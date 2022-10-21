Read full article on original website
2 Dividend Stocks to Earn Steady Monthly Passive Income
Earn steady passive income through monthly-paying dividend stocks. Let’s examine two REITs with monthly payouts and a “Perfect 10” Smart Score. Investors seeking a reliable source to generate reliable monthly passive income could consider investing in Realty Income (NYSE:O) and Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) stocks. These companies operate as REITs (real estate investment trusts) and pay monthly dividends. Further, these stocks have an Outperform Smart Score of “Perfect 10” on TipRanks.
Zacks.com
Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Now According to the Zacks Rank
In September, prices for a wide range of goods and services increased more than expected as inflationary pressure continued to adversely impact the U.S. economy. Per the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the consumer price index (CPI) advanced 0.4% in September, more than the Dow Jones’ estimate of an increase of 0.3%.
REITs Have Been Wrecked This Year: Wall Street Loves 7 'Strong Buy' Stocks With Huge Dividends
All 11 Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) sectors are all down this year, with the exception of energy, which is up big. The rise in interest rates has weighed upon the market, but the removal of the Federal Reserve punchbowl is one of the biggest reasons for this year’s horrible stock market performance. Given the terrible print last week for the consumer and producer price indexes, another 75-basis-point increase is likely on the way in early November. While yet another obstacle, at least that increase will get us closer to the ultimate terminal rate for federal funds.
Wednesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Carrier Global Before The Dividend Payout
Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Carrier Global CARR. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 15 cents per share. On Thursday, Carrier Global will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 15 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Dollar General Location Unexpectedly Closing
The announcement of the long-standing location’s permanent closure has taken patrons by surprise. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Google.com and FOX59.com.
msn.com
American Airlines is ditching first class on all flights because customers simply 'aren't buying it'
American Airlines is ditching its first class seat offering on long-haul flights because customers have stopped booking seats in the premium cabin. "First class will not exist on the 777, or for that matter at American Airlines, for the simple reason that our customers aren't buying it," American Airlines's chief commercial officer Vasu Raja said during an investor call Thursday. Raja was responding to a question of whether the airline plans to retire the offering on some planes.
NASDAQ
Snag This Bargain 9.5% Yield Dividend Stock Even Cheaper Than Chief Financial Officer Roll Did
There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on September 14, Ares Capital Corporation's Chief Financial Officer, Penelope F. Roll, invested $47,600.00 into 2,500 shares of ARCC, for a cost per share of $19.04. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Wednesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Ares Capital Corporation (Symbol: ARCC) and achieve a cost basis 6.7% cheaper than Roll, with shares changing hands as low as $17.77 per share. Ares Capital Corporation shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARCC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
mailplus.co.uk
Pension funds call for longer bailout
PENSION funds are bracing themselves for the Bank of England to pull the plug today on a £65billion bailout designed to protect them from bond market chaos. The Bank stepped in with the emergency help two weeks ago after a sell-off in government bonds, known as gilts, left the retirement schemes scrambling for cash. It said it would buy £5billion in bonds a day - since beefed up to £10billion. The intervention is due to end today, but some funds have been asking for more time to sort out their finances.
kitco.com
Gold is an 'unexpected loser,' but silver price is the one stuck with the downgrade from S&P Global
(Kitco News) Fundamentals no longer matter as much for the precious metals outlook, with rate hike expectations and concerns around energy having a bigger impact on all metals prices, said S&P Global. "Metals prices face macroeconomic headwinds. September was characterized by more significant interest rate hikes to combat inflation in...
Unum: Dividend Insights
Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Unum UNM. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 33 cents per share. On Thursday, Unum will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 33 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
On Monday, 413 companies reached new 52-week lows. Tesla TSLA was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. ALFI ALF was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Tricida TCDA was the biggest loser, trading down 94.53% to reach its...
A Look Into Healthcare Sector Value Stocks
A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of...
A Look Into Communication Services Sector Value Stocks
AT&T T - P/E: 6.29. Most recently, Harte-Hanks reported earnings per share at $0.52, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at $0.39. Its most recent dividend yield is at 10.59%, which has increased by 0.76% from 9.83% in the previous quarter. This quarter, Verizon Communications experienced an increase in...
Where Verizon Communications Stands With Analysts
Verizon Communications VZ has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 12 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Verizon Communications has an average price target of $45.42 with a high of $55.00 and a low of $37.00.
Zacks.com
Watch These 4 Stocks That Recently Announced Dividend Hikes
Markets have remained volatile in October after suffering one of the worst months of September in decades. Although stocks have been rebounding since the end of last week, following a positive start to the earnings season, market participants remain concerned about Fed’s stance to continue with its aggressive rate hike policy.
Local Bounti Raises ~$23M Via PIPE Financing
Local Bounti Corp LOCL has proposed an equity raise to support the continued scale-up of its organization. The equity raise will also help build-out of its network of Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) facilities that leverage its proprietary Stack & Flow Technology to significantly improve crop turns, increase output and improve unit economics.
This Day In Market History: Stocks Begin Crash With Black Thursday
Benzinga takes a look back at a notable market-related moment that happened on this date. On Oct. 24, 1929, the Dow Jones plunged 11% to kick off the first U.S. stock market crash. Where The Market Was. The S&P 500 was slipping from 27.99 at the start of October to...
UnitedHealth Group, Service Corporation International And "A Stock You Want To Own" On CNBC's Final Trade
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Karen Firestone of Aureus Asset Management said that the Optum provider network of UnitedHealth Group Inc. UNH was “picking up steam.” “It’s a very stable cash flow generator,” she mentioned. Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners...
Short Volatility Alert: Sunshine Biopharma, Inc.
On Friday, shares of Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. SBFM experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went down -14.02% to $1.07. The overall sentiment for SBFM has been Neutral. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bearish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Strong Sell. The volatility alert...
