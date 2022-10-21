ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HOLAUSA

Prince and Princess celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary

By Alexandra Hurtado
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xtDys_0ihqxKBF00
ROYAL NEWS Prince and Princess celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary The royal couple’s second child is due in 2023

One decade down, forever to go! Prince Guillaume and Princess Stéphanie of Luxembourg celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary on Thursday, Oct. 20. To commemorate the couple’s milestone anniversary, the Grand Ducal Court of Luxembourg shared new portraits of the Hereditary Grand Duke and Hereditary Grand Duchess.

“Just 10 years ago, on October 20, 2012, LL.AA.RR. Prince Guillaume and Princess Stéphanie said ‘Yes’ to each other in Notre-Dame Cathedral in front of the jubilant crowd, taken to witness their engagement,” the Grand Ducal Court wrote alongside the images (translated to English).

“This tenth anniversary is accompanied by great joy, the arrival of a second child next spring,” the Grand Ducal Court added. “The Prince and Princess would like to thank you for your unwavering support throughout these years. On the occasion of this anniversary, new portraits, made for their tin wedding, the ‘Rosenhochzeit’ for German speakers, are unveiled.”

The Grand Ducal Court also shared footage from the couple’s wedding day, showing the newlyweds sharing a kiss. Stéphanie, wearing a stunning Elie Saab gown, married Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa’s eldest son at the Notre-Dame Cathedral of Luxembourg.

Comments / 0

Related
HOLAUSA

Prince Charles ‘overjoyed’ about royal baby news

Prince Charles of Luxembourg is excited about having a little brother or sister! Prince Guillaume and Princess Stéphanie spoke about their two-year-old son being “overjoyed” by their royal baby news in a new interview with RTL. “We are always incredibly happy about an addition to our family....
Fox News

Meghan Markle was reportedly 'obsessed' with palace denying Kate Middleton feud

A new book is providing insight into the alleged drama between Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle. New excerpts from royal insider Valentine Low's new book "Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown," claim that Markle became "obsessed" with the palace disputing any reports of division between them.
Deadline

Queen Elizabeth II’s Official Cause Of Death Revealed

Queen Elizabeth II died of old age, her death certificate has revealed. An extract from the National Records of Scotland released today revealed the 96-year-old monarch died at 3.10pm on September 8 at Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. The certificate was issued on September 16 and no other factors were...
The List

King Charles Is Reportedly Ready To Do Something Drastic Concerning Prince Harry's Memoir

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her eldest son, now King Charles III, immediately took over the reigns of the British monarchy. While the transition of power already happened, King Charles' coronation ceremony is yet to occur. According to Buckingham Palace, the event will take place on May 6, 2023 at Westminster Abbey and "will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry."
Cheryl E Preston

Prince Harry and Meghan are being blamed for Prince William's children being prematurely thrust into the spotlight

Prince Harry and Meghan MarkleTown and Country screenshot. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been blamed for a lot of issues related to the royal family and a new book is accusing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of something quite interesting. Royal correspondent and author Katie Nicholl is causing quite a stir with "The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth's Legacy and The Future of the Crown," Nicholls insists that "Megxit," caused more harm than anyone realized and that Harry and Meghan leaving the Uk for the US has placed "an unfair burden on the Prince and Princess of Wales' three young children"..
Footwear News

Queen Consort Camilla & Kate Middleton Pose in Somber Dressing for New Royal Family Portrait with King Charles III & Prince William

The Royal Family has unveiled a new portrait of the recently appointed King and Queen, taken during Queen Elizabeth’s funeral proceedings. On Sept. 18 — one day before the Queen’s funeral — King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, as well as Prince William and Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, posed together in all-black attire at Buckingham Palace. For the occasion, both Charles and William wore black suits with white collared shirts, black ties, and glossy black leather loafers. Meanwhile, Camilla and Kate both opted for black dresses worn over black tights.
Daily Mail

Inside Clarence House: As it emerges King Charles and Camilla will shun Buckingham Palace for their London residence, how the couple have filled the home with personal touches - including portraits of the Queen Mother and priceless antiques

In the 19 years since he moved to Clarence House, King Charles and the Queen Consort have brought their own personal touch to the dwelling. And, according to The Times, in a break from tradition, the Monarch has no immediate plans to leave his house, which is located on The Mall, in order to move to Buckingham Palace, as other Sovereign, including his late mother, have done before him.
msn.com

Kate Middleton's New Princess of Wales Style Has Been "Premeditated" by the Palace

Kate Middleton stepped out for her first solo royal engagement as Princess of Wales yesterday (October 5), visiting the Royal Surrey County Hospital's maternity unit. Kate wore a cheerful yellow dress for the occasion from "affordable" British label Karen Millen, which celebrity stylist and royal fashion expert Miranda Holder says was very intentional.
In Style

Queen Elizabeth Reportedly Didn't Think Meghan Markle Should Have Worn White on Her Wedding Day

From to bombshell interviews, it's clear that Meghan Markle has received her fair share of flack from the royal family since she first started dating Prince Harry in 2016. And now, it seems even Queen Elizabeth had opinions on what the Duchess of Sussex should’ve (or shouldn’t have) done on one of the important days of a woman’s life: her wedding day.
msn.com

Catherine Zeta-Jones shares sweet photo of the Princess of Wales

Catherine Zeta-Jones is a fan of the Princess of Wales! The Welsh actress, 53, took to her Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ mother. Alongside the picture, the Academy Award winner wrote: “I love our Princess of Wales❤️ I love our Welsh National Costume.❤️.”
People

King Charles Chooses Sweet Childhood Photo with Queen Elizabeth to Thank People for Condolences

King Charles III is thanking the public for the sympathies shared following the death of Queen Elizabeth. The new King, 73, chose a poignant photo of himself and the late Queen to thank supporters for their condolence cards, as seen on Twitter Wednesday. The cream card with a black border was stamped with the new monarch's cypher, opening to show a vintage photo of Charles and the Queen at Balmoral Castle in 1952.
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Tells Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘Looks Beautiful’ on Their Wedding Day; Royal Trio Share Intimate Moment After Cambridge’s Tied the Knot

Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry shared a tight bond before Meghan Markle. The three royals were inseparable, earning them the moniker "the royal trio", and royal expert Marcia Moody talked about their friendship in her book. Prince William, Kate Middleton And Prince Harry Share Intimate Moment During Royal...
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
70K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy