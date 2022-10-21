ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anchorage, AK

newsfromthestates.com

Candidates for Alaska governor differ on how to handle deaths in state corrections custody

Former Gov. Bill Walker, at right, speaks at Saturday's gubernatorial candidate forum held at the Alaska Federation of Natives convention in Anchorage. The other candidates, from right, are Gov. Mike Dunleavy, former Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce and former state Rep. Les Gara. Walker is an independent, Gara is a Democrat and Dunleavy and Pierce are Republicans. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon)
ALASKA STATE
alaskapublic.org

Talk of Alaska: Breaking Down Alaska’s Constitution

This year, Alaskans are deciding whether or not to hold another constitutional convention, but how do you decide if you want to change the constitution if you don’t understand the current one? On this week’s Talk of Alaska, ask questions of constitutional experts about Alaska’s constitution and the foundational laws of the state.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

FEMA inspectors arrive in Hooper Bay and Chevak

Cyclist struck, killed by taxi in Midtown, police say. Alaska Federation of Natives holding Indigenous Fashion Show during annual banquet. When dance groups take the stage at the Alaska Federation of Natives Conference in Anchorage, they will be dressed in their regalia. Wearing outfits of fur, leather and beads. Painstakingly made by hand. AFN rivals the runways of Paris as people walk around in their finest of fashion. Saturday night, couture and culture team up to walk the runway for the first AFN fashion show.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

AFN Convention tackles painful topic of Native boarding schools

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Echoes of a painful past is how one Alaskan who attended a native boarding school described the experience he says is still affecting generations of Alaska Natives. Vice President of the National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition Jim LaBelle, Sr. spoke at a panel discussion...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

The Alaska Federation of Natives tackles Native boarding schools

ANCHORAGE, AK
ANCHORAGE, AK
Must Read Alaska

Dan Kendall: Vote yes for a constitutional convention

My family moved to Alaska in 1956. I spent my childhood in Valdez, my teenage years in Spenard, and the rest of my life in Chugiak. The constitution for the new state of Alaska was being prepared when we arrived. The Democrats were the party in charge of Alaska at the time, so they provided the most input for the formulation of our new constitution.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

The 2022 Alaska Federation of Natives Conference wraps up with a salmon resolution

ANCHORAGE, AK
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskalandmine.com

Gone Hollywood: ADN mixes fact check with fiction in debate coverage

The Anchorage Daily News has “gone Hollywood” by monetizing the suffering of others as little more than background in their self-aggrandizing portrayal of themselves as the real heroes in “Alaska Daily“, but Iris Samuels’ supposedly objective coverage of the Oct. 19 Debate for the State shows the ADN is expanding the blend of facts and fiction from the TV to the news pages as it makes no attempt to hide its decision to take sides in the Governor’s race.
ALASKA STATE
kinyradio.com

Enforcement of Tribal Court Protective Orders a historic step forward

Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - The Department of Public Safety has been working to update the Alaska Public Safety Network so that any Tribal Court Protective Order can be entered into the statewide criminal justice system. The Alaska Department of Public Safety in Partnership with the Alaska Department of Law, Alaska...
ALASKA STATE
alaskalandmine.com

Review: Alaska Daily, Season One – Episode Three: “It’s Not Personal”

(Warning: this article contains spoilers about Season One of ABC’s Alaska Daily) The show opens with Eileen, Roz and Sylvie (Gloria Nanmac’s mother) en route to Meade, Alaska. The Arctic. “No trees,” Roz dryly remarks as Eileen looks out the window. Eileen asks if she’s been up here before. Roz has been to Meade but is evasive about her past. She explains that she’s Tlingit and from the rainforests of Southeast Alaska – the whole no trees thing doesn’t do it for her.
ALASKA STATE
The Associated Press

Alaska Natives fete their 1st Congress member, Mary Peltola

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola, the first Alaska Native to serve in Congress, received a hero’s welcome Thursday when the Democrat gave the keynote address at the Alaska Federation of Natives conference in Anchorage. Those attending the largest annual gathering of Natives in Alaska showered her with standing ovations, spontaneous songs and gifts, including a bolo tie worn by her Republican predecessor, the late Don Young. Young’s daughter Joni Nelson presented the tie to Peltola, saying it was a passing of the mantle to her. The surprise presentation came after Young’s adult children joined Peltola on stage as she paid tribute to Young, who held Alaska’s sole seat in the House for 49 years until his death in March. Peltola defeated Republicans Sarah Palin and Nick Begich in an August special election to finish out Young’s term. Those three, along with Libertarian Chris Bye, are competing for a full two-year term in the November election.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

The many faces of Anchorage’s homeless population

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An in-depth look into the homeless situation in Anchorage found that tracking their numbers and determining where they came from can be a complex task. While some people are placed in temporary shelters, others are experiencing homelessness on street corners and in tents. In many cases, who these people are and what led them to become displaced can be difficult to determine. The answers to those questions may also depend on who you ask.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

AFN Navigation Program helps Alaska Natives apply for post-pandemic grants

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska tribes, tribal organizations and Alaska Native Corporations all have the opportunity to apply for post-pandemic infrastructure grants. It’s giving native communities an opportunity that is once in a life time, and the AFN Navigator Program is here to help. “We’re tracking all of the...
ALASKA STATE
kmxt.org

Alaska Fisheries Report October 20, 2022

This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: Raegan Miller of KRBD on invasive green crabs, KTOO’s Yvonne Krumrey reports on the Filipino heritage of Alaska’s canneries, and KBBI’s Hope McKenney reports on ADF&G’s program that teaches kids about salmon.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Where are the Alaska Grown potatoes?

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaskan shoppers may have noticed a lack of Alaska Grown potatoes on store shelves lately, after months of persistent rain has plagued this year’s agricultural season. The wet weather has inhibited farmers from harvesting their crops as early as they’d like. Good news is...
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Weekend sunshine for much of Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A cold air mass will have temperatures dropping over Alaska as we go through the weekend. But it does have a benefit — we’ll see drier conditions and sunshine during the day. There are no advisories or warnings to worry about as we head...
ALASKA STATE

