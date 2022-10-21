ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chico, CA

Comments / 0

Related
actionnewsnow.com

Man found dead in Mangrove Avenue restaurant bathroom

CHICO, Calif. - A man was found dead in the 700 block of Mangrove Avenue. Tuesday night, Chico Police confirmed. At approximately 7:30 p.m., Chico Police officers responded to a call of suspicious circumstances at the Subway restaurant at 722 Mangrove, a spokesperson from Subway said. When the officers arrived,...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Two people severely injured in car crash in Oroville

OROVILLE, Calif. - A couple was severely injured in a car crash fueled by an argument, said the Oroville Police Department. At approximately 7:58 a.m., Oroville PD and CAL FIRE responded to an emergency in the area of 70 Nelson Avenue for a reported vehicle traffic collision. Officers located a...
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

2 ounces of meth found at Red Bluff homeless camp, 2 arrested

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Two people in a homeless camp in Red Bluff were arrested after probation officers found more than two ounces of methamphetamine on Friday. The Tehama County Probation Department contacted two people at a homeless camp behind Applebee’s in Red Bluff. The probation officers determined one...
RED BLUFF, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Police arrest a man for firing a shot after an argument Sunday

CHICO, Calif. - Updated 12:50 a.m. Chico police arrested a man after officers say he fired a single round after an altercation with a family member Sunday. Officers established a perimeter around the home and neighboring homes on the 300 block of Newport Dr. were put under a shelter in place order while responding to the call Sunday afternoon just before 3:30 p.m.
CHICO, CA
Mount Shasta Herald

Mount Shasta police: Missing Anderson man found dead

The Mount Shasta Police Department said an Anderson man who had been missing for three weeks after last being seen in the McCloud area has been found dead. Police said Monday that no other information is available at this time about the death of Nicholas Cooper. “After receiving verification from...
ANDERSON, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Woman arrested for vehicular manslaughter in Sutter County DUI crash

SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. - A 24-year-old woman was arrested for DUI and vehicular manslaughter following a crash in Sutter County early Saturday morning, according to the Yuba-Sutter CHP. Officers said Serina Ali was driving a 2020 Honda Ridgeline south on Humphrey Road at high speeds and was approaching an intersection...
actionnewsnow.com

Red Bluff's Christmas tree dies after vandalism of irrigation system

RED BLUFF, Calif. - A Grinch stole Christmas in the city of Red Bluff. The live Christmas tree at Main and Pine Streets died due to damage to the irrigation system. The public works director told the city council the irrigation system was vandalized and the wires in the control box were altered.
RED BLUFF, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man reported missing earlier this month has died

MT. SHASTA, Calif. - A Shasta County man authorities said was reported missing earlier this month in Siskiyou and Shasta counties is dead, according to the Mt. Shasta Police Department. Nicholas Cooper was reported missing and was last seen on Oct. 4 by his co-workers and supervisors in the McCloud...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Update | Head-On Crash Causes Fatality Near Yuba City

Accident on Colusa Highway Reportedly Caused by Drunk Driver. A head-on crash near Yuba City caused a fatality, and the driver of one of the vehicles was arrested for DUI. The accident happened along State Route 20 (Colusa Highway) and Humphrey Road, west of Yuba City, at about 1:08 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). The driver of a gray pickup collided with another vehicle, leaving debris strewn across the roadway.
YUBA CITY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Homeless camp clear out continues at Windchime Park, 72-hour notices issued

CHICO, Calif. - The city hopes to start enforcement at Windchime Park by the end of the week. Police issued final 72-hour notices on Monday which expire Thursday meaning cleanup can also start that day. According to the homeless lawsuit settlement agreement, within that 7-day time frame, the Outreach and...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Cement company employee killed in accident near Chico airport

CHICO, Calif. - 7:57 P.M. UPDATE - An employee of a cement company was killed after an explosion involving a cement truck near the Chico airport on Friday, according to the Chico Police Department. At approximately 3:49 p.m., on Oct. 21, the Chico Police Dispatch Center responded to a 911...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Crews begin control burn near Lake Oroville, Big Chico Creek Canyon

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 12:47 P.M. UPDATE - Crews have started a control burn in the Loafer Creek Recreation Area Tuesday morning. CAL FIRE Butte Unit said at about 11:15 a.m. that it has already burn about 10 acres. Crews will be burning 80 acres, causing smoke to be visible east of Oroville.
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Butte County looking into rent stabilization for mobile home parks

This ordinance would establish a base rent for mobile home spaces and set out a formula for increasing rent in the future to stop large rent spikes from happening. Butte County looking into rent stabilization for mobile home parks. This ordinance would establish a base rent for mobile home spaces...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Chico Construction Worker Killed in Cement Explosion

Fatal Cement Explosion Occurs Near Boeing Avenue Involving Construction Worker. A Chico construction worker was killed on October 21 in a cement explosion that involved a concrete mixer close to the airport. Officers with the Chico Police Department responded to an emergency call around 3:49 p.m. at a construction project near Boeing Avenue. When they arrived, along with Butte medics, they discovered an unresponsive man close to a concrete pumping truck.
CHICO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy