wcyb.com
Body of missing man found at base of Grandfather Mountain State Park cliff, officials say
AVERY COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities said Sunday evening, Oct. 23, the body of a man reported missing was found at the base of a cliff in Grandfather Mountain State Park Sunday morning. At approximately 10 a.m. Sunday, search and rescue crews were dispatched from Grandfather Mountain following an...
WBTV
Man dies after accidental fall at Grandfather Mountain, officials say
LINVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed at Grandfather Mountain on Sunday morning when he fell from a cliff, park officials said. According to the park, emergency personnel was dispatched around 10 a.m. for a report of a missing person. Officials said the person had last been seen at one of the park’s overlooks.
VSP: Mercedes fatally hits pedestrian walking in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — An Abingdon man reportedly walking in the eastbound travel lane of Route 670 died when a 2018 Mercedes c300 hit him last Thursday. Virginia State Police (VSP) said the man, identified as Larry J. Hackney, 54, had been walking in the roadway at 8:20 p.m. with his back turned to […]
Man dies after falling off Grandfather Mountain in Avery County, deputies say
LINVILLE, N.C. — A 53-year-old man died after falling off Grandfather Mountain in North Carolina, according to the Avery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said that around 10 a.m. Sunday, Todd Buckman, of New Hampshire, was reported missing after being seen on the mountain. Buckman was visiting his sister and went to Grandfather Mountain.
supertalk929.com
Fire levels home outside of Marion town limits
A home outside the town limits of Marion was deemed a total loss by first responders following a fire early Friday morning. A total of five agencies responded to the blaze located in the 1800 block of Ashton Lane. The investigation into the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
993thex.com
Abingdon Virginia Killed After Being Struck While Walking, No Charges Are Filed
Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred Thursday that killed an Abingdon, Virginia man. VSP says 54 year old Larry J. Hackney was walking in the eastbound travel lane of Route 670, with his back to traffic when he was struck from behind by a 2018 Mercedes C300, driven by a 64 year old Abingdon woman. Hackney, who was wearing dark, non reflective clothing died at the scene. The driver of the Mercedes was not injured and no charges were filed.
wcyb.com
Skydiver killed in accident at David Crockett High School identified
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The skydiver killed in Friday night's accident at David Crockett High School has been identified by the Washington County Sheriff's Office. Richard Sheffield, 55, of Elizabethton, was part of a team from Jump TN hired to land on the football field at the beginning of the Musket Bowl between Daniel Boone and David Crockett.
Woman flown to hospital after bicycle crash on Creeper Trail
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Med-Flight transported a woman to the hospital Friday afternoon following an incident on the Creeper Trail. According to Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis, a woman riding a bicycle crashed and suffered serious injuries. First responders arrived at the scene around 1 p.m., and EMS believed the woman was bleeding internally […]
wcyb.com
Abingdon man who was walking on road dies after being struck by vehicle, police say
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — An Abingdon man was killed after he was struck by a vehicle while he was walking on a road in Washington County, according to Virginia State Police. Police said the crash occurred Thursday night on Route 670/Green Springs Church Road, less than a mile...
VDOC worker allegedly murdered pregnant girlfriend in Buchanan Co.
VANSANT, Va. (WJHL) — The boyfriend of a Vansant woman who was 7 months pregnant has been charged with her murder after police reportedly found her body in her Sunset Hollow Road home over the weekend. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office on Monday provided new details in the reported murder that developed on Saturday, Oct. […]
wcyb.com
Man shot and killed pregnant girlfriend in Buchanan County, police say
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — A man shot and killed his girlfriend who was 7 months pregnant, according to the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office. Police received a call regarding a missing woman on Saturday. The body of 35-year-old Amber Dawn Compton, of Vansant, was found inside her house on Sunset Hollow Road. Compton had multiple gunshot wounds and was about 7 months pregnant, according to police.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office investigating a homicide after woman found dead in home
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A suspect is in custody after a homicide in Buchanan County. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office says it happened in the Russell Prater area. The body of a woman was discovered in her home at approximately 9:50 p.m Saturday. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the death is […]
Family remembers skydiver who died in pre-game Musket Bowl jump
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The man who died after a skydiving accident in Jonesborough has been identified by his family. Richard Sheffield, the Elizabethton skydiver who died at the David Crockett Musket Bowl game Friday night, is survived by his wife Kim Sheffield, his twin sons Casey and Stacey and their families. Richard and Kim […]
wcyb.com
Missing Russell County 15-year-old found
RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. — UPDATE: Pruner has been found. Authorities are asking for your help with finding a 15-year-old girl who was last seen and talked to at approximately 4:00 p.m. on Friday, October 21. Anyone with information on Harley Kate Pruner’s whereabouts is asked to call the Russell...
WSLS
Police search for person who shot at Radford University-owned apartment, no one hurt
RADFORD, Va. – Radford University Police say a University-owned building was struck by gunfire. It happened around 7:15 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Clement Street. At the same time, Radford City Police were dispatched to Grove Avenue for reports of a firearm discharge. “It was quickly determined this incident was related and there was no immediate threat to public safety as the suspects left the area in a vehicle,” the University police department said in a Facebook post.
Driver charged with DUI after alleged crash near Johnson/Carter Co. line
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A driver has been charged after a reported crash into a utility pole on Tuesday. According to a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), a Lexus 350 was going east on State Route 67 near the Johnson County/Carter County line at 1 p.m. The Lexus was going downhill […]
VSP investigating after 2 vehicles collide in Dickenson County
DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a crash in Dickenson County that sent one person to a local hospital. According to the VSP, the crash occurred at 6:39 a.m. Wednesday on Dickenson Highway (Route 83). Two vehicles “collided” near Dewdrop Drive, police report. The VSP reports at least one […]
Human remains found in Stokes County belong to woman missing since 2018, sheriff’s office says
STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Human remains found at a home in Stokes County belong to a woman who went missing over four years, the sheriff’s office confirmed. On Monday, Surry County Sheriff’s Office, Stokes County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation searched a home on Asbury Road in Westfield. According to […]
WXII 12
Wilkesboro: Missing woman killed in car crash
WILKESBORO, N.C. — A missing woman was found dead in a Wilkes County car crash Wednesday morning. At approximately 10:30 a.m., the NC State Highway Patrol received reports of a collision on Brushy Mountain Road near Orchard Road. An SUV was traveling north, crossed the centerline, ran off the...
Time is Running Out to Get In On Sullivan County Animal Shelter's Pumpkin Fest This Year
