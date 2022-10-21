ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Where is online gambling legal in the USA in 2022?

By Action Network
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FOSBc_0ihqsupw00

Check out the states where online casinos are legal and the latest news on legislation in other states as online gambling sweeps across the USA.

Latest Online Gambling News
New York moves closer to legal online casinos

Legalized online casino gambling could be coming to The Empire State in the near future. After legal sports betting was launched in January 2022, Senator Joseph Addabbo introduced Senate Bill 8412, a piece of legislation centered around bringing regulated interactive gaming to the state of New York.

SB 8412 would put New York in a similar position as other states that have legalized online casinos over the past few years, meaning that only land-based casino operators would receive direct market access if SB 8412 is eventually passed.

Sen. Addabbo’s proposed bill would allow for up to two mobile casinos per land-based casino. Each land-based casino operator would be required to pay a one-time licensing fee of $2 million, while third-party operators interested in pairing their online brand with a casino partner are looking at an additional $10 million in fees.

Online operators will be permitted to use their own brands, however, much like what we’ve seen over in Pennsylvania, the land-based casino’s branding must be clearly displayed on the online brand’s mobile app.

Unlike New York’s heavy 51% tax rate on mobile sports betting, SB 8412 suggests a more reasonable 25% rate for online casino gaming. Be sure to check back to this page for any further updates on New York Online Casinos.

Legal Online Casino States
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HJCSn_0ihqsupw00
Getty Images

As of October 2022, online casino games are only legal in six states, with each state having a different number of online casino options to choose from. The following states all have legal online gambling options:

Connecticut

Connecticut launched online casinos late in 2021, going live with just two options for casino players. The state has only tribal casinos, so you won’t find any of the big-name brands in the Constitution State.

While online casinos are up and running in Connecticut, the state is still waiting for the launch of online poker.

Delaware

Delaware owns the claim of being the first state to legalize online gambling. However, they were not the first to actually launch online casinos.

They chose to keep its online casino offerings largely as an in-house thing, with all three of the state’s casinos hosting brands powered by 888. In turn, 888 works closely with the Delaware Lottery, the state gambling regulator. Delaware’s size limits its prospects of expanding its online gambling anytime soon, but there are still options for online casino players in Delaware.

Michigan

Michigan is one of the newer members of the online casino club, but the Great Lakes State is already making plenty of waves since its launch in 2021.

There are more than a dozen online casino apps for you to try, and you can find options from big-name companies like Caesars Casino, but there is still room for smaller Michigan-based brands like Firekeepers and Four Winds.

This diverse mixture of options is available under the umbrella of the Michigan Gaming Control Board, and the state also offers legal sports betting. Good job, Michigan.

New Jersey

Perhaps the hub of legal gambling in the USA, New Jersey is home to more online casinos and sportsbooks than any other state in the country.

Like Delaware, the Garden State was one of the first to legalize online casino gaming in 2013, and nearly a decade on, there have been more than 20 online casinos live in the state.

Top brands like FanDuel, MGM, and Golden Nugget are available to online casino players in New Jersey, whose options are endless. From a legislative point of view, each online casino is overseen by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement.

Pennsylvania

After a lengthy wait, Pennsylvania joined the online casino party in 2019 with just two online casino options. In a short space of time, Pennsylvania has expanded its online casino landscape to offer nearly as many online gambling options as New Jersey.

BetMGM, FanDuel, and Borgata are just some of the online casinos available in the Keystone State, amongst other strong online gambling options.

All online casinos in Pennsylvania answer the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.

West Virginia

West Virginia was one of the first states to legalize online sports betting and is, at present, one of the few to offer online casinos. There are four online casino options in Mountain State, and more should be joining the group soon.

The West Virginia Lottery Commission serves as the gambling regulator in the state and oversees all online casino sites there.

Not in one of these states? Which states will launch online casinos soon?

The rise of online sports betting in the USA has not been mirrored in the online casino world, with states slow to jump on the case of legalizing online gambling. Progress has been few and far between, with the following states the next in line to seemingly launch online casinos.

State Current Situation ArizonaNew Bill expected in 2022IllinoisGambling sites set for launch by end of 2023IndianaExpected launch in 2023MassachusettsLaunch proposed within next two yearsNorth CarolinaMoving towards legalizing within the coming years

Given the rapid expansion of online legal sports betting in the USA, once more states legalize online casinos, it can be expected that the spread of legalization will happen quickly.

What are the benefits of Online Casinos?
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17FGg5_0ihqsupw00
dpa/picture alliance via Getty I

While the core rules of each game have stayed the same, there are still a few differences between your standard brick-and-mortar experience and that found online. When lined up side by side, you’ll find that online casinos compare very favorably to their in-person partners.

Convenience

Don’t live near a casino? Or don’t fancy booking flights and hotels to Vegas? No problem. As long as you’re physically located inside a state that has regulated online casino games, you can play anywhere, anytime.

What’s more, is that you don’t need to have your laptop or computer to play your favorite casino games. Pull out your phone, and you’re ready to hit the tables.

Exclusive Promotions and Offers

Just like sports betting bonuses, online casinos are competing for your business. Every state that has legalized online gambling has multiple online casinos available.

