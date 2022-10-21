Read full article on original website
Third phase of disaster SNAP benefits extends to six more counties impacted by Ian
TAMPA, Fla. — Weeks after Hurricane Ian made landfall, people in hard-hit areas are now becoming eligible for Disaster SNAP benefits for a limited registration time. As the Florida Department of Children and Families is set to open the third phase of D-SNAP on Monday, Oct. 24, people in Hillsborough, Lake, Osceola, Putnam, Seminole and Volusia counties will be eligible to apply.
irvineweekly.com
Pasco County’s Broadening Tax Base
In their latest piece for the Laker/Lutz News, staff writer B.C. Manion gives readers an informative look at Pasco County’s broadening tax base. Manion’s article follows a luncheon in which Pasco County Property Appraiser Mike Wells was in attendance, giving comments on the evolution of the county’s tax finances.
usf.edu
A half-cent sales tax proposal aims to fix Hernando's transportation and recreation woes
Hernando County residents will vote on a half-cent sales tax referendum during the No. 8 general election. If passed, the majority of the tax would be spent on improving transportation infrastructure in the county, while the remainder would go toward expanding and maintaining parks and recreation areas. The tax would...
floridapolitics.com
Ron DeSantis endorses Anna Paulina Luna in CD 13
‘Anna Paulina Luna is a principled fighter that Pinellas County can count on to fight the Pelosi/Biden spending spree that's driving 40-year high inflation.’. Gov. Ron DeSantis is choosing Republican Anna Paulina Luna as his preferred future Pinellas County Congressperson. In a statement released Saturday by the Republican Party of...
Missing 13-year-old from Hernando County found in Marion County
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A missing 13-year-old girl from Hernando County has been found, according to authorities. The FDLE said the minor was last seen on Burwell Road in Webster, Florida, Saturday. Hours after the FDLE alert, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said the child was found safe in Marion County. She will now be […]
Disaster SNAP benefits extends to Pinellas, Manatee counties in second phase
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Weeks after Hurricane Ian made landfall, people in hard-hit areas are now becoming eligible for Disaster SNAP benefits for a limited registration time. As the Florida Department of Children and Families opens the second phase of D-SNAP, people in Flagler, Highlands, Manatee, Orange, Pinellas and St. Johns counties are now eligible to apply.
Bay News 9
Thousands raised at benefit concert for hurricane relief
CLEARWATER, Fla. — People in Tampa Bay Area continue to show their support to our neighbors in Southwest Florida. Sunday in Pinellas County the OCC Roadhouse & Museum hosted the Florida Strong Ian Relief Benefit Concert. The restaurant is located directly next to Bert’s Barracuda Harley Davidson. The money raised set to go directly to those impacted.
usf.edu
Early voting starts Monday across the Tampa Bay area. Here's what you need to know
Early voting for the Nov. 8 general election begins Monday, Oct. 24, in counties across the greater Tampa Bay region. It's the first day that early voting can open across the state. VOTER GUIDE: Key dates, how to vote, and what you need to know ahead of Florida's election. Voters...
Hernando County man found safe after Purple Alert
The Hernando County Sheriff's Office issued a Purple Alert for a man who was last seen leaving a Brooksville hospital after threatening the staff.
hernandosun.com
Local business revitalizes downtown location
Co-owners of Downtown Loser Lee Golinello and Celeste Johnson were recognized by the City of Brooksville for their efforts in remodeling their new location: 202 S. Broad Street. Downtown Loser received the Margaret Ghiotto Commercial Improvement award at the October third regular city council meeting. “This has been a long...
nomadlawyer.org
Treasure Island Florida: What to do in Treasure Island Florida?
Treasure Island is a city in Pinellas County, Florida, United States. The city is bounded by the Gulf of Mexico to the west, St. Petersburg to the south, and unincorporated Pinellas County to the east and north. It is a suburb of St. Petersburg. The population was 7,527 at the 2010 census.
Man went 128 mph in 55-mph zone on Gandy Bridge, police say
The St. Petersburg Police Department arrested a California man after he was caught racing on the Gandy Bridge, an arrest report said.
Proposed charter school coming to Clearwater
CLEARWATER, Fla — Along Nursery Road in Clearwater, you'll find an area with construction fences around the perimeter. That area will soon be the home to a new charter school. Although construction permits are still pending, Discovery Academy of Science expects to welcome students in by the 2023-2024 school year.
St. Pete sushi restaurant owner charged with operating drug house out of business, deputies say
The owner of a Japanese restaurant in St. Petersburg has been accused of running a drug house out of the business, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
fox13news.com
Construction plans along U.S. 19 raises concerns from business owners
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Coming with a $242.6 million price tag, plans for new interchanges and roadway improvements along U.S. Highway 19 are drawing concerns from business owners between State Road 580 and County Road 95 in Clearwater and Palm Harbor. According to the Florida Department of Transportation, the project will...
Largo man stomped on pregnant woman in Publix parking lot, left her covered in blood, deputies say
A Largo man was arrested Saturday after deputies said he brutally attacked the mother of his unborn child Saturday evening.
Bay News 9
Widower of Publix heiress sees Lakeland park completed in her honor
LAKELAND, Fla. — The new Bonnet Springs Park is opening Saturday with a two-day celebration. The community gets to enjoy the new park, thanks to its biggest benefactor Carol Jenkins Barnett, daughter of the Publix grocery story founder George Jenkins. What You Need To Know. Widower of Publix heiress...
villages-news.com
Residents contend longtime Villager should have been allowed to keep hedges
Residents have reacted strongly to the news that a longtime Villager has been forced to cut down hedges that protected her from light and noise for more than two decades. Mary Santos of the Village of Valle Verde had been ordered to trim hedges on the backside of her property that she had allowed to grow to block out the sound and noise from the Rolling Acres Sports Complex in Lady Lake. There had been no problem with the hedges until an anonymous complainer contacted Community Standards. Earlier this month, the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors ordered Santos to trim the shrubs down to four feet in height at her premier home.
Pinellas County woman arrested after trying to exorcise ‘suicidal demon’ out of child, deputies say
Pinellas County deputies arrested a woman Friday after they said she allegedly abused a child through a so-called "exorcism."
Police: Man confesses to beating bicyclist to death with tire iron in Clearwater
CLEARWATER, Fla. — A man accused of beating a bicyclist to death with a tire iron in Clearwater was arrested by law enforcement — but the search for another person involved is ongoing. During a news conference Saturday morning, Clearwater Deputy Chief of Police Michael Walek explained 26-year-old...
