ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cnycentral.com

Syracuse police department discusses officer wellness and fall safety tips

Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discussed Syracuse police department discusses officer wellness and fall safety tips. Watch the video for his full response. Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Police: Auburn teenager is being charged with Making a Terroristic Threat

On October 21st, Auburn NY Police Department was notified by Auburn Alabama Police Department about a threat being posted on Twitter in which a user wrote that they were going to shoot up the Auburn Junior High School on Monday, October 24th. Auburn Alabama PD advised that they had obtained the IP address that the account had used and it traced back to a device in Auburn, NY.
AUBURN, NY
cnycentral.com

Attorney General James announces 64 guns turned in at Rome gun buyback

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced on October 22nd that 64 firearms were turned in to law enforcement at a gun buyback event hosted by her office and the Rome Police Department. The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) accepts with no questions asked working and non-working, unloaded firearms...
ROME, NY
cnycentral.com

Funeral services announced for Bobbie Long, wife of 93Q's Ted Long

CAMILLUS, N.Y. — Funeral services have been announced for Bobbie Long, wife of 93Q's Ted Long who passed away after a public battle with liver disease. According to her obituary on the Buranich Funeral Home website, relatives and friends may call on Saturday, October 29 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m.
CAMILLUS, NY
cnycentral.com

Mayor Walsh Announces Road Reconstruction on Avery Avenue

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced a road reconstruction project beginning on Avery Avenue in Tipp Hill. Crews will mill and pave Avery Avenue from West Genesee Street to Grand Avenue beginning Monday, October 24. The road will remain open to through traffic with lane reductions while work is being done....
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Plow driver shortage could cause issues this winter

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — With Syracuse averaging more than 120 inches of snow every single year, the city is looking to get ahead of a snow plow driver shortage before the winter season arrives. Department of Public Works Commissioner, Jeremy Robinson, says Syracuse is currently down 17 drivers. He said...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Sensational Sunday sunset photos

SYRACUSE, N.Y.- It was a beautiful Sunday across all of CNY. Here are some photos submitted to CNYcentral via Chime In, Facebook and Twitter. It you want to submit your own photos for us to share here online or potentially in one of our newscasts you can use the Chime In feature on our CNYcentral mobile news app, post to our CNYcentral Facebook, Twitter or Instagram pages.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Reenacting The Abolitionist Walk in Canastota

Syracuse New York — Members from across Central New York including Felisha Leggett-Jack, Syracuse University Basketball Head Coach, walked a portion of the Abolitionist Freedom Walk around the Erie Canal. The event acting as a reenactment of what occurred between October 21 - October 22, 1835 when 104 abolitionist...
CANASTOTA, NY
cnycentral.com

AAA: National average gas price drops 10 cents

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Syracuse is $3.59. That's the same price as it was last Monday. Monday’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.79, down 10 cents from last week. The New York State average is $3.67, down one cent since last Monday.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Downtown Committee confident in Syracuse's growth as Starbucks plans to leave

Starbucks is leaving downtown Syracuse; the non-for-profit that represents business owners in the city said it means the coffee giant is the exception, with 16 new stores moving into Armory Square since the pandemic began. "There's so much growth happening," said Merike Treier, the Executive Director of the Downtown Committee...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Meet Noodle: CNYCentral's adoptable pet of the week

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — This is Noodle! He is a 5-year-old pit bull mix looking to find a fun-loving family. Noodle has been at CNY SPCA in Syracuse since June. Shelter staff says he was found as a stray and quickly became one of their favorites. At 50 pounds, Noodle...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

SUNY Cortland dedicates piano played by Billy Joel at 1972, 1974 concerts

CORTLAND, N.Y. — In the early 1970s, SUNY Cortland was graced with a couple of performances from the renowned "Piano Man" himself, Billy Joel. The school's Steinway piano, which is still used by performing arts students, was the instrument of choice for Joel for both shows. Now, 50 years later, the piano has been dedicated to the musician, the university announced.
CORTLAND, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse fans react to loss against Clemson

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse fell to Clemson 27-21 after a number of mistakes in the second half including some questionable clock management. The Orange's first loss of the season was something fans weren't prepared to experience on Saturday, especially not for the students. One student, Kenneth Moses, said fans...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

TOYOTA HS GAME OF THE WEEK: West Genesee defeats Corcoran 19-7

CAMILLUS — Fun night at the newly renovated turf field at West Genny. The Wildcats and Cougars of Corcoran had strong defenses for four quarters of football. QB Vincent Firenze would come up with a big rushing TD late in the 4th quarter to make it a two-score game. West Genesee coms away victorious 19-7.
CAMILLUS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy