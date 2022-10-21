ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Truth Serum
2d ago

Nike Honors New Orleans With New Air Force 1 Hell No, Nike isn't honoring New Orleans by introducing a pair of tennis shoes with a $150 price tag!

whereyat.com

Sky Zone Debuts New Thrills

Sky Zone in Metairie is reaching new heights with the addition of the Air Court, Boulder Balls, and Mega Launch. The radical trampoline park is also ready to challenge you on the Warrior Course complete with swinging jump pads, rope climbs, and a balance beam. Those with superb balance may enjoy trying the fair favorite: The Ladder Climb. Don't be surprised if you can't get past the first rung! The Mega Launch slide is guaranteed to give you a lot of air before you land on the bounce pad.
METAIRIE, LA
WAFB

La. Gov. Edwards declares Oct. 24 Red Beans & Rice Day

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - While just about everyone in South Louisiana knows that every Monday is red beans & rice day, Oct. 24 will now be recognized as the “official” day for the dish by the State of Louisiana. Gov. John Bel Edwards signed a proclamation Monday (Oct....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
whereyat.com

Vampires in New Orleans | Sink Your Teeth Into This Interview

When you think of New Orleans and vampires, what comes to mind? For most, it's the iconic film Interview with the Vampire with Hollywood star boys Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt, or the or new AMC+ TV series, both based on the novel by Anne Rice. Or maybe the gruesome figures attributed to the Crescent City's historical vampiric legacy, such as the Carter Brothers, Jacques St. Germaine, or maybe the Ursuline convent's own Casket Girls. There are definitely vampires in New Orleans, and we found a real Nola vampire to give us the scoop.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
iheart.com

This Louisiana Restaurant Has The 'Absolute Best' Nachos In The State

Whether you prefer nachos topped with shredded chicken, pico de gallo, cheese sauce or barbecue, the crunchy snack is always a hit. Mashed searched around the country to find the best nachos served in each state, from traditional takes on the classic snack to unique flavors paired together for a one-of-a-kind bite. According to the site:
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

K-Town BBQ & Tofu serves Korean cuisine in Gretna

David Park challenges curious eaters to try his home-style Korean food. “I don’t think too many people here know Korean food,” says the owner of K-Town BBQ & Tofu, which sits next to Hong Kong Food Market in Gretna. “Vietnamese, Chinese, sushi, yes, but even my staff wasn’t familiar with our cuisine.”
GRETNA, LA
NOLA.com

Louisiana horror flicks to check out this Halloween

Louisiana’s folklore is rich with spirits, monsters, dark deeds, magic and drama. And New Orleans alone has volumes of stories about ghosts, vampires and the unexplainable. Surprisingly, though, while Louisiana’s film industry goes back to the early 20th century, locally shot horror films didn’t really start appearing until the 1950s and '60s — and the results have since often been a mixed bag of bad accents, fumbled traditions and jumbled locations.
LOUISIANA STATE
Lake Charles American Press

Dancing Teddy Bear’s hobby has turned into a ministry

Walter P. Lyons was standing on a curb near Target on Friday, playing “America the Beautiful” on his trombone for tips. A few people stopped and handled a couple of bills out of the window of their cars. He received a few thumbs ups and smiles. No one...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Thrillist

ShaSha Lounge, New Orleans’ First Cocktail Bar with NFT Membership, Opening Soon

ShaSha Lounge Social Aid and Pleasure Club is New Orleans’ first cocktail lounge offering NFT membership, opening in 2023 and founded by Chef Nina Compton and her business partner and husband Larry Miller. Compton and Miller are the pair behind New Orleans restaurants Compère Lapin and Bywater American Bistro, and they founded ShaSha with the goal of having money available to help the community in the wake of natural disasters.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
tennisrecruiting.net

Meet The New Coach: LSU's Danny Bryan

Danny Bryan may have left LSU to start his head coaching career, but his heart never left LSU. The former LSU All-American and Tigers assistant was named the head coach of his alma mater last May. Bryan returns to Baton Rouge after six seasons as the head coach at Wichita...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Most Louisiana casinos are technically 'boats.' Here's why some are moving onto land.

On Tuesday, the Treasure Chest floating casino in Kenner broke ground on a $100 million development that will bring 47,000 square feet of gambling onto land. It's a move that would have been illegal until just a few years ago, when Louisiana legislators eased up on the law mandating that all but one casino in the state be on "riverboats," even if in only in the broadest sense of that term.
LOUISIANA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Joe Foucha delivers clutch one-handed interception to end Ole Miss drive

Joe Foucha came up with a clutch one-handed interception for LSU as Ole Miss produced a promising drive near the goal line. On second down and 9 from the LSU 9, Foucha made the catch after Jaxson Dart was pressured in the pocket. Micah Baskerville supplied the pressure for LSU. Dart targeted Malik Heath on the pass. Heath has already had a big game and the Rebels looked for more. Heath already made 6 catches for 142 yards in the game.
OXFORD, MS
fox8live.com

‘You feel trapped;’ SU homecoming shooting can traumatize, disrupt feeling of safety

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Nine people were wounded in a shooting at an after-party near Southern University’s campus in what witnesses describe as “utter mayhem.”. “It’s just horrible. So many young men and women are in the college environment there. It is Homecoming weekend. They were trying to enjoy themselves and have a good time,” says Loyola Criminal Justice Professor and former New Orleans Police Chief Ronal Serpas says.
BATON ROUGE, LA
crescentcitysports.com

LSU, Tulane in Top 25 together for first time in 24 years

The last time it happened was October 12, 1998. LSU and Tulane are both ranked in the latest college football top polls released Sunday, and they’ll likely remain there for at least another week, since both teams have open dates next week. In the coaches poll, the Tigers went...
BATON ROUGE, LA

