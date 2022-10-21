Read full article on original website
newsfromthestates.com
Candidates for Alaska governor differ on how to handle deaths in state corrections custody
Former Gov. Bill Walker, at right, speaks at Saturday's gubernatorial candidate forum held at the Alaska Federation of Natives convention in Anchorage. The other candidates, from right, are Gov. Mike Dunleavy, former Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce and former state Rep. Les Gara. Walker is an independent, Gara is a Democrat and Dunleavy and Pierce are Republicans. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon)
alaskapublic.org
Talk of Alaska: Breaking Down Alaska’s Constitution
This year, Alaskans are deciding whether or not to hold another constitutional convention, but how do you decide if you want to change the constitution if you don’t understand the current one? On this week’s Talk of Alaska, ask questions of constitutional experts about Alaska’s constitution and the foundational laws of the state.
alaskasnewssource.com
FEMA inspectors arrive in Hooper Bay and Chevak
Cyclist struck, killed by taxi in Midtown, police say.
alaskasnewssource.com
AFN Convention tackles painful topic of Native boarding schools
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Echoes of a painful past is how one Alaskan who attended a native boarding school described the experience he says is still affecting generations of Alaska Natives. Vice President of the National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition Jim LaBelle, Sr. spoke at a panel discussion...
alaskasnewssource.com
The Alaska Federation of Natives tackles Native boarding schools

alaskapublic.org
‘In Mary’s house’: Peltola is clear crowd favorite at Alaska Federation of Natives candidate forum
Former Gov. Sarah Palin, one of two Republicans trying to unseat Congresswoman Mary Peltola, said this is the toughest campaign she’s ever fought. “Because of her – Mary,” Palin said at the Alaska Federation of Natives candidate forum for U.S. House on Saturday. A huge cheer arose...
Dan Kendall: Vote yes for a constitutional convention
My family moved to Alaska in 1956. I spent my childhood in Valdez, my teenage years in Spenard, and the rest of my life in Chugiak. The constitution for the new state of Alaska was being prepared when we arrived. The Democrats were the party in charge of Alaska at the time, so they provided the most input for the formulation of our new constitution.
alaskasnewssource.com
The 2022 Alaska Federation of Natives Conference wraps up with a salmon resolution

alaskalandmine.com
Gone Hollywood: ADN mixes fact check with fiction in debate coverage
The Anchorage Daily News has “gone Hollywood” by monetizing the suffering of others as little more than background in their self-aggrandizing portrayal of themselves as the real heroes in “Alaska Daily“, but Iris Samuels’ supposedly objective coverage of the Oct. 19 Debate for the State shows the ADN is expanding the blend of facts and fiction from the TV to the news pages as it makes no attempt to hide its decision to take sides in the Governor’s race.
Slate
I tried all 17 chilis at an Alaska Republican cook-off, and all I got was an earful about Sarah Palin.
PALMER, Alaska—After I ponied up $20 to get into the sixth-annual Valley Republican Women of Alaska’s chili cook-off, the greeter at the door told me to hold on to my entrance ticket—I’d need it to vote. And for an extra $5, she said, I could purchase a second ticket to help my favored chili take the top prize.
kinyradio.com
Enforcement of Tribal Court Protective Orders a historic step forward
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - The Department of Public Safety has been working to update the Alaska Public Safety Network so that any Tribal Court Protective Order can be entered into the statewide criminal justice system. The Alaska Department of Public Safety in Partnership with the Alaska Department of Law, Alaska...
alaskalandmine.com
Review: Alaska Daily, Season One – Episode Three: “It’s Not Personal”
(Warning: this article contains spoilers about Season One of ABC’s Alaska Daily) The show opens with Eileen, Roz and Sylvie (Gloria Nanmac’s mother) en route to Meade, Alaska. The Arctic. “No trees,” Roz dryly remarks as Eileen looks out the window. Eileen asks if she’s been up here before. Roz has been to Meade but is evasive about her past. She explains that she’s Tlingit and from the rainforests of Southeast Alaska – the whole no trees thing doesn’t do it for her.
Alaska Natives fete their 1st Congress member, Mary Peltola
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola, the first Alaska Native to serve in Congress, received a hero’s welcome Thursday when the Democrat gave the keynote address at the Alaska Federation of Natives conference in Anchorage. Those attending the largest annual gathering of Natives in Alaska showered her with standing ovations, spontaneous songs and gifts, including a bolo tie worn by her Republican predecessor, the late Don Young. Young’s daughter Joni Nelson presented the tie to Peltola, saying it was a passing of the mantle to her. The surprise presentation came after Young’s adult children joined Peltola on stage as she paid tribute to Young, who held Alaska’s sole seat in the House for 49 years until his death in March. Peltola defeated Republicans Sarah Palin and Nick Begich in an August special election to finish out Young’s term. Those three, along with Libertarian Chris Bye, are competing for a full two-year term in the November election.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska regulators will hear complaint against national Republican group on Friday
The Alaska Public Offices Commission will meet on Friday to determine whether the national Republican Governors Association violated state campaign law in its support of Gov. Mike Dunleavy, a Republican. On Thursday afternoon, commissioners voted 3-2 to act before Election Day on a complaint filed by two nonprofits against the...
alaskasnewssource.com
Great Alaska Shakeout: students drop, cover and hold for earthquake safety
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - At 10:20 a.m., what sounded like a freight train roared in room 190 at Denali Montessori in Anchorage, prompting students to act out what to do in case of an earthquake. The school was one of over 110,000 participants in the Great Alaska Shakeout according to...
alaskasnewssource.com
The many faces of Anchorage’s homeless population
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An in-depth look into the homeless situation in Anchorage found that tracking their numbers and determining where they came from can be a complex task. While some people are placed in temporary shelters, others are experiencing homelessness on street corners and in tents. In many cases, who these people are and what led them to become displaced can be difficult to determine. The answers to those questions may also depend on who you ask.
alaskasnewssource.com
AFN Navigation Program helps Alaska Natives apply for post-pandemic grants
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska tribes, tribal organizations and Alaska Native Corporations all have the opportunity to apply for post-pandemic infrastructure grants. It’s giving native communities an opportunity that is once in a life time, and the AFN Navigator Program is here to help. “We’re tracking all of the...
kmxt.org
Alaska Fisheries Report October 20, 2022
This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: Raegan Miller of KRBD on invasive green crabs, KTOO’s Yvonne Krumrey reports on the Filipino heritage of Alaska’s canneries, and KBBI’s Hope McKenney reports on ADF&G’s program that teaches kids about salmon.
alaskasnewssource.com
Where are the Alaska Grown potatoes?
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaskan shoppers may have noticed a lack of Alaska Grown potatoes on store shelves lately, after months of persistent rain has plagued this year’s agricultural season. The wet weather has inhibited farmers from harvesting their crops as early as they’d like. Good news is...
alaskasnewssource.com
Weekend sunshine for much of Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A cold air mass will have temperatures dropping over Alaska as we go through the weekend. But it does have a benefit — we’ll see drier conditions and sunshine during the day. There are no advisories or warnings to worry about as we head...
