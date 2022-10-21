90 Day Fiance’s Kim Menzies Slams Usman Umar’s Mom’s Demand He Marries Another Woman First: ‘I Know My Worth’

Read full article on original website
Related
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
The Family Chantel’s Pedro Jimeno Seemingly Shades Ex Chantel Everett Amid Divorce: ‘My Happiness’
A subtle dig? The Family Chantel star Pedro Jimeno seemingly took aim at his estranged wife, Chantel Jimeno (née Everett), amid their divorce when he responded to a fan in an Instagram comment. “Wow you look rejuvenated haha congratulations. You look amazing!!!” the person commented under Pedro’s Friday, October...
23 Men Who Woke Up, Decided To Cheat, And Then Had The Audacity To Lie About It
"That he lives in a five bedroom house — just him, his daughter and his daughter's nanny/help. The nanny/help in question was his wife."
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Travis Scott Slams Rumors He Was Hanging Out With Rojean Kar Amid His Relationship With Kylie Jenner
His side. Travis Scott broke his silence following rumors that he and his reported ex-girlfriend, Rojean Kar, have been hanging out while the rapper is in a relationship with Kylie Jenner. “It’s a lot of weird s–t going on. An uninvited person was sneaking photos on what was supposed to...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Did ‘Sister Wives’ Star Kody Brown Go to Son Logan Brown’s Wedding? Everything We Know
Making amends? Sister Wives star Logan Brown married Michelle Petty on October 22. But did his father, Kody Brown, attend the ceremony? Keep scrolling to find out if Kody was at the wedding amid the family drama. Did Kody Brown Attend Logan Brown and Michelle Petty’s Wedding?. Kody did...
Drake & 21 Savage Announce Joint Album [WATCH]
If you loved Drakes latest collab with 21 Savage you’re in for a treat! Drake released the visuals for his song “Jimmy Cooks,” featuring 21 Savage and halfway through the text popped up “Her Loss, Album by Drake and 21 Savage, October 28, 2022.” This is something that has most fans excited considering their past collabs […] The post Drake & 21 Savage Announce Joint Album [WATCH] appeared first on 92 Q.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Sister Wives’ Kody Brown Doesn’t ‘Want to See’ Ex-Wife Christine Brown ‘Ever Again’: ‘I’m Done’
A harsh ending. Sister Wivesstar Kody Brown has had enough of ex-wife Christine Brown following their drama-filled divorce. “I don’t want to see Christine ever again,” Kody, 53, angrily told the camera during a teaser trailer for the remainder of season 17. “You are running away rather than...
Comments / 0