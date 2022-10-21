Read full article on original website
Related
The best vacuum cleaners of 2022
Over the course of more than six months, we tested top-rated vacuums of every type — including cordless stick, robot, canister, handheld and upright vacuums — to make it easy for you to choose the best vacuum for your needs.
Men's Health
Amazon's Bestselling Robot Vacuum-Mop Is On Sale For Over $500 Off Right Now
IF YOU hate dusty floors as much as you hate sweeping and mopping them, listen up. I've got the most amazing deal you can't miss. Today, you can grab a robot vacuum on sale on Amazon for 77 percent off of its original price—not joking. That means you can snag a $700 vacuum for less than $200 right now. Yah, they literally dropped a deal of over $500 off.
Get the all-new Amazon Echo (4th Gen) for 50% off right now
You can get this smart home hub for only $49.99 with this deal.
These Cushioned Kitchen Mats Are Trending on Amazon Right Now — and They're Up to 39% Off
“Instantly your feet feel like they are on a foam cloud” Whether you're cooking a big holiday meal or whipping up a complicated dish, standing on bare floors for long stretches of time can be uncomfortable or just downright painful. That's why it's a good idea for home chefs to invest in cushioned kitchen mats. Right now, Amazon shoppers are loving the Mattitude Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mats that are up to 39 percent off. The cushioned mats have been ranking on Amazon's Movers and Shakers home and kitchen chart...
Casper mattress sales: up to 50% off mattresses and bedding
We’ve scoured this month's Casper mattress sale for the best deals on bedding, bundles, and older Casper mattresses.
Walmart is starting to arrest customers who ‘steal from self-checkout’ – how they know you’re doing it
WALMART is cracking down on theft at its self-checkout registers and has started arresting those they suspect of stealing. The retail store recently upped their alertness to self-checkout thievery, checking the security cameras of the machines more frequently and even arresting perpetrators. The self-checkout gives shoppers an easy, intuitive way...
This tiny home can be craned into your back yard to become a guest house, rental apartment or fitness studio – if you have $400,000 to spare
Home designer Dwell has launched its first multipurpose backyard home. The company joined forces with Abodu and Norm Architects to build the 540-square-foot Dwell House. It can serve as a guesthouse, rental apartment, home office, pool house, or a fitness studio. Dwell has created the Dwell House, a 540-square-foot, one-bedroom...
Hitting the road? Don’t leave home without these big Amazon Prime Early Access savings on luggage sets, carry-ons, and accessories from Samsonite, American Tourister, adidas, and Fossil
SHOPPING: Products featured in this article are independently selected by our shopping writers. If you make a purchase using links on this page, DailyMail.com will earn an affiliate commission. Once a traveler, always a traveler. Whether it’s been a while since you last took to the open road or you’re...
Get this Oster Digital Air Fryer off Amazon for its lowest price ever
You can add this air fryer to your kitchen for only $109.99.
Shoppers Say This ‘Sturdy’ Ottoman Adds Storage Space Without Sacrificing Style—and It's on Sale
Clutter doesn’t stand a chance.
Allrecipes.com
Why Is The Internet Obsessed With IKEA's Newest Kitchen Product?
IKEA, home to our favorite furniture and Swedish meatballs, and now, our new kitchen organization obsession. Yes, IKEA has stepped up its kitchen products and one in particular has caught the eye of the internet and is taking TikTok — and seemingly the whole internet — by storm.
tinyhousetalk.com
20ft Model B by Tiny House Anywhere for $35,500
It’s always awesome to find a tiny house at a steal of a price, and this 20ft Model B by Tiny House Anywhere is just that. At only $35,500 for the base model, you’ll get a complete home AND there’s no loft. Instead, the builder installed a DIY Murphy bed that also has a flip-down table.
techunwrapped.com
Perfect vacuum cleaners to clean the crumbs from your keyboard
Dust is the biggest enemy of a PC, accumulating inside our tower, our laptop or on our peripherals. Undoubtedly, the keyboard is the one that accumulates the most dust and other debris, like dead skin. Also, if we eat in front of the keyboard, it is normal for something to fall on it.
The best deals on furniture ahead of Black Friday: Save at Amazon, Wayfair and more
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. If you've been thinking about redecorating your home for the holidays, you're in luck. There are tons of deals on...
mailplus.co.uk
Clean your mirrors with tea, blitz the microwave with vinegar... and ditch the Dyson!
AS THE cost of living spirals, employing a cleaner is more of a luxury than ever. Around my area, some people are cutting back on outside help and others have cut down on the hours their cleaner does to save money. Those who do all the chores themselves, meanwhile, are...
This temperature controlled tent can fit 6 people for under $80
Get a spacious and sun-deflecting Coleman tent for $76.29 at Walmart.
My DIY range hood and backsplash build gave my kitchen the perfect farmhouse finish
I craved charm in my kitchen space and adding a custom range hood and shelving was the best move.
hunker.com
This DIYer Upcycled IKEA Kallax Shelves Into a Stunning Workbench
It never fails to impress us how creative people can get with IKEA furniture. United Kingdom-based DIYer Shayna Alnwick posted a video on Instagram (@theflippedpiece) demonstrating their process of creating what they called their dream workbench, created from IKEA's Kallax Shelves. They start with two Kallax units, one in white...
Apartment Therapy
Before and After: A Bare Living Room is Transformed with a Totally Unique IKEA BILLY Bookcase Hack
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Sometimes, older apartments and houses have good bones (moulding, fireplaces, light fixtures, banisters, you name it), but those features fall flat due to poor past design choices. That was the case for Selma Chatto’s house (aka @chateauchatto), especially in the living room. Although one of the walls had a nice marble fireplace with an ornate surround, it felt a bit lackluster in the space — like it needed more oomph.
How To Disinfect Wooden Kitchen Utensils Properly
Wood can absorb germs and food much easier than other materials, causing bacteria to infect it. Here's how to disinfect your wooden utensils.
SFGate
San Francisco, CA
27K+
Followers
5K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.http://SFGate.com
Comments / 0