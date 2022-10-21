Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters to Cancer: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart
Musician Carly Simon has lost both of her sisters, Lucy and Joanna, to cancer one day apart from each other. Lucy, known throughout her life and career as a composer on Broadway, died of metastatic breast cancer at the age of 82 on Thursday in her Piermont, N.Y. home. Joanna, the oldest of the sisters who was known as an opera singer, died of thyroid cancer at 85 on Wednesday, according to the New York Times.
TMZ.com
James Corden Takes Back Apology to NYC Restaurant Owner of Balthazar
9:01 AM PT -- McNally just expanded what he told us, and also upped the ante, saying Corden can eat at Balthazar for free for the next TEN years if he apologizes. He writes, "STORM IN A RESTAURANT TEACUP. I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done “anything wrong, on any level,” was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it."
thesource.com
Yung Joc Accidentally Sends Money to Wrong Person, Asks Followers to help him get it back
Financial apps like Venmo, CashApp, and Zelle have made life easier for millions of people. However, they are still not foolproof from human error- a lesson that hip-hop artist Yung Joc learned the hard way earlier this week. Joc reportedly sent $1800 to the wrong person on Zelle. He shared...
SFGate
Beyoncé Quietly Confirmed Summer 2023 ‘Renaissance’ Tour at Charity Auction
Beyoncé quietly announced the highly-anticipated tour in support of her seventh studio album Renaissance randomly during the 2022 Wearable Art Gala over the weekend. Without an explicit announcement, the live shows were confirmed to be scheduled for next summer when the charity auction began taking bids for an elaborate concert ticket package valued at $20,000. One attendee reportedly forked over between $45,000 and $50,000 for two concert tickets, plus travel accommodations and a backstage tour for the 2023 Renaissance tour.
These singers joined Team Camila Cabello on ‘The Voice’
Who is Camila Cabello on “The Voice”? Who are the singers on Team Camila Cabello for “The Voice” 2022? Who is Reina Ley on “The Voice”? Who is Andrew Igbokidi on “The Voice” 2022? Sydney Kronmiller was eliminated on “The Voice.” Eric Who beat Sydney Kronmiller on “The Voice.”
SFGate
Nicky Jam, Marc Anthony, Angela Aguilar Added to Latin Grammy Performers Lineup
Nicky Jam, Banda los Recoditos, Angela Aguilar, Carin León, Marc Anthony, and Sin Bandera will join a star-studded lineup of performers who will take the stage at the 23rd annual Latin Grammys, the Latin Recording Academy has announced. The group rounds out a list of previously announced artists, including Rauw Alejandro, Jesse & Joy, Sebastián Yatra, Chiquis, and Marco Antonio Solís.
SFGate
‘Ticket to Paradise’ and ‘Black Adam’ Make Strong Case for Star Power at Box Office
For “Black Adam,” which ranked as the No. 1 movie with $67 million, as well as “Ticket to Paradise,” which took second place with $16.2 million, word-of-mouth proved strong enough to beat early projections. Yet neither film enjoyed particularly dazzling reviews; “Black Adam” holds a 40% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, while “Ticket to Paradise” maintains a 55% score. But box office analysts believe that what those films lack in critical praise, they make up for in the unadulterated charm of their leading men and women.
SFGate
Taylor Swift‘s ’Midnights’ Vinyl: Where to Buy Them Before They Sell Out
The clock has struck midnight and the vinyl has been pressed. Taylor Swift released her 10th studio album “Midnights” at midnight on Friday. The highly anticipated release comes two months after the pop star first announced the 13-track album, calling it “the story of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life,” and “a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams.”
16 Times Actors Were So Poorly Cast In Movies, They Basically Ruined The Whole Thing
"Having Maria Bello in the third Mummy movie, replacing Rachel Weisz, was a terrible choice. It would’ve been better to say Evelyn died than to recast her."
‘Ghosts’ Conjures Tara Reid As Guest Star To Reunite With Trevor
EXCLUSIVE: Ghosts fans are in for a treat with the addition of Tara Reid (American Pie, Sharknado) to the cast in a guest starring role. She will appear in the episode titled “Trevor’s Body” airing in the new year. Reid will portray movie star Tara Reid, 90s crush, and Hampton’s acquaintance of Trevor Lefkowitz (Asher Grodman), who has come to the mansion to attend his memorial in the wake of his remains being found. Laraine Newman (Saturday Night Live) and Chip Zien (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist) will also guest star in the episode as Trevor’s parents, Esther and Lenny Lefkowitz, respectively. The Lefkowitzes...
SFGate
Good American CEO Emma Grede Signs With WME (EXCLUSIVE)
Emma Grede, the CEO and co-founder of Good American and recurring “shark” investor on ABC’s “Shark Tank,” has signed with WME, Variety has learned exclusively. Grede and Khloé Kardashian launched Good American in October 2016 as “the first fully inclusive fashion brand that celebrates all dimensions of female power” with the “largest denim launch in history,” per the company. The fashion line consists of denim, ready-to-wear, swim, shoes and activewear.
SFGate
Matthew Perry Says He’s Spent $9 Million and Over Half His Life Trying to Get Sober
Addiction comes at a cost in more ways than one. In a New York Times interview about his forthcoming memoir about his sobriety journey, Friends star Matthew Perry revealed the cost of having spent more than half of his life checking in and out of treatment centers and sober living facilities before he had even turned 50 years old. “I’ve probably spent $9 million or something trying to get sober,” he shared.
SFGate
Exploding Toilets, Puke Tubes and Flooded Rooms: How ‘Triangle of Sadness’ Pulled Off a 15-Minute Vomit Scene
One of the most talked-about scenes in a movie this year involves a symphony of sickness in Ruben Östlund’s “Triangle of Sadness.”. For director of photography Fredrik Wenzel and production designer Josefin Åsberg, the planning for such a complex scene began two years before principal photography.
Bay Area bakery goes viral, catches celeb's eye for elaborate 'Star Wars' bread
"I will never forget seeing my mom so happy."
Comments / 0