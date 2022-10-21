ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Adams speaks out about transit crimes after two close calls on the subway

By John Dias
CBS New York
 3 days ago

Adams response to recent spate of subway violence 02:12

NEW YORK - Mayor Eric Adams spoke out Friday about the recent surge in transit crime, especially after two close calls on the subway .

CBS2's John Dias has more on what he's saying must be done, and how New Yorkers are reacting.

"Murders are down. Shootings are down. Forty seven percent increase in arrests in our subway system," Adams said.

Adams painted a different picture than how New Yorkers feel about certain crimes citywide, using stats, rather than emotions - but he knows:

"Until New Yorkers are feeling safe, we're not going to be successful," he said.

Alluding to crime on mass transit, which is up almost 41%, he says certain people suffering from untreated mental health problems are partly to blame.

"That is why it's imperative we strengthen our Kendra's Law, and that's one of the things we're going to call for when Albany returns," Adams said.

The dangerous actions happening below the city are now increasingly becoming a top concern for many New Yorkers.

"I'm scared, and I have my son and daughter take the train, and my daughter takes the train late at night, and it's getting bad," said Patsy Guillaume of East New York.

"It's getting really rough out there," said commuter Debra Wynter.

NYPD

Thursday morning, a man used what's believed to be a sheath - the case that covers a sword - to hit another man in the head at the Chambers Street subway station . It occurred after the two argued on an uptown A train.

Twelve hours prior, in a separate incident, Sammi Tovar says his girlfriend saved his life.

"I wouldn't be up here talk to anyone if it wasn't for her," Tovar said.

Police say a man attacked the couple on a 2 train Wednesday night . Tovar says it was unprovoked and the suspect used a knife to nick him in the finger and stab him in the leg. His girlfriend then used her pepper spray to fight him off.

"She sprayed it right in between his eyes. A really good shot. And he was rubbing his eyes and then he left. He disappeared into the crowd," Tovar said.

Police say in both of these recent subway incidents, the suspects are still on the loose.

Comments / 18

Nick Name
2d ago

Okay Mayor Adam’s you go out to restaurants and drink and have a good time because you want people to feel good about going to restaurants.How about you ride the trains from Brooklyn to queens from The Bronx to east Newyork every day with or without protection I’ll leave that to you but I want your prospective on how you should make the trains safer .Trust me you are going to want more police presence.

Reply
3
 

CBS New York

New York City, NY
Comments / 0

