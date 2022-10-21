Read full article on original website
El Pasoans give $1.16M to nonprofits during annual Day of Giving fundraising event
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Pasoans donated $1.16 million to local nonprofits during the seventh annual El Paso Day of Giving. El Pasoans made 6,672 donations from 4,846 donors to 222 small, medium and large nonprofits, according to a news release. Harmonious Home finished with $32,379 from 103 donations to lead all small nonprofits […]
Cowboy great Aikman’s Eight beer is now being served at Cinemark theaters in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Former Dallas Cowboys great Troy Aikman’s beer brand is now available at Cinemark theaters in the El Paso area, the company announced. Founded by the former Cowboys great, Eight beer will now be available at Cinemark theaters for moviegoers to enjoy. The beer is described as a “clean, refreshing lager […]
El Pasoan Collecting McDonald’s Halloween Pails for A Good Cause
In case you missed it, the Halloween pails that we all loved as kids are back at McDonald's!. The long awaited return of the Halloween pails has people running to their nearest McDonald's to collect all three- the ghost, the pumpkin and the witch. While some of us are packing...
Boss Chicken opens 10th location in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Locally owned and operated Boss Tenders, Dogs & Custard’s has opened its newest location in Northeast El Paso. The new restaurant is located at 11191 Sean Haggerty north of US 54. The Sean Haggerty location is the 10th Boss restaurant to open in El Paso since 2017, when the concept was first created. The new restaurant will offer both dine-in and drive-thru services and the hours range from 11a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Sunday.
Pets invited to Howl-O-Wine Dog Walk at La Vina Winery
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Pets Alive El Paso is hosting the 16 Annual Howl-O-Wine Dog Walk at La Vina Winery in La Union, and all dogs are invited to join the spooktacular event on Sunday, Oct. 30. The event will take place at the La Vina Winery in La Union, NM., featuring a one-mile dog […]
Can El Paso Make a Bigger and Better Monster Taco Than This?
Tacos and soccer, two of my favorite things! Eating tacos at a soccer match, now we're talking!. FC Dallas' Monster Taco is going viral after it was caught being eaten on camera by Fox Soccer commentators, who only had this to say:. "Everything's bigger in Texas, including the tacos!" So...
Boo At The Zoo Returns In 2022 With Plenty Family Halloween Fun
Boo at the Zoo, the annual tradition, returns to delight families this weekend, October 22 and 23, 2022. Halloween lands on a Monday this year and if you want to get the most out of the holiday, then head out this weekend with the kiddos for some spooky fun at Boo at the Zoo hosted by the El Paso Zoo.
How Austin Became America’s Formula 1 Capital
The Texas capital’s unofficial slogan is “Keep Austin Weird,” and that singular identity has survived, even as the startup hub, college town, and government seat becomes an increasingly popular place to live. If anything, Austin’s weirdness has made it one of the fastest-growing cities in the United...
EPFD to host spooky Halloween safety event for kids
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – EPFD, along with multiple local organizations are hosting the 2022 Sparky’s Spooktaculary Safe Halloween at the Safety, Health, and Outreach Center on October 29th. The event will be located at located at 5415 Trowbridge Dr. Families can visit and meet with firefighters and police officers, collect candy and receive free safety […]
Two El Paso area teachers recognized at Texas Teacher of the Year awards
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two El Paso area teachers were recognized at the Texas Teacher of the Year luncheon Friday in Round Rock, Texas. Joselyn Zuniga, a teacher at Lorenzo G. Alarcon Elementary School in the San Elizario Independent School District, was recognized at the banquet for being the Region 19 Elementary School Teacher […]
‘Mother Hubbard’ going strong at 95 booking big acts at the Pan Am Center
EL PASO, Texas -- An epic birthday party at the Pan Am Center in Las Cruces Wednesday. Entertainment industry leader Barbara Hubbard is celebrated by big stars and fans in cheap seats. The list of acts Barbara or 'Mother Hubbard' has brought to Las Cruces is impressive. At 95, she's still going strong. She singlehandedly put Las Cruces on the map The post ‘Mother Hubbard’ going strong at 95 booking big acts at the Pan Am Center appeared first on KVIA.
UDSA reports higher turkey prices ahead of Thanksgiving
EL PASO, Texas - Thanksgiving Day meals are expected to cost extra, as Americans are dealing with high inflation. The Unites States Department of Agriculture reports that the holiday bird will cost an average of $1.99 per pound, compared to $1.15 in 2021. This comes out to a 73% increase...
El Paso Boy Scouts Learn the Hard Way, The Value of Scouting
The Boy Scout's motto is "be prepared," but a group of unfortunate scouts from El Paso learned the rest of the slogan is "or die!" According to a new report from ABC 7 News, 16 Boy Scouts and nine adults set out for the Gila National Forest in New Mexico for a week-long camping trip as a part of the Boy Scouts program.
The Weirdest Things People In El Paso Have Tipped For
It seems like the customer is responsible for a lot these days and I come to find myself questioning situations where it might be appropriate to tip. Obviously when it is a type of hospitality service you should tip, but what about when you get yourself some self-serve ice cream?
H.O.P.E.+ Initiative, La Fe Community Health Fair takes place in El Paso’s Segundo Barrio
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Centro De Salud Familiar La Fe held the H.O.P.E.+ Initiative and La Fe Community Health Fair on Saturday, Oct. 22. This event took place in El Paso’s Segundo Barrio. La Fe, the University of Texas at El Paso’s H.O.P.E.+ Initiative Project, and representatives from more than 45 local health, service, […]
Free Spooky Fun at City of El Paso Halloween Carnivals
Calling all ghouls and boys! Do you want to maximize costume time and increase your take home candy pay on Halloween? Have your mummy or daddy take you by a recreation center because the treats are back!. The City of El Paso Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting city-wide...
Weather Watcher of the day!
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Today’s Weather Watcher of the day is Terri Garcia, depicting a beautiful fall day!. If you want to send them to our Chief Meteorologist Monica Cortez, send it to her email mcortez@ktsm.com or through her social media platforms:. Facebook: MonicaCortezKTSM. For local and...
These 6 Major Stores Will Close For Thanksgiving 2022 In El Paso
Christmas is not too far away, and we may want to start planning accordingly, as a few major retailers have announced that they will not open this year on Thanksgiving Day in El Paso. Traditionally, Thanksgiving night is when stores would open late into Black Friday to give shoppers significant...
Final Fiesta De Las Luces of 2022 Saturday in Downtown El Paso
Party under the lights of Fiesta de las Luces one last time this year. The downtown El Paso fiesta closes out the 2022 season with one last Saturday of live entertainment, art, eats, and family-friendly fun all packed into one festive evening. The free-to-attend event will include food trucks and...
West Texas gets new historic site with designation of former segregated school
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – West Texas has a new national historic site in Marfa. The Blackwell School has been designated as a national historic site that will be part of the National Parks System. President Biden signed legislation last week giving the school that special designation. Blackwell School,...
