Damian Lillard chirped at Deandre Ayton before missed free throws: ‘I just wanted him to think about it a little bit’
Phoenix center Deandre Ayton stepped to the free-throw line, his team trailing the Portland Trail Blazers 113-111 Friday night with 1.2 seconds remaining in overtime at the Moda Center. A career 75.1% free-throw shooter, Ayton certainly had the capability to tie the game. But Blazers guard Damian Lillard wasn’t so...
Yardbarker
Suns Run Out of Fuel in Overtime Loss to Trail Blazers
It took longer than the typical 48 minutes of regulation, but the Phoenix Suns have dropped their first game of the season in 113-11 fashion on the road against the Portland Trail Blazers. The Suns built an early lead and continued to dictate the pace of the game through halftime,...
Citrus County Chronicle
Lillard, Grant lead Blazers' late rally past Lakers, 106-104
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Damian Lillard scored 41 points, Jerami Grant made a driving layup with three seconds left, and the unbeaten Portland Trail Blazers kept the Los Angeles Lakers winless under new coach Darvin Ham with a 106-104 victory Sunday. Portland trailed 102-95 with 1:56 to play, but...
CBS Sports
Watch Lakers vs. Trail Blazers: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The Los Angeles Lakers will take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday at Crypto.com Arena after having had a few days off. The Lakers are out to stop a three-game streak of losses at home. It was all tied up 56-56 at halftime, but Los Angeles...
Nearly 60 Cars Involved in Fatal Pile Up in Oregon Due to Freak Weather Event
Freak weather events have been making headlines since early this week when a massive cold front brought more than a foot of snow to regions across Michigan and Wisconsin. However, farther west, dense fog had an especially tragic outcome, resulting in a near-60-car fatal pile-up between Salem and Eugene, Oregon.
4 Great Pizza Places in Oregon
I you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in Oregon, this article is definitely for your. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza places in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Oregon Ducks Black and Hot Pink Uniform Combo Has the Internet Sounding Off
Oregon and the ever-changing Ducks uniforms are a college football guarantee. But the team look for Saturday’s game against UCLA definitely expands the color scheme. The Oregon social media team introduced the uniforms early Saturday. And ESPN’s College Football GameDay also offered a preview. If you haven’t seen them, here’s today’s look, which combines the odd combo of black, neon green and hot pink from the helmets to the shoes.
Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers rally for win at Lakers
A quick recap, three standout stats and a game grade from third game of 82 of the 2022-23 season.Is there any doubt Damian Lillard has returned to his All-Star form? The Trail Blazers star guard had another big game with 41 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer, and Portland rallied to beat the Los Angeles Lakers 106-104 Sunday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. With the game tied 104-104, Jerami Grant drove for the winning points with three seconds left. After a timeout, LeBron James missed a potential game-tying shot, a turnaround jumper, for the Lakers. The Blazers have started 0-3,...
KSAT 12
Lillard has 41 points Trail Blazers beat Suns 113-111 in OT
PORTLAND, Ore. – Damian Lillard scored 41 points and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Phoenix Suns 113-111 in overtime Friday night for their second straight victory to open the season. Anfernee Simons made a hook shot with 7.2 seconds left in overtime and finished with 16 points. Jusuf...
ESPN
Lillard leads Portland against Denver after 41-point game
Denver Nuggets (2-1, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (3-0, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland hosts the Denver Nuggets after Damian Lillard scored 41 points in the Portland Trail Blazers' 106-104 win against the Los Angeles Lakers. Portland went 27-55 overall and 1-15 in...
