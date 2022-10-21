Read full article on original website
Related
actionnewsnow.com
Man found dead in Mangrove Avenue restaurant bathroom
CHICO, Calif. - A man was found dead in the 700 block of Mangrove Avenue. Tuesday night, Chico Police confirmed. At approximately 7:30 p.m., Chico Police officers responded to a call of suspicious circumstances at the Subway restaurant at 722 Mangrove, a spokesperson from Subway said. When the officers arrived,...
actionnewsnow.com
Two people severely injured in car crash in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. - A couple was severely injured in a car crash fueled by an argument, said the Oroville Police Department. At approximately 7:58 a.m., Oroville PD and CAL FIRE responded to an emergency in the area of 70 Nelson Avenue for a reported vehicle traffic collision. Officers located a...
actionnewsnow.com
2 ounces of meth found at Red Bluff homeless camp, 2 arrested
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Two people in a homeless camp in Red Bluff were arrested after probation officers found more than two ounces of methamphetamine on Friday. The Tehama County Probation Department contacted two people at a homeless camp behind Applebee’s in Red Bluff. The probation officers determined one...
actionnewsnow.com
Police arrest a man for firing a shot after an argument Sunday
CHICO, Calif. - Updated 12:50 a.m. Chico police arrested a man after officers say he fired a single round after an altercation with a family member Sunday. Officers established a perimeter around the home and neighboring homes on the 300 block of Newport Dr. were put under a shelter in place order while responding to the call Sunday afternoon just before 3:30 p.m.
Mount Shasta Herald
Mount Shasta police: Missing Anderson man found dead
The Mount Shasta Police Department said an Anderson man who had been missing for three weeks after last being seen in the McCloud area has been found dead. Police said Monday that no other information is available at this time about the death of Nicholas Cooper. “After receiving verification from...
actionnewsnow.com
Woman arrested for vehicular manslaughter in Sutter County DUI crash
SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. - A 24-year-old woman was arrested for DUI and vehicular manslaughter following a crash in Sutter County early Saturday morning, according to the Yuba-Sutter CHP. Officers said Serina Ali was driving a 2020 Honda Ridgeline south on Humphrey Road at high speeds and was approaching an intersection...
actionnewsnow.com
Red Bluff's Christmas tree dies after vandalism of irrigation system
RED BLUFF, Calif. - A Grinch stole Christmas in the city of Red Bluff. The live Christmas tree at Main and Pine Streets died due to damage to the irrigation system. The public works director told the city council the irrigation system was vandalized and the wires in the control box were altered.
Toni Morgan identified as woman killed in alleged DUI crash near Yuba City
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — A 24-year-old woman is facing accusations of drunk driving and gross vehicular manslaughter after a deadly crash near Yuba City. The California High Patrol identified the woman as Serina Ali. Authorities say she was driving a 2020 Honda Ridgeline at a high speed south on...
actionnewsnow.com
Man reported missing earlier this month has died
MT. SHASTA, Calif. - A Shasta County man authorities said was reported missing earlier this month in Siskiyou and Shasta counties is dead, according to the Mt. Shasta Police Department. Nicholas Cooper was reported missing and was last seen on Oct. 4 by his co-workers and supervisors in the McCloud...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Update | Head-On Crash Causes Fatality Near Yuba City
Accident on Colusa Highway Reportedly Caused by Drunk Driver. A head-on crash near Yuba City caused a fatality, and the driver of one of the vehicles was arrested for DUI. The accident happened along State Route 20 (Colusa Highway) and Humphrey Road, west of Yuba City, at about 1:08 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). The driver of a gray pickup collided with another vehicle, leaving debris strewn across the roadway.
24-Year-Old Serina Ali Arrested After A Motor Vehicle Accident In Sutter County (Sutter County, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol’s Yuba-Sutter office, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Saturday. The officials stated that the crash happened on Humphrey Road near Highway 20 at around 1 a.m.
actionnewsnow.com
Former Little Red Hen Plant Nursey employee sentenced for embezzlement conviction
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A Chico man was sentenced for embezzling money from the local nonprofit Little Red Hen Plant Nursery on Thursday, according to District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said 34-year-old Andrew Spang was ordered to serve two years of formal probation and 120 days in the Butte County...
abc10.com
'My mom is our best friend' | Mother killed by suspected drunk driver near Yuba City
Toni Morgan’s son was waiting for his mom to come pick him up the day she died. Call after call went unanswered, but he didn’t know why.
actionnewsnow.com
Homeless camp clear out continues at Windchime Park, 72-hour notices issued
CHICO, Calif. - The city hopes to start enforcement at Windchime Park by the end of the week. Police issued final 72-hour notices on Monday which expire Thursday meaning cleanup can also start that day. According to the homeless lawsuit settlement agreement, within that 7-day time frame, the Outreach and...
actionnewsnow.com
Cement company employee killed in accident near Chico airport
CHICO, Calif. - 7:57 P.M. UPDATE - An employee of a cement company was killed after an explosion involving a cement truck near the Chico airport on Friday, according to the Chico Police Department. At approximately 3:49 p.m., on Oct. 21, the Chico Police Dispatch Center responded to a 911...
actionnewsnow.com
Crews begin control burn near Lake Oroville, Big Chico Creek Canyon
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 12:47 P.M. UPDATE - Crews have started a control burn in the Loafer Creek Recreation Area Tuesday morning. CAL FIRE Butte Unit said at about 11:15 a.m. that it has already burn about 10 acres. Crews will be burning 80 acres, causing smoke to be visible east of Oroville.
actionnewsnow.com
Butte County looking into rent stabilization for mobile home parks
This ordinance would establish a base rent for mobile home spaces and set out a formula for increasing rent in the future to stop large rent spikes from happening. Butte County looking into rent stabilization for mobile home parks. This ordinance would establish a base rent for mobile home spaces...
actionnewsnow.com
Person taken to hospital Saturday night after being hit by car in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - The Chico Police Department says that a person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car near the intersection of Ivy Street and W 3rd Street on Saturday at around 11:41 p.m. Police determined that the person was trying to cross Ivy Street when...
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters at scene of hay bale fire off of W Biggs Gridley Road Sunday
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit firefighters are at the scene of a hay bale fire off of W Biggs Gridley Road on Sunday. The fire is burning inside of a large metal hay barn. CAL FIRE says that crews are protecting the homes around the building, as...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Chico Construction Worker Killed in Cement Explosion
Fatal Cement Explosion Occurs Near Boeing Avenue Involving Construction Worker. A Chico construction worker was killed on October 21 in a cement explosion that involved a concrete mixer close to the airport. Officers with the Chico Police Department responded to an emergency call around 3:49 p.m. at a construction project near Boeing Avenue. When they arrived, along with Butte medics, they discovered an unresponsive man close to a concrete pumping truck.
Comments / 0