Each online casino has a unique welcome package that will add value to your play. Whether it is a deposit match bonus, free spins, or risk-free plays, there’s free cash available online that just isn’t offered for in-person play.

Speedy Gambling Experience

If you’re just looking to play more , online casinos take the cake. When enjoying casino games over the internet, you play in your own time frame. There’s no lengthy lag between hands, decisions, rolls, or spins while you wait for the dealer or other patrons. Ever had to wait for a seat to open at a table? There’s always a seat at online casinos.

When you’re ready for the action to progress, it does. The speed of play allows players to enjoy far more of their favorite games in a shorter amount of time.

Lower Playing Limits

Online casinos offer bettors the opportunity to play for pretty much any stakes they might wish. If you’re playing in a brick-and-mortar casino, it is unlikely you’ll find table limits below $10 a hand.

However, you can find real money online tables that accept stakes under a dollar. If you’re operating on a smaller bankroll, playing online will give you a lot more bang for your buck.

Live Dealer games

One of the biggest innovations in online casino gaming are Live Dealer games. Live Dealer games are a perfect blend of both online and in-person play. They are hosted from a professional streaming studio, with a real dealer and table, giving you the closest thing to a real casino from the comfort of your own home.

For example, you can play blackjack from home, over the internet, while looking at real cards, on a real table, and chatting with a real dealer within the designated window. It creates a more social atmosphere that is typically lacking with online casino games. While they move a little slower than traditional online play, they are still far faster than playing completely in person.

Common Live Dealer games include blackjack, roulette, baccarat, three-card poker, ultimate texas hold ’em, and even some slots. While online casinos are a 24/7 operation, Live Dealer games typically run into the early hours of the morning. They do require a full staff to operate, so we’ll let them off for getting a few hours rest.

Not all states with legal online casinos have launched Live Dealer games yet, though the list will be growing. It’s worth checking out which of the best online casinos in the USA offer live dealer games.

Legal vs. Offshore Casinos

While the legal online casino world continues to grow across the USA, there are still offshore casinos operating, albeit questionably. Offshore casinos are casinos that are based outside of the US, often in countries with more lenient gambling laws. Many offshore online casinos are based in the Caribbean, Costa Rica, or Europe.

Offshore casinos have been available for years now and are very popular amongst online gamblers. These operators continue to be used, even in states where online gambling is legal and legitimate online casinos are operating.

The issue with offshore casino sites is that they are not strictly legal. They’re not overseen by any state’s individual gaming commission or by the US government. Most states have laws banning unauthorized casinos, even if the casinos are playing by all the same rules as physical casinos in the state.

This means your money is not always safe with offshore sites, whereas you would be 100% assured you are playing in a secure environment at a legal online casino.

Legal Online Casino Offshore Online Casino Legal and licensed in the USANot strictly legalLess states coveredAvailable for anyone in the USASafety and Security when playingNo regulation in USAMobile apps available to downloadLack of mobile options


The truth is that the enforcement of offshore casino gambling has always been very chilled out. That seems unlikely to change, especially as US-based online casinos begin to launch.

Online Gambling States FAQs
What states have legal online gambling?

The list of states that have legalized online casino gaming currently includes:

  • New Jersey
  • Pennsylvania
  • West Virginia
  • Michigan
  • Delaware
  • Connecticut

Expect this list to grow in the near future, as online casinos sweep across the USA, so be sure to check back to this piece in the future.

Are online casinos legit?

Absolutely. Guaranteed safety is one of the major perks of gambling with a regulated online casino. The games are safe, and so is your money.

Each casino that is available in your state has been specifically licensed to operate within that jurisdiction. Attaining these licenses is not easy, and it’s certainly not free (in PA, a license costs $10 million!). All legal sites have been put to the test and come out clean – you can trust them with your action.

How old do you have to be to play at online casinos?

As with any form of gambling in the USA, players need to be 21 or older in order to play at online casinos.

Can I play online casinos in New York?

As of October 2022, online casinos are not permitted in the state of New York. Given sports betting was only legalized in January 2022, it is expected that the launch of online gambling will have to wait a short while.

Comments / 0

Related
Cape Gazette

Should dolphin regulations be changed?

Back on Sept. 19, I received an email from Rick Levinson who was concerned about all the peanut dolphin he sees spread out on the docks and cleaning tables. He believes these small dolphin should be released to grow larger, and in a year, they would be 20-pound gaffers. Rick currently owns the 64-foot Viking Seaflame and has been fishing out of Indian River since 1960.
DELAWARE STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Two drivers killed in wrong way crash on Garden State Parkway

LITTLE EGG HARBOR — A Northfield woman and a driver from North Carolina are both dead after they collided in a head-on crash on the Garden State Parkway Friday night. Cortney Downey, 32, of Northfield, and Michelle Ross, 50, of Asheville, North Carolina, were both fatally injured in the crash, according to State Police. It occurred in the southbound lanes near mile mark 59.3 in Little Egg Harbor Twp.
NORTHFIELD, NJ
WHYY

