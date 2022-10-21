Influencer crushes man, 86, with her car — then posts about it on social media

An influencer who killed an 86-year-old man with her car in Brazil is under fire after complaining about the victim’s family in a video shared with her followers online.

“I had an accident, which caused a man here, from my city, to be run over,” singer and model Júlia Reis said in the clip describing the tragic accident, which occurred Oct. 14 in Itabirito, Minas Gerais.

According to reports, the bombshell had reportedly run into the victim, named Agostinho Ascenção da Silva, 86, outside his home, crushing him between her car and a wall.

It’s unclear why Reis ran over da Silva; however, the social media star claimed she’d swerved to dodge a toddler who had run into the road.

Following the crash, bystanders and family members subsequently freed da Silva by pushing the car away. They then rushed him to the hospital, where he was forced to have both his legs amputated. Despite medics’ best efforts to save him, the old timer perished five days after the accident, Jam Press reported.

Meanwhile, although her car was totaled, Reis only suffered minor injuries in the accident. “The singer is not at risk of life and is doing well,” wrote the influencer’s representatives. They added that the model was reportedly taking medication on account of being so “shaken” by the incident, and that she cancelled an upcoming concert.

Not only that, but Reis claimed in a follow-up video that she was — perhaps unsurprisingly — ignored by the victim’s family following the accident.

“It so happens that even though I was advised by the doctor to take care of myself, I published on my social media, hours after the accident, an official statement offering my condolences to the elderly man’s family and making myself available to provide any necessary assistance,” she explained on camera. “However, as will be proven later, Mr Agostinho’s family refuses to respond to my attempts to contact them via WhatsApp.”

Da Silva’s family has since shared their side of the story. His son Nilson Ribeiro had reportedly heard his father’s screams following the crash and ran to see him trapped between Reis’ car and the wall.

The victim’s distraught progeny also alleged that Júlia tried to drive away, and even repeatedly told him to “calm down” following the accident, G1 reported.

In addition, Júlia’s father, businessman Carlos de Jesus Soares, who was also present at the scene, had gotten into an argument with the deceased’s relatives, which was subsequently broken up by the military.

Reis, meanwhile, claims to have little recollection of the incident, explaining that she only came to after hearing Da Silva’s son shouting. Police had administered a breathalyzer test at the scene, which determined she was not under the influence at the time.

The alleged accident is currently under investigation by authorities.