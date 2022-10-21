Finance Director Sean Mangano’s modeling of the town’s “four major capital projects” has been presented multiple times over the past few years, (see also here and here) but it has moved us no closer to a realistic solution to the capital needs of the town. This is because the hard questions are never tackled head on and those presenting have sole control over the assumptions and inputs. The model had been made publicly available for a brief time in the past so that the public could enter in different values (interest rates, total cost of projects, year of construction/debt start, etc) and see their impacts. For some time now, however, the “options” have been limited to those that the Town Manager and Finance Director choose to offer and the output is carefully cultivated to demonstrate what message they want to convey.

