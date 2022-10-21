ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inflation relief checks: Which Americans qualify and how to get your payment

By Ariel Zilber
New York Post
 3 days ago

Millions of Americans across several states could be eligible to get relief payments from local governments this month as the nation continues to shoulder the burden of record-high levels of inflation.

State governments in California, Hawaii, and Virginia are preparing to extend badly needed assistance to residents in the form of checks and debit cards meant to offset soaring cost-of-living expenses.

California

In June, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law a mammoth $308 billion budget package which included a provision that would benefit some 23 million state residents who stand to receive checks worth up to $1,050 by the end of October.

California’s Franchise Tax Board (FTB) announced recently that Golden State residents who are eligible to receive a middle class tax refund would start to receive their checks this week.

The payments will be made to eligible Californians either through direct deposit into their bank accounts or through a mailed debit card coordinated through Money Network.

According to the FTB web site, eligible state residents are required to have filed their 2020 tax return by Oct. 15 of last year.

Those who are married or are filing jointly with a registered domestic partner (RDP) and who reported an adjusted gross income (AGI) of $150,000 or less on their 2020 returns are eligible for a $1,050 payment if they also have a dependent. Those with no dependents would be in line to receive checks of $700.

The payments are a welcome relief from the crushing burden of inflation, which has soared to record highs in recent months.
Married Californians who reported an AGI of between $150,001 and $250,000 can expect to receive a check for $750 if they have a dependent. Those with no dependents are in line to receive $500.

Joint filers who reported an AGI of between $250,001 and $500,000 stand to receive a check for $600 if they have dependents while those with no dependents will get a payment of $400.

Californians who earn an income north of $500,000 won’t get a relief payment.

Hawaii

Residents of Hawaii have until Dec. 31 to file an income tax return that was due earlier this year if they wish to receive deposit refunds in the form of paper checks.

Last month, Hawaii Gov. David Ige announced that the state’s Department of Taxation was releasing $294 million in tax refunds.

The plan calls for $1,200 in tax refunds to a family of four. Taxpayers who earn less than $100,000 a year or couples earning less than $200,000 annually are in line to receive payments of $300 per person.

Hawaii authorities said that 535,000 taxpayers representing 89% of filers qualify for the $300 per dependent refund.

State governments have handed out checks to citizens to try and offset the rising cost-of-living expenses.
Those who earned more than $100,000 or couples earning more than $200,000 will get a $100 tax refund per person. Some 64,000 filers — or 11% of those who submitted returns — will receive the $100 per person refund.

Those did not provide bank accounts for direct deposits can expect to receive checks in the mail no later than the end of October. More information is available through the state’s official tax portal.

Virginia

Virginia is offering tax filers the opportunity to submit their returns by Nov. 1 in order to be eligible for a one-time tax rebate of $250 for single filers and $500 for joint filers. The benefit is extended only to those who have had a tax liability for tax year 2021.

According to the Virginia Tax site, filers who submitted their returns by Sep. 5 can expect to receive their rebates either through direct deposit or a mailed paper check by Oct. 31.

New York Post

