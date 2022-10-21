ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

El Paso News

Boss Chicken opens 10th location in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Locally owned and operated Boss Tenders, Dogs & Custard’s has opened its newest location in Northeast El Paso. The new restaurant is located at 11191 Sean Haggerty north of US 54. The Sean Haggerty location is the 10th Boss restaurant to open in El Paso since 2017, when the concept was first created. The new restaurant will offer both dine-in and drive-thru services and the hours range from 11a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Sunday.
Pets invited to Howl-O-Wine Dog Walk at La Vina Winery

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Pets Alive El Paso is hosting the 16 Annual Howl-O-Wine Dog Walk at La Vina Winery in La Union, and all dogs are invited to join the spooktacular event on Sunday, Oct. 30. The event will take place at the La Vina Winery in La Union, NM., featuring a one-mile dog […]
How Austin Became America’s Formula 1 Capital

The Texas capital’s unofficial slogan is “Keep Austin Weird,” and that singular identity has survived, even as the startup hub, college town, and government seat becomes an increasingly popular place to live. If anything, Austin’s weirdness has made it one of the fastest-growing cities in the United...
EPFD to host spooky Halloween safety event for kids

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – EPFD, along with multiple local organizations are hosting the 2022 Sparky’s Spooktaculary Safe Halloween at the Safety, Health, and Outreach Center on October 29th. The event will be located at located at 5415 Trowbridge Dr. Families can visit and meet with firefighters and police officers, collect candy and receive free safety […]
Two El Paso area teachers recognized at Texas Teacher of the Year awards

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two El Paso area teachers were recognized at the Texas Teacher of the Year luncheon Friday in Round Rock, Texas. Joselyn Zuniga, a teacher at Lorenzo G. Alarcon Elementary School in the San Elizario Independent School District, was recognized at the banquet for being the Region 19 Elementary School Teacher […]
‘Mother Hubbard’ going strong at 95 booking big acts at the Pan Am Center

EL PASO, Texas -- An epic birthday party at the Pan Am Center in Las Cruces Wednesday. Entertainment industry leader Barbara Hubbard is celebrated by big stars and fans in cheap seats. The list of acts Barbara or 'Mother Hubbard' has brought to Las Cruces is impressive. At 95, she's still going strong. She singlehandedly put Las Cruces on the map The post ‘Mother Hubbard’ going strong at 95 booking big acts at the Pan Am Center appeared first on KVIA.
UDSA reports higher turkey prices ahead of Thanksgiving

EL PASO, Texas - Thanksgiving Day meals are expected to cost extra, as Americans are dealing with high inflation. The Unites States Department of Agriculture reports that the holiday bird will cost an average of $1.99 per pound, compared to $1.15 in 2021. This comes out to a 73% increase...
Weather Watcher of the day!

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Today’s Weather Watcher of the day is Terri Garcia, depicting a beautiful fall day!. If you want to send them to our Chief Meteorologist Monica Cortez, send it to her email mcortez@ktsm.com or through her social media platforms:. Facebook: MonicaCortezKTSM. For local and...
Final Fiesta De Las Luces of 2022 Saturday in Downtown El Paso

Party under the lights of Fiesta de las Luces one last time this year. The downtown El Paso fiesta closes out the 2022 season with one last Saturday of live entertainment, art, eats, and family-friendly fun all packed into one festive evening. The free-to-attend event will include food trucks and...
