Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

On Monday, 413 companies reached new 52-week lows. Tesla TSLA was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. ALFI ALF was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Tricida TCDA was the biggest loser, trading down 94.53% to reach its...
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Union Pacific

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Union Pacific UNP within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 12 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Union Pacific has an average price target of $220.58 with a high of $260.00 and a low of $187.00.
Benzinga

Wednesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Carrier Global Before The Dividend Payout

Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Carrier Global CARR. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 15 cents per share. On Thursday, Carrier Global will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 15 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Joel Eisenberg

Dollar General Location Unexpectedly Closing

The announcement of the long-standing location’s permanent closure has taken patrons by surprise. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Google.com and FOX59.com.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Benzinga

Bitcoin Holder MicroStrategy And 4 More Short Squeeze Stocks That Could Soar This Week

Potential short squeeze plays gained steam in 2021 and has continued through 2022 with new traders looking for the next huge move. High short interest and a high cost to borrow are among the common traits that could lead to a short squeeze. Here’s a look at the top five short squeeze candidates based on the Fintel short squeeze leaderboard.
Benzinga

A Bearish Sign Appears On Seagen's Chart

If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of Seagen SGEN. A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When a...
Benzinga

Local Bounti Raises ~$23M Via PIPE Financing

Local Bounti Corp LOCL has proposed an equity raise to support the continued scale-up of its organization. The equity raise will also help build-out of its network of Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) facilities that leverage its proprietary Stack & Flow Technology to significantly improve crop turns, increase output and improve unit economics.
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With Zscaler

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Zscaler ZS. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Benzinga

A Look Into Communication Services Sector Value Stocks

AT&T T - P/E: 6.29. Most recently, Harte-Hanks reported earnings per share at $0.52, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at $0.39. Its most recent dividend yield is at 10.59%, which has increased by 0.76% from 9.83% in the previous quarter. This quarter, Verizon Communications experienced an increase in...
Benzinga

Where Verizon Communications Stands With Analysts

Verizon Communications VZ has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 12 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Verizon Communications has an average price target of $45.42 with a high of $55.00 and a low of $37.00.
Benzinga

6 Analysts Have This to Say About Visteon

Within the last quarter, Visteon VC has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Visteon. The company has an average price target of $123.0 with a high of $152.00 and a low of $103.00.
Benzinga

Preview: FirstEnergy's Earnings

FirstEnergy FE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-10-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that FirstEnergy will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78. FirstEnergy bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: Skechers USA

Skechers USA SKX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-10-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Skechers USA will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73. Skechers USA bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks In The Real Estate Sector

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
Benzinga

Unum: Dividend Insights

Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Unum UNM. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 33 cents per share. On Thursday, Unum will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 33 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Benzinga

What 11 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Williams-Sonoma

Over the past 3 months, 11 analysts have published their opinion on Williams-Sonoma WSM stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Benzinga

What's Going On With Snap Stock Today?

Snap Inc SNAP shares are trading higher on above-average volume Monday, potentially rebounding following recent weakness stemming from the company's third-quarter financial results. What Happened: Last week, Snap reported third-quarter revenue of $1.13 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $1.12 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly...
Benzinga

