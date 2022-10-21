ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSAT 12

2 men injured in shooting at East Side intersection, said SAPD

SAN ANTONIO – Two men were shot while sitting at an intersection on the city’s East Side Friday night, said San Antonio police. The men were sitting in their car at the intersection of W.W. White Road and East Houston St. when a vehicle pulled up beside them and began shooting, according to police at the scene.
KSAT 12

One hospitalized after shots fired at family gathering, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A family gathering in a Southwest Side neighborhood turned into a dangerous situation after shots were fired, leaving one man hospitalized, said San Antonio police. SAPD responded to a shooting at 3:29 a.m. in the 1400 block of Somerset Road. Police say two men were “partying”...
KSAT 12

SAPD: Argument leads to shooting outside Northeast Side 7-Eleven

SAN ANTONIO – An argument outside a convenience store left one person injured Friday, said San Antonio police. SAPD officers responded to the shooting in the 5600 block of North Foster Road Friday night. Police say a 7-Eleven employee got into an argument with someone they knew when they...
