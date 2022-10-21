Read full article on original website
Syracuse police department discusses officer wellness and fall safety tips
Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discussed Syracuse police department discusses officer wellness and fall safety tips. Watch the video for his full response. Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski...
Police: Auburn teenager is being charged with Making a Terroristic Threat
On October 21st, Auburn NY Police Department was notified by Auburn Alabama Police Department about a threat being posted on Twitter in which a user wrote that they were going to shoot up the Auburn Junior High School on Monday, October 24th. Auburn Alabama PD advised that they had obtained the IP address that the account had used and it traced back to a device in Auburn, NY.
Attorney General James announces 64 guns turned in at Rome gun buyback
New York Attorney General Letitia James announced on October 22nd that 64 firearms were turned in to law enforcement at a gun buyback event hosted by her office and the Rome Police Department. The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) accepts with no questions asked working and non-working, unloaded firearms...
Body camera video released showing Baldwinsville Superintendent's DWI arrest
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. — CNY Central has obtained the body-worn camera video Baldwinsville Police officers captured with the sights and sounds of the DWI arrest of Baldwinsville Superintendent Jason Thomson. We already have the Baldwinsville Police report detailing what investigators heard and saw the night of the arrest. The report...
Baldwinsville neighbors react to body cam footage of superintendent's arrest
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — The body camera footage of Baldwinsville Superintendent Jason Thomson's arrest is just the latest development in a now two-week long saga that is impacting that community. CNY Central’s conversations with more than a dozen neighbors prove there is a wide range of emotions and reactions, but...
Funeral services announced for Bobbie Long, wife of 93Q's Ted Long
CAMILLUS, N.Y. — Funeral services have been announced for Bobbie Long, wife of 93Q's Ted Long who passed away after a public battle with liver disease. According to her obituary on the Buranich Funeral Home website, relatives and friends may call on Saturday, October 29 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m.
Mayor Walsh Announces Road Reconstruction on Avery Avenue
Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced a road reconstruction project beginning on Avery Avenue in Tipp Hill. Crews will mill and pave Avery Avenue from West Genesee Street to Grand Avenue beginning Monday, October 24. The road will remain open to through traffic with lane reductions while work is being done....
Plow driver shortage could cause issues this winter
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — With Syracuse averaging more than 120 inches of snow every single year, the city is looking to get ahead of a snow plow driver shortage before the winter season arrives. Department of Public Works Commissioner, Jeremy Robinson, says Syracuse is currently down 17 drivers. He said...
Sensational Sunday sunset photos
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- It was a beautiful Sunday across all of CNY. Here are some photos submitted to CNYcentral via Chime In, Facebook and Twitter. It you want to submit your own photos for us to share here online or potentially in one of our newscasts you can use the Chime In feature on our CNYcentral mobile news app, post to our CNYcentral Facebook, Twitter or Instagram pages.
Reenacting The Abolitionist Walk in Canastota
Syracuse New York — Members from across Central New York including Felisha Leggett-Jack, Syracuse University Basketball Head Coach, walked a portion of the Abolitionist Freedom Walk around the Erie Canal. The event acting as a reenactment of what occurred between October 21 - October 22, 1835 when 104 abolitionist...
AAA: National average gas price drops 10 cents
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Syracuse is $3.59. That's the same price as it was last Monday. Monday’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.79, down 10 cents from last week. The New York State average is $3.67, down one cent since last Monday.
Downtown Committee confident in Syracuse's growth as Starbucks plans to leave
Starbucks is leaving downtown Syracuse; the non-for-profit that represents business owners in the city said it means the coffee giant is the exception, with 16 new stores moving into Armory Square since the pandemic began. "There's so much growth happening," said Merike Treier, the Executive Director of the Downtown Committee...
Meet Noodle: CNYCentral's adoptable pet of the week
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — This is Noodle! He is a 5-year-old pit bull mix looking to find a fun-loving family. Noodle has been at CNY SPCA in Syracuse since June. Shelter staff says he was found as a stray and quickly became one of their favorites. At 50 pounds, Noodle...
SUNY Cortland dedicates piano played by Billy Joel at 1972, 1974 concerts
CORTLAND, N.Y. — In the early 1970s, SUNY Cortland was graced with a couple of performances from the renowned "Piano Man" himself, Billy Joel. The school's Steinway piano, which is still used by performing arts students, was the instrument of choice for Joel for both shows. Now, 50 years later, the piano has been dedicated to the musician, the university announced.
Syracuse fans react to loss against Clemson
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse fell to Clemson 27-21 after a number of mistakes in the second half including some questionable clock management. The Orange's first loss of the season was something fans weren't prepared to experience on Saturday, especially not for the students. One student, Kenneth Moses, said fans...
TOYOTA HS GAME OF THE WEEK: West Genesee defeats Corcoran 19-7
CAMILLUS — Fun night at the newly renovated turf field at West Genny. The Wildcats and Cougars of Corcoran had strong defenses for four quarters of football. QB Vincent Firenze would come up with a big rushing TD late in the 4th quarter to make it a two-score game. West Genesee coms away victorious 19-7.
What's on the menu?: Curry Spiced Pumpkin Bisque at the zoo with Spatchcock Funk
Syracuse, NY — In this week's, "What's on the Menu?", segment on Weekend Today in Central York, viewers learn how to make Curry Spiced Pumpkin Bisque!. Watch the clip above for step-by-step instruction. For more recipes visit Spatchcock Funk's YouTube page. Matt Read will appear on NBC 3 Sunday...
This week starts out feeling like late summer but ends more typical of late October
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- Sunday turned out to be another beautiful day in CNY with sunshine, some high cirrus clouds and high temperatures that were ABOVE average ranging from upper 60s to low 70s. The reason for the cirrus clouds overhead and increasing cloud cover as the night wears on is due...
Painful: No. 14 Syracuse falls to No. 5 Clemson 27-21 despite halftime lead
CLEMSON, SC — Syracuse football (6-1, 3-1 acc) suffered its first lose of the season on Saturday. The Orange offense had no life in the second half after a 21-10 halftime lead. SU returns home to host Notre Dame on Saturday, Oct. 29. The following is from the Associated...
