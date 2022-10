Join the Photography Club of Long Island (PCLI) on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 7:30 p.m. in the auditorium of the Port Washington Public Library for an engaging presentation by Paul Mele titled Pure Imagination. Mele is a photographer living and working on Long Island whose photographs often illustrate time’s way of imposing its will. Of his talk which focuses on childhood, Mele says, “Our inner child is never truly gone. Sometimes we just need to visit that special place to find it.”

PORT WASHINGTON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO