Read full article on original website
Related
The market is flashing signs that a new bottom is forming and stocks could be poised for a fresh rally, Oppenheimer head technical analyst says
Markets are showing signs that stocks are nearing a bottom, Oppenheimer's Ari Wald said. Wald pointed to resilience in small cap stocks amid a sell-off in the S&P 500. The technical signal is the opposite of what would flash at a market top and means a new rally could be near.
The stock market just passed a big test in determining whether its secular bull run will continue, but risks remain, Bank of America says
The secular bull market that started in 2013 is still intact for the S&P 500, according to Bank of America. The bank said the secular bull just passed a major test when it bounced off of its rising 200-week moving average. Here's what the stock market needs to do next...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
On Monday, 413 companies reached new 52-week lows. Tesla TSLA was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. ALFI ALF was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Tricida TCDA was the biggest loser, trading down 94.53% to reach its...
Expert Ratings for Union Pacific
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Union Pacific UNP within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 12 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Union Pacific has an average price target of $220.58 with a high of $260.00 and a low of $187.00.
Wednesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Carrier Global Before The Dividend Payout
Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Carrier Global CARR. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 15 cents per share. On Thursday, Carrier Global will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 15 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Dollar General Location Unexpectedly Closing
The announcement of the long-standing location’s permanent closure has taken patrons by surprise. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Google.com and FOX59.com.
kitco.com
Gold is an 'unexpected loser,' but silver price is the one stuck with the downgrade from S&P Global
(Kitco News) Fundamentals no longer matter as much for the precious metals outlook, with rate hike expectations and concerns around energy having a bigger impact on all metals prices, said S&P Global. "Metals prices face macroeconomic headwinds. September was characterized by more significant interest rate hikes to combat inflation in...
Benzinga
Bitcoin Holder MicroStrategy And 4 More Short Squeeze Stocks That Could Soar This Week
Potential short squeeze plays gained steam in 2021 and has continued through 2022 with new traders looking for the next huge move. High short interest and a high cost to borrow are among the common traits that could lead to a short squeeze. Here’s a look at the top five short squeeze candidates based on the Fintel short squeeze leaderboard.
A Bearish Sign Appears On Seagen's Chart
If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of Seagen SGEN. A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When a...
Local Bounti Raises ~$23M Via PIPE Financing
Local Bounti Corp LOCL has proposed an equity raise to support the continued scale-up of its organization. The equity raise will also help build-out of its network of Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) facilities that leverage its proprietary Stack & Flow Technology to significantly improve crop turns, increase output and improve unit economics.
What Are Whales Doing With Zscaler
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Zscaler ZS. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
A Look Into Communication Services Sector Value Stocks
AT&T T - P/E: 6.29. Most recently, Harte-Hanks reported earnings per share at $0.52, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at $0.39. Its most recent dividend yield is at 10.59%, which has increased by 0.76% from 9.83% in the previous quarter. This quarter, Verizon Communications experienced an increase in...
Where Verizon Communications Stands With Analysts
Verizon Communications VZ has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 12 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Verizon Communications has an average price target of $45.42 with a high of $55.00 and a low of $37.00.
6 Analysts Have This to Say About Visteon
Within the last quarter, Visteon VC has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Visteon. The company has an average price target of $123.0 with a high of $152.00 and a low of $103.00.
Preview: FirstEnergy's Earnings
FirstEnergy FE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-10-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that FirstEnergy will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78. FirstEnergy bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Earnings Preview: Skechers USA
Skechers USA SKX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-10-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Skechers USA will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73. Skechers USA bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
5 Value Stocks In The Real Estate Sector
A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
Unum: Dividend Insights
Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Unum UNM. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 33 cents per share. On Thursday, Unum will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 33 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
What 11 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Williams-Sonoma
Over the past 3 months, 11 analysts have published their opinion on Williams-Sonoma WSM stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
What's Going On With Snap Stock Today?
Snap Inc SNAP shares are trading higher on above-average volume Monday, potentially rebounding following recent weakness stemming from the company's third-quarter financial results. What Happened: Last week, Snap reported third-quarter revenue of $1.13 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $1.12 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
101K+
Followers
176K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0