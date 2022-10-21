Read full article on original website
Planes in 2 fatal Alaska crashes had holes in floats, NTSB reports
Federal investigators have found holes in the floats of two small planes that crashed on Alaska waterways in the past month, leaving both of their pilots dead. The National Transportation Safety Board released preliminary reports on the crashes Thursday. The information sheds new light on both the Sept. 25 Whiskey Lake crash near Skwentna that killed 67-year-old Anchorage woman Janell Rude and two dogs, and the Oct. 5 Chena Marina Airstrip crash near Fairbanks that killed 75-year-old wilderness guide Jerald Stansel.
Borough, Wasilla mayors remember late Bert Cottle
Wasilla, Alaska (KTUU) - Matanuska-Susitna Borough residents are grieving after learning that former Wasilla Mayor Bert Cottle passed away earlier this week. Those who worked closely with Cottle, like Borough Mayor Edna DeVries and current Wasilla Mayor Glenda Ledford, shared the same sentiment: it’s a tremendous loss for Alaska.
Mat-Su school board approves bathroom ban for transgender students
The Matanuska-Susitna Borough school board has approved a policy that prevents transgender students from using bathrooms and locker rooms that match their gender identity. The board passed the policy at a meeting Wednesday night. All members of the public who spoke about the policy were opposed to it. Morgan Clemmer...
