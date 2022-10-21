ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chico, CA

actionnewsnow.com

VOTE! Play of the Week: Durham vs Pleasant Valley

Play A is from Durham High School. Winters quarterback Colton Brown throws it right to Durham’s Gavin Keene, who took it back to the endzone for a pick-six score. Play B is from Pleasant Valley. Quarterback Joseph Garcia puts up a perfect spiral to wide receiver Bryson Snelling who somehow makes a one-handed catch by pinning the ball to his helmet. Snelling would hold on for the touchdown.
DURHAM, CA
krcrtv.com

Third hay fire within weekend breaks out in Butte County

BUTTE COUNTY, CALIF. — For the third time this weekend, CAL FIRE crews have had to respond to a hay bale fire in Butte County. This fire broke out in a large metal barn off of West Biggs Gridley Road. Fire crews successfully protected residences near the building as they extinguished the fire, which ended up severely damaging the barn.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters knock down structure fire in Magalia Sunday

MAGALIA, Calif. 5:49 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE Butte Unit says that the structure fire off of Woodward Drive in Magalia has been knocked down on Sunday. Crews will stay on scene for about one to two hours completing salvage and overhaul. CAL FIRE says that everyone was evacuated from...
MAGALIA, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters at scene of 10-acre vegetation fire in Tehama County on Saturday

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 5:14 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit says that the Flores Fire in Tehama County has been contained on Saturday. Forward progress of the fire was stopped at around 4:16 p.m., according to CAL FIRE. The fire has burned 10 acres in the area of northbound...
krcrtv.com

Local Red Bluff couple takes over ownership of the Main Street Deli

RED BLUFF, Calif. — If you are a Red Bluff local, you are probably familiar with the Main Street Deli that has been around for 15 years. This location stays busy and is known for their soups, sandwiches, and salads. The deli is under new ownership as of October of 2022, but that taste that customers have come to know and love over the past 15 years isn't going anywhere, owners Morgan and RJ Johnson say they are keeping the menu and flavors the same.
RED BLUFF, CA
KCRA.com

Two separate hay bale fires started in Northern California to cost $200,000

BUTTE VALLEY, Calif. — Two separate hay bale fires were ignited in Butte County Saturday morning, authorities said. Video player above: Top Stories from Oct. 22, 2022. One fire started in Durham near Durham-Dayton Highway, Cal Fire said. The other started about 17 miles away in Richvale at Highway 99 and Richvale Highway intersection.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Power back on for almost 950 PG&E customers in Chico on Saturday

CHICO, Calif. 3:40 P.M. UPDATE - Power is back on for 947 PG&E customers in Chico in the Esplanade and W. East Avenue area on Saturday, according to the PG&E outage map. The outage map says that power went out at about 2:37 p.m., power came back on around 3:35 p.m.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Orland man injured in single-vehicle crash Thursday night

GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - A 43-year-old Orland man was taken to the hospital with major injuries after a crash Thursday night in Glenn County. The Willows CHP said Miguel Ibanes was driving a 2001 Nissan Sentra north of County Road M north of County Road 33 around 7:15 p.m. Ibanes...
ORLAND, CA
Food For Thought& A News Cafe

Dog Hell, Do-nothing Groundwater Officials, and Manton School Extortion

We are in Dog Hell. Our neighbors down the hill are selling their place and not taking their dogs. They bought the house a couple years ago but have never lived in it. They just used it to grow cannabis indoors and got caught when they set their power pole on fire by overloading the transformer and blowing the top clean off.
MANTON, CA
krcrtv.com

Red Bluff moves homeless out of River Park

RED BLUFF, Calif. — Red Bluff River Park has been a place where the homeless have resided for some time now. However, this past week, that has changed. Red Bluff Police Chief, Kyle Sanders, said, “on Sep. 6, council made a decision to essentially ask homeless persons, that were residing at the River Park, to move over to the Samuel Ayers Park. So, since that time, we've slowly made progression in accomplishing that.”
RED BLUFF, CA
abc10.com

Highway 20 crash leaves 1 dead, 1 in hospital near Yuba City

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened Saturday near Yuba City. Few details surrounding the crash have been released at this time, but officials confirmed that a crash along Highway 20 and Humphrey Road Saturday left one person dead and another person in the hospital.
YUBA CITY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Both lanes open again following major collision on Highway 99

CHICO. Calif. - 9:45 P.M. UPDATE - Both northbound lanes are open again after a major collision shutdown traffic to one lane Friday afternoon, Caltrans said. Caltrans reported a slowdown on northbound Highway 99 between East 1st Street and East 5th Avenue after a major crash. This is a developing...
CHICO, CA
mynspr.org

Out-of-state fire survivors | Teichert Ponds charges | Shasta County health access

The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Friday, Oct. 21. Camp Fire survivors living out of state lament lack of support. Many survivors of the 2018 Camp Fire left the state after losing their homes. Some say that’s left them far from some of the support available in California. Thousands of survivors have left the state since the Camp Fire and now populate all 50 states of the nation, according to a study from California State University, Chico.
CHICO, CA

