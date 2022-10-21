Read full article on original website
kmaland.com
2 arrested in Taylor County/Ringgold County investigation
(Bedford) -- Two were arrested following an investigation between the Taylor and Ringgold County Sheriff's Departments. According to the departments, stolen property offenses resulted in a search warrant to be executed on Saturday. Upon investigation, Monty Parkhurst and Michelle Grady were arrested for child endangerment, possession of a controlled substances...
northwestmoinfo.com
Columbia Resident Arrested in Harrison County on Firearm Charges
HARRISON COUNTY, MO – A Columbia resident was arrested Saturday afternoon in Harrison County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 20-year old Carter Dougherty was taken into custody around 3 pm for unlawful possession of a firearm. He was taken to the Harrison County Jail.
northwestmoinfo.com
Troop H Makes A Pair Of Warrant Arrests Thursday
Troop H of the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a pair of arrests Thursday on outstanding warrants. The first of the arrests came at 1:06 A.M. in Buchanan County when officers arrested 30-year-old St. Joseph resident David A. Lopez on an outstanding felony warrant for a probation violation. Lopez was...
kchi.com
Ludlow Man Booked On FTA Warrants
A Ludlow resident, 29-year-old Tyler Gene Harper, was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center on several Failure to Appear warrants and for alleged possession of a controlled substance. The warrants are for alleged failure to appear on charges of alleged passing bad checks, non-support, driving while revoked, and a seatbelt violation. Total bond is set at $25,110.
kttn.com
Crash on Highway 136 sends one to hospital via helicopter, driver accused of multiple infractions
The highway patrol reports a northwest Missouri man was seriously hurt when the pickup truck he was driving hit the rear of a sports utility vehicle, went off Highway 136 and struck a fence and a tree Saturday night just east of Maryville. Thirty-six-year-old David Morriss of Guilford was flown...
northwestmoinfo.com
Troopers Arrest Des Moines Woman in Harrison County on Felony Driving Charge
Troopers report the arrest of a Des Moines, Iowa woman Wednesday evening in Harrison County on two driving charges, including one felony. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 33-year-old Krista D. Johns around 8:20 Wednesday evening on preliminary charges of felony driving while intoxicated as a habitual offender and driving in the wrong direction on the road.
kchi.com
Livingston County Sheriff’s Department Booking
A Chillicothe man was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center at about 2:30 pm Friday, following his arrest on a warrant for alleged Failure To Appear on a charge of alleged Driving While Revoked. Bond is set at $750.
iowa.media
Driver airlifted from two-vehicle accident
A Boone man was transported by helicopter for medical care following an accident in Union County Thursday night. According to an Union County Sheriff report, at approximately 8:07 p.m. a 1996 Honda Civic, driven by Corey Mitchell, 32, of Boone, was traveling northbound on Cherry Street Road, when for unknown reasons, it crossed the center line and entered the south lane of traffic before striking a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Gerald Holaday, 77, of Greenfield.
KCTV 5
Truck goes airborne, crashes into tree in Nodaway County crash
NODAWAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 36-year-old man was seriously injured Saturday night in a two-vehicle crash in Nodaway County. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 36-year-old David Morriss of Guilford, Missouri, was travelling too fast for the conditions and struck the rear of a 2010 Toyota Highlander on US Highway 136 west of Maple Drive at 9:40 p.m.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report
Eighty-nine calls for service were handled by Chillicothe Police Department Thursday. Some of the calls include:. 1:04 pm, Call from a care facility in the 1300 block of Monroe for a resident not returning from an appointment in the 1100 block of N. Washington Street. Officers eventually located the person in the 2400 block of Country Club Drive.
kchi.com
Iowa Man Arrested On 2019 Warrant
An Ankeney, IA man was arrested Thursday evening by State Troopers in Daviess County. 58-year-old Christopher L Doubleday was arrested just before 6:00 pm for alleged speeding and on a 2019 warrant for speeding. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail pending the posting of $100 cash bond.
northwestmoinfo.com
Livingston County Fugitive Found In Laundry
A Livingston County fugitive was arrested late last week after being found by deputies hiding in a pile of laundry. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, October 14 Deputy Sergeant Dustin Wolfe was searching for a wanted fugitive at a residence in the 200 block of east Thirds Street in Chillicothe. After confirming the suspect was at that residence and gaining entry to the home the deputy found 32-year-old Dawn resident Faren Danielle Evans hiding under some laundry.
kchi.com
Recent Bookings For Livingston County
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports two recent bookings. Forty-year-old Joshua Paul Todd of Henderson, TN was arrested on a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a charge of alleged DWI – Persistent Offender. Todd was arrested out of state and is held with no bond allowed as he awaits extradition.
northwestmoinfo.com
Guilford Man Seriously Injured in Accident Near Maryville
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO – A Guilford man was flown to the hospital following an accident in Nodaway County overnight. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred as 36-year old David Morriss of Guilford was westbound on US 136, just East of Maryville when he struck the rear of a vehicle driven by 20-year old Grace Schroeder of Liberty. Morriss’ vehicle travelled off the roadway, struck a fence, became airborne and struck a tree.
kchi.com
Headed To Prison
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department will transport several detainees to the Missouri Department of Corrections to begin serving sentences and programs ordered by the courts. Sheriff Steve Cox says the list includes:. 20-year-old Jonathan Meservey of Mooresville, sentenced to 4 years for Probation Violation – Failing to Register as...
kttn.com
Celebration of Life: Willie Cullor
A Celebration of Life for Lucerne resident Willie Cullor will be November 19th at 1 pm at the Assembly of God Church in Unionville. Willie Cullor died October 15th at the Putnam County Memorial Hospital of Unionville. He was 64. Survivors in the area include his mother Lenora Cullor of...
bethanyclipper.com
Unified Services shares with the community to celebrate National Disabilities Month
Bethany, MO: Some 87 workshops in Missouri and the nearly 5,000 people with disabilities they employ are celebrating this October as National Disability Employment Awareness Month. How useful was this post?. Click on a star to rate it!
kttn.com
Governor Parson to visit Dewey School in Chillicothe and Meadville School District
Governor Mike Parson will visit the area on October 27th. Parson will present a Blue Ribbon proclamation to Dewey Elementary School of Chillicothe at 10:15 am. The Governor will participate in discussions on teacher base pay increases at the Meadville R-4 School District at 11:30 and the Mendon High School at 12:45 in the afternoon. He will also thank first responders and the Mendon community for their response to the Amtrak derailment earlier this year.
northwestmoinfo.com
Lathrop School District Names New Superintendent
The Lathrop School Distinct has named a new superintendent. The Lathrop R-II School Board Thursday announced Dr. Adam Willard has accepted their offer to become the district superintendent starting in the 2023-24 school year. Originally from Chillicothe, Dr. Willard is currently the superintendent at Walnut Grove in southwest Missouri. He...
bethanyclipper.com
Orscheln’s to become Tractor Supply
Bethany, MO: Bethany Orscheln Farm and Home employees received word last week that their store will become a Tractor Supply Company store under a change in ownership approved by the Federal Trade Commission. How useful was this post?. Click on a star to rate it!
