CardiganDay.

Then on Nov. 16, WQED welcomes people back to its Fred Rogers Studio in Oakland for the annual Cardigan Day Party with entertainment from rapper FRZY, The Polkamaniacs, DJ TJ Harris and comedian-emcee Steve Byrne. There'll be meet and greets with David Newell (Mr. McFeely from "Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood") and WQED documentary maker Rick Sebak.

This purely Pittsburgh event includes food and beverages from Primanti Bros., Gosia’s Pierogies, EatUnique and Portogallo Peppers N'AT; a cookie table with treats from Eat’n Park, EatUnique and Shell’s Sweet Treats; a sundae and banana split bar from 512 Coffee & Cream; beer from Mindful Brewery and signature cocktails from Wigle Whiskey.

Tickets are $50, or $85 for two, at eventbrite.com.

Frogman gets things hopping in Beaver County

Frogman Frank, the morning man on western Pennsylvania's Froggy FM country music stations, will spin tunes at a few Beaver County bars.

Catch his mix of old-school rock, pop and dance hits on Oct. 28 at the Grumpy Beaver Pub in Bridgewater, and Oct. 29 at Phil's Bar and Grill in Koppel.

I hear he's got a stunt in the works for Froggy where he'll be sleeping in an RV at the Beaver Valley Mall.

Stay tuned for details.

Scott Tady is entertainment editor for The Times and easy to reach at stady@timesonline.com

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Scott Tady: Cherico's voice towers & empowers; Marina shines as rising star

