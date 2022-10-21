Read full article on original website
Related
actionnewsnow.com
VOTE! Play of the Week: Durham vs Pleasant Valley
Play A is from Durham High School. Winters quarterback Colton Brown throws it right to Durham’s Gavin Keene, who took it back to the endzone for a pick-six score. Play B is from Pleasant Valley. Quarterback Joseph Garcia puts up a perfect spiral to wide receiver Bryson Snelling who somehow makes a one-handed catch by pinning the ball to his helmet. Snelling would hold on for the touchdown.
krcrtv.com
Third hay fire within weekend breaks out in Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, CALIF. — For the third time this weekend, CAL FIRE crews have had to respond to a hay bale fire in Butte County. This fire broke out in a large metal barn off of West Biggs Gridley Road. Fire crews successfully protected residences near the building as they extinguished the fire, which ended up severely damaging the barn.
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters at scene of hay bale fire off of W Biggs Gridley Road Sunday
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit firefighters are at the scene of a hay bale fire off of W Biggs Gridley Road on Sunday. The fire is burning inside of a large metal hay barn. CAL FIRE says that crews are protecting the homes around the building, as...
actionnewsnow.com
Fire burns almond hulls off of Highway 32 near Hamilton City Saturday
HAMILTON CITY, Calif. - The Hamilton City Fire Department said that a fire was burning off of Highway 32, between Orland and Hamilton City, on Saturday at around 7:11 p.m. The fire was primarily burning almond hulls, but also threatened nearby vegetation in the Stoney Creek bed. Crews will be...
actionnewsnow.com
Smoke from controlled burns will be visible in east Oroville Monday and Tuesday
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit says that smoke will be visible in east Oroville during controlled burns on Monday and Tuesday. CAL FIRE will be conducting two, 80 acre control burns in the Loafer Creek Recreation area. The controlled burns will only take place if weather permits.
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters knock down structure fire in Magalia Sunday
MAGALIA, Calif. 5:49 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE Butte Unit says that the structure fire off of Woodward Drive in Magalia has been knocked down on Sunday. Crews will stay on scene for about one to two hours completing salvage and overhaul. CAL FIRE says that everyone was evacuated from...
actionnewsnow.com
Person taken to hospital Saturday night after being hit by car in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - The Chico Police Department says that a person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car near the intersection of Ivy Street and W 3rd Street on Saturday at around 11:41 p.m. Police determined that the person was trying to cross Ivy Street when...
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters at scene of 10-acre vegetation fire in Tehama County on Saturday
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 5:14 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit says that the Flores Fire in Tehama County has been contained on Saturday. Forward progress of the fire was stopped at around 4:16 p.m., according to CAL FIRE. The fire has burned 10 acres in the area of northbound...
actionnewsnow.com
CAL FIRE says that 2 hay bale fires started in Butte County Saturday morning
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit says that two hay bale fires started Saturday morning in Butte County, one in Durham, and the other in Richvale. The Durham hay bale fire was burning off of Durham-Dayton Road. The Richvale hay bale fire was burning at Hwy 99 and Richvale Hwy.
krcrtv.com
Local Red Bluff couple takes over ownership of the Main Street Deli
RED BLUFF, Calif. — If you are a Red Bluff local, you are probably familiar with the Main Street Deli that has been around for 15 years. This location stays busy and is known for their soups, sandwiches, and salads. The deli is under new ownership as of October of 2022, but that taste that customers have come to know and love over the past 15 years isn't going anywhere, owners Morgan and RJ Johnson say they are keeping the menu and flavors the same.
PG&E grants 1,100 acres of forest to CAL FIRE for demonstration forest
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — CAL FIRE has been given 1,151 acres of forest from PG&E in Placer and Nevada counties as part of their planned 2,618 acre demonstration forest. This land, located at the headwaters of the American River in Sierra Nevada forestlands was acquired by CAL FIRE in partnership with the Placer Land […]
KCRA.com
Two separate hay bale fires started in Northern California to cost $200,000
BUTTE VALLEY, Calif. — Two separate hay bale fires were ignited in Butte County Saturday morning, authorities said. Video player above: Top Stories from Oct. 22, 2022. One fire started in Durham near Durham-Dayton Highway, Cal Fire said. The other started about 17 miles away in Richvale at Highway 99 and Richvale Highway intersection.
actionnewsnow.com
Power back on for almost 950 PG&E customers in Chico on Saturday
CHICO, Calif. 3:40 P.M. UPDATE - Power is back on for 947 PG&E customers in Chico in the Esplanade and W. East Avenue area on Saturday, according to the PG&E outage map. The outage map says that power went out at about 2:37 p.m., power came back on around 3:35 p.m.
actionnewsnow.com
Orland man injured in single-vehicle crash Thursday night
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - A 43-year-old Orland man was taken to the hospital with major injuries after a crash Thursday night in Glenn County. The Willows CHP said Miguel Ibanes was driving a 2001 Nissan Sentra north of County Road M north of County Road 33 around 7:15 p.m. Ibanes...
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Dog Hell, Do-nothing Groundwater Officials, and Manton School Extortion
We are in Dog Hell. Our neighbors down the hill are selling their place and not taking their dogs. They bought the house a couple years ago but have never lived in it. They just used it to grow cannabis indoors and got caught when they set their power pole on fire by overloading the transformer and blowing the top clean off.
krcrtv.com
Red Bluff moves homeless out of River Park
RED BLUFF, Calif. — Red Bluff River Park has been a place where the homeless have resided for some time now. However, this past week, that has changed. Red Bluff Police Chief, Kyle Sanders, said, “on Sep. 6, council made a decision to essentially ask homeless persons, that were residing at the River Park, to move over to the Samuel Ayers Park. So, since that time, we've slowly made progression in accomplishing that.”
krcrtv.com
MISSING MAN: Butte County Sheriff's Office asks for help finding missing Oroville man
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — The Butte County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) is asking for the public's help finding an Oroville man last heard from months ago. The BCSO confirmed a missing person report for Jason John Owens, 37, of Oroville. Owens' family said they were last in contact with him in July of this year.
abc10.com
Highway 20 crash leaves 1 dead, 1 in hospital near Yuba City
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened Saturday near Yuba City. Few details surrounding the crash have been released at this time, but officials confirmed that a crash along Highway 20 and Humphrey Road Saturday left one person dead and another person in the hospital.
actionnewsnow.com
Both lanes open again following major collision on Highway 99
CHICO. Calif. - 9:45 P.M. UPDATE - Both northbound lanes are open again after a major collision shutdown traffic to one lane Friday afternoon, Caltrans said. Caltrans reported a slowdown on northbound Highway 99 between East 1st Street and East 5th Avenue after a major crash. This is a developing...
mynspr.org
Out-of-state fire survivors | Teichert Ponds charges | Shasta County health access
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Friday, Oct. 21. Camp Fire survivors living out of state lament lack of support. Many survivors of the 2018 Camp Fire left the state after losing their homes. Some say that’s left them far from some of the support available in California. Thousands of survivors have left the state since the Camp Fire and now populate all 50 states of the nation, according to a study from California State University, Chico.
Comments / 0