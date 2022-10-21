Read full article on original website
CBS News
Padres take lead over Phillies in Game 5 of NLCS
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Phillies are one win away from the World Series. The Phillies beat the Padres, 10-6, Saturday night at Citizens Bank Park to take a 3-1 series lead in the NLCS. Rhys Hoskins hit two home runs, and Kyle Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto also went yard in...
Yardbarker
Padres' Juan Soto under fire for defensive miscues in NLCS Game 3
The San Diego Padres may be digging in their pockets for the receipt on Juan Soto after Friday’s contest. The Padres outfielder Soto had a miserable night in the field during Game 3 of the NLCS against the Philadelphia Phillies. Soto misplayed a base hit by Phillies shortstop Bryson Stott in the second inning, allowing Stott to take an extra base.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bryce Harper, Rhys Hoskins and the 2022 Phillies have made themselves immortal
It happened fast. So fast. The way great things often do. The way the great ones do them. One moment, it was cold and gray and wet and the spaces between the roars were getting longer and more distinct as the anxious murmur of impending defeat settled over Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies were six outs away from another cross-country flight and another 24 hours of the worst sort of waiting, six outs away from this National League Championship series heading back to San Diego at three-games-to-two, six outs away away from a party delayed.
Padres’ Profar Ejected for Arguing in Ninth Inning vs. Phillies
The San Diego infielder struck out on a checked swing and was promptly ejected to the excitement of Philly fans at Citizens Bank Park.
Best photos from Phillies-Padres NLCS Game 5
The Phillies partied in the clubhouse following their World Series berth. Hoskins, who hit four home runs in the NLCS, rang the bell following the game. The Phillies gathered for a team photo after their win in Game 5 of the NLCS. Middleton's team is back in the World Series for the first time since 2009. The Phillies stormed the field after the NLCS victory at Citizens Bank Park. Following the win, Middleton said he might've "underpaid" Harper. You can read more about that here. ...
CBS News
Jayson Werth to throw out first pitch before Game 5 of NLCS
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Jayson Werth, who won the World Series with the Phillies in 2008, will throw out the first pitch before Game 5 of the NLCS on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park. Werth hit two home runs, had four RBIs and a batting average of .309 during the run to the World Series.
Phillies' Bryce Harper wins NLCS MVP
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Bryce Harper, who hit the go-ahead home run in the bottom of the eighth inning in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series, won Most Valuable Player honors after he helped the Phillies punch their ticket to the World Series on Sunday night at Citizens Bank Park. It's the first time the Phillies are in the World Series since 2009. Harper has been nothing short of amazing during the playoffs, especially in the NLCS.Harper hit two home runs, three doubles and had five RBIs as the Phillies won the series 4-1.Phillies owner John Middleton said that he might've underpaid Harper. "I'm thinking that maybe I underpaid him," Middleton said. "I told him that tonight. I told that to Scott Boras a while ago."Earlier in the playoffs, Harper said "We ain't losing," and so far that's looking pretty good. The Phillies will play the winner of the Houston Astros and New York Yankees in the World Series, which starts on Friday.
FOX Sports
Phillies hit 4 homers, rally past Padres 10-6, lead NLCS 3-1
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rhys Hoskins homered twice, Kyle Schwarber hit a solo shot into shrubbery and Bryce Harper doubled to put the Philadelphia Phillies ahead for good in a wild 10-6 win over the San Diego Padres on Saturday night for a 3-1 lead in the National League Championship Series.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dodgers: Former Closer Open To Possibility Of Returning To LA
After 12 seasons with the Dodgers, Kenley Jansen signed a 1-year $16 million contract with the Atlanta Braves last offseason. Jansen finished the season with a 5-2 record, grabbing 41 saves, 85 strikeouts, 1.05 WHIP with a 3.38 ERA in 64 innings pitched. He now enters the offseason as a free agent and also a hot commodity on the market.
San Diego Padres, Philadelphia Phillies Release NLCS Game 3 Starting Lineups
Here's a look at how the San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies will line up for game three of the National League Championship Series Friday night at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. The NLCS is tied 1-1. Joe Musgrove and Ranger Suarez will each take the mound. First pitch is at 7:37 p.m. ET.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Twelve Anaheim Ducks Players Were Drafted From the QMJHL
Will MacLaren and Jamie Tozer list current and former QMJHL players who are part of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks organization. This includes two players currently playing for the Gatineau Olympiques, prospects from the QMJHL who moved on to AHL San Diego and four NHL veterans on the Ducks squad. For...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Spurs’ Devin Vassell Discusses Recipe for Defeating Sixers
The San Antonio Spurs shocked the basketball world on Saturday night. Going into their matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers on the road, the home team was favored heavily. Despite the Spurs having the better record at 1-1, while the Sixers entered the matchup 0-2 with losses against the Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics, the entire NBA is well aware of the fact that a young San Antonio team has a low chance at cracking the playoffs this year.
