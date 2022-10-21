Even though he only turned 16 three months ago, the hype around Endrick has been building for some time. Endrick scored 165 goals in 169 youth games for Brazilian side Palmeiras, gaining the attention of scouts from all over the world. Now he’s starting to prove he can hack it with the grown-ups as well. The teenager scored for Palmeiras in a 3-1 win over Athletico Paranaense on Tuesday, becoming the youngest player in the 106-year history of his club to find the net. After scoring with his head, Endrick emulated Erling Haaland with his finger-in-his-ear celebration, even tagging the Man City star on...

