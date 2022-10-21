Read full article on original website
Letter: Councilors Hanneke and Griesemer Need To Reflect On Their Role In Upholding White Supremacy
On Monday October 17, certain members of the Amherst Town Council showed us what white supremacy looks like. At-large Councilor Mandi Jo Hanneke used the “Right to Postpone” provision in the town charter that gives any single councilor the ability to cease all debate on a motion and postpone it to the next Town Council meeting. This was invoked in response to Councilor Michelle Miller proposing a way forward in the matter of the July 5 actions of the Amherst Police Department (APD), in which several juveniles of color were detained and told they “have no rights” by an APD officer.
Letter: Police Report On July 5 Interaction With BIPOC Youth Omits And Distorts Facts
The following letter was sent to the Amherst Town Council on October 22, 2022. I would like to present this response to the Amherst Town Council as it investigates the July 5 police and youth interaction incident. I am not a resident of Amherst, but my family is a part of the Amherst Regional Public School community and I was one of two adults at the scene that evening. I hope you will take my statement into consideration as you investigate the incident.
Amherst Recreation Presents Halloween Spooktacular
Amherst Recreation, in collaboration with the Business Improvement District, The Amherst Area Chamber of Commerce, and The Jones Library bring you all this year’s Halloween Spooktacular on Sunday, October 30. .Trick or Treating Downtown & Halloween Scavenger Hunt Downtown – 12 pm-1 pm (Free). Trick or Treat Bags...
Free Prescription Drug Take Back On Saturday October 29
Saturday October 29 is National Drug Take Back Day. Residents are invited to bring their unwanted medicine for free and safe disposal to a variety of drop off sites throughout Hampshire County on Saturday, October 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Amherst drop off location is Wildwood School, 71 Strong Street. Other locations in Hampshire and Franklin Counties are listed in the flyer below. Medicines can remain in original containers with labels. Liquids, syringes, IV equipment, or chemotherapy drugs are not allowed. Prescription and non-prescription drugs, vitamins, and veterinary meds will be accepted.
Letter: The Point Of Financial Models Is To Answer “What If” Questions. That’s Not What We’re Getting
Finance Director Sean Mangano’s modeling of the town’s “four major capital projects” has been presented multiple times over the past few years, (see also here and here) but it has moved us no closer to a realistic solution to the capital needs of the town. This is because the hard questions are never tackled head on and those presenting have sole control over the assumptions and inputs. The model had been made publicly available for a brief time in the past so that the public could enter in different values (interest rates, total cost of projects, year of construction/debt start, etc) and see their impacts. For some time now, however, the “options” have been limited to those that the Town Manager and Finance Director choose to offer and the output is carefully cultivated to demonstrate what message they want to convey.