Delaware court stops plan to move retiree health coverage to Highmark’s Medicare Advantage

A Delaware judge has stopped the privatization of state retirees’ healthcare plans after retired workers protested outside state government buildings and filed a lawsuit. “During the stay, Defendants shall take all necessary and proper steps to ensure that the healthcare insurance and benefits available to State retirees prior to October 3, 2022, or in which they were enrolled prior to that time, remain in full force and effect,” Judge Calvin Scott’s order said.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Ag museum opens Then One Day the Lights Came On exhibit

The Delaware Agricultural Museum and Village debuted a large-scale indoor/outdoor exhibit Oct. 7 that explores the life-changing impact of rural electrification on Delaware agriculture and the state’s rural communities. Then One Day the Lights Came On is a journey that leads visitors from the late 1930s, before electricity was widely available in the state, through the present-day focus on renewable, clean sources of energy. The exhibit curator is Heidi Nasstrom-Evans of Horizon Philanthropic in Lewes, and the designer is Karen Carney, Art of Area Design owner.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Common Cause Delaware to honor Bernice Edwards, Charlotte King Oct. 26

Common Cause Delaware will hold its annual Awards Reception and Silent Auction at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 26, at The Clubhouse at Baywood Greens in Long Neck. More than 160 guests are expected to attend to help honor Bernice Edwards and Charlotte King. Edwards, as executive director of First State...
DELAWARE STATE
William Davis

Survey Finds Delaware Voters Overwhelmingly Favor Legalizing Cannabis

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. Nearly three out of four Democrats in Delaware voted in favor of the cannabis legalization measure that the state's Democratic governor rejected earlier this year, and a sizable majority of people in Delaware agree with this stance.
DELAWARE STATE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Announces Retirement of Major Matthew Cox

The Delaware State Police announces the retirement of Major Matthew Cox on October 21, 2022. Major Cox is a Delaware State Police 60th DSP Recruit Class member that was hired on January 26, 1990. His retirement comes after accomplishing a dedicated career of over 32 years as a faithful public servant to the citizens of Delaware.
DELAWARE STATE
WHYY

Delaware school board files EPA complaint over lead in students’ water

The Delaware Division of Public Health found lead in 22 Delaware schools, including facilities in the Red Clay Consolidated School District. At their meeting earlier this week, Red Clay school board members approved filing a complaint with the EPA over what they say was the state’s slowness in delivering the results of its federally funded testing to school leaders and parents.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Court stays Medicare Advantage transition for state employees

A Delaware Superior Court judge has granted a motion to stay a proposed requirement that would have required state employee retirees to switch to a Medicare Advantage supplement plan. Judge Calvin Scott has ordered that all retiree plans in effect prior to Oct. 3 shall remain in full force until...
phillyvoice.com

Bucks County property connected to notorious 2017 murders listed for sale

The Solebury Township home where investigators found key evidence leading to the bodies of four young men murdered in 2017 has been listed for sale at a price of $700,000. The property at 2827 Aquetong Road, once owned by the parents of confessed killer Cosmo DiNardo, was put on the market earlier this month. The three-bedroom, two bathroom home is described in the RE/MAX Aspire listing as a fully renovated, historic property that was built in 1821 and sits on just under an acre of land.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
delawarepublic.org

State Division of Developmental Disabilities Services reports data breach

Delaware’s Department of Health and Social Services announced a data breach within its Division of Developmental Disabilities Services. The Division said a small number of users in their online records system may have had access to more than 7,000 sensitive patient records. The breach came when new users were...
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Court halts state switch to Medicare Advantage

The state’s plan to transition state government retirees’ health insurance from original Medicare to a privately-managed Medicare Advantage plan has been temporarily blocked.  A Delaware Superior Court judge on Wednesday ordered the state to halt implementation of the plan until the case is fully adjudicated.  The court will schedule a trial to make a final determination on the fate of ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Legislator files bill to restore Medicare supplement

After the Delaware Supreme Court stayed a proposed change to Medicare supplement insurance for state retirees, a state legislator has filed a bill that would give former state employees the option to keep their existing supplement or choose a new Medicare Advantage plan. Rep. John Kowalko, D-Newark, filed a bill...
DELAWARE STATE
phillyvoice.com

Bucks County man identified days after drowning in Neshaminy Creek

The Bucks County coroner has identified a man who drowned in Neshaminy Creek on Thursday. Michael Allan Fisher, a 56-year-old from Bensalem, drowned after his vehicle was submerged in water. According to a press release on Saturday afternoon, an autopsy revealed the cause of Fisher's death was an accidental drowning.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Three Vehicle Injury Crash

Delaware State Police are investigating a three-vehicle injury collision that occurred in the Newark area on Thursday morning. On October 20, 2022, at approximately 11:35 a.m., a Tesla Model 3, operated by a 21-year-old male of Newark, DE was observed by a trooper traveling southbound on Interstate 95 south of the JFK Service Area at a high rate of speed. The trooper pulled out onto Interstate 95 southbound to initiate a traffic stop. However, due to the Tesla’s speed, the trooper was unable to catch up.
NEWARK, DE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
71K+
Followers
57K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy