Brooksville, FL

10 Tampa Bay

Third phase of disaster SNAP benefits extends to six more counties impacted by Ian

TAMPA, Fla. — Weeks after Hurricane Ian made landfall, people in hard-hit areas are now becoming eligible for Disaster SNAP benefits for a limited registration time. As the Florida Department of Children and Families is set to open the third phase of D-SNAP on Monday, Oct. 24, people in Hillsborough, Lake, Osceola, Putnam, Seminole and Volusia counties will be eligible to apply.
FLORIDA STATE
irvineweekly.com

Pasco County’s Broadening Tax Base

In their latest piece for the Laker/Lutz News, staff writer B.C. Manion gives readers an informative look at Pasco County’s broadening tax base. Manion’s article follows a luncheon in which Pasco County Property Appraiser Mike Wells was in attendance, giving comments on the evolution of the county’s tax finances.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Ron DeSantis endorses Anna Paulina Luna in CD 13

‘Anna Paulina Luna is a principled fighter that Pinellas County can count on to fight the Pelosi/Biden spending spree that's driving 40-year high inflation.’. Gov. Ron DeSantis is choosing Republican Anna Paulina Luna as his preferred future Pinellas County Congressperson. In a statement released Saturday by the Republican Party of...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Missing 13-year-old from Hernando County found in Marion County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A missing 13-year-old girl from Hernando County has been found, according to authorities. The FDLE said the minor was last seen on Burwell Road in Webster, Florida, Saturday. Hours after the FDLE alert, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said the child was found safe in Marion County. She will now be […]
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Thousands raised at benefit concert for hurricane relief

CLEARWATER, Fla. — People in Tampa Bay Area continue to show their support to our neighbors in Southwest Florida. Sunday in Pinellas County the OCC Roadhouse & Museum hosted the Florida Strong Ian Relief Benefit Concert. The restaurant is located directly next to Bert’s Barracuda Harley Davidson. The money raised set to go directly to those impacted.
CLEARWATER, FL
hernandosun.com

Local business revitalizes downtown location

Co-owners of Downtown Loser Lee Golinello and Celeste Johnson were recognized by the City of Brooksville for their efforts in remodeling their new location: 202 S. Broad Street. Downtown Loser received the Margaret Ghiotto Commercial Improvement award at the October third regular city council meeting. “This has been a long...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
nomadlawyer.org

Treasure Island Florida: What to do in Treasure Island Florida?

Treasure Island is a city in Pinellas County, Florida, United States. The city is bounded by the Gulf of Mexico to the west, St. Petersburg to the south, and unincorporated Pinellas County to the east and north. It is a suburb of St. Petersburg. The population was 7,527 at the 2010 census.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Proposed charter school coming to Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla — Along Nursery Road in Clearwater, you'll find an area with construction fences around the perimeter. That area will soon be the home to a new charter school. Although construction permits are still pending, Discovery Academy of Science expects to welcome students in by the 2023-2024 school year.
CLEARWATER, FL
fox13news.com

Construction plans along U.S. 19 raises concerns from business owners

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Coming with a $242.6 million price tag, plans for new interchanges and roadway improvements along U.S. Highway 19 are drawing concerns from business owners between State Road 580 and County Road 95 in Clearwater and Palm Harbor. According to the Florida Department of Transportation, the project will...
CLEARWATER, FL
Bay News 9

Widower of Publix heiress sees Lakeland park completed in her honor

LAKELAND, Fla. — The new Bonnet Springs Park is opening Saturday with a two-day celebration. The community gets to enjoy the new park, thanks to its biggest benefactor Carol Jenkins Barnett, daughter of the Publix grocery story founder George Jenkins. What You Need To Know. Widower of Publix heiress...
LAKELAND, FL
villages-news.com

Residents contend longtime Villager should have been allowed to keep hedges

Residents have reacted strongly to the news that a longtime Villager has been forced to cut down hedges that protected her from light and noise for more than two decades. Mary Santos of the Village of Valle Verde had been ordered to trim hedges on the backside of her property that she had allowed to grow to block out the sound and noise from the Rolling Acres Sports Complex in Lady Lake. There had been no problem with the hedges until an anonymous complainer contacted Community Standards. Earlier this month, the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors ordered Santos to trim the shrubs down to four feet in height at her premier home.
THE VILLAGES, FL

