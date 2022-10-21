ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Valley Pipeline halts eminent domain actions for Southgate extension

Mountain Valley Pipeline has decided to withdraw eminent domain actions against land in North Carolina the company sought for its Southgate extension, a 75-mile offshoot of the main pipeline that would carry gas from Pittsylvania south to Rockingham and Alamance counties. “As the timing, design, and scope of this project...
VIRGINIA STATE
wfirnews.com

Drowning in Smith Mountain Lake

Union Hall, Virginia (October 23rd, 2022) – On Saturday, October 22nd at approximately 12:30am, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a call for possible drowning in the 200 block of Winding Way Road in Union Hall, Virginia. The caller reported that an intoxicated individual had fallen off of a boat into the water of Smith Mountain Lake and they were unable to locate him. A dive team with Franklin County Public Safety arrived on scene and were able to locate a deceased male in the water. Victim was identified as Ryan Christopher Adams, 42 years old of Union Hall. Victim’s body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke.
UNION HALL, VA
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Thrift Shops in Virginia?

- Thrift shops in Virginia are a great place to find unique items. These stores accept donations as well. Check out these stores to find out the hours of operation and donation policies. You'll find various store items, from designer clothing to used books. There's also a great selection of jewelry and accessories.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
therealdeal.com

Virginia real estate agent charged with stealing client IDs

A Virginia couple was sentenced to prison for using one of their real estate jobs to steal people’s identities. Prosecutors said 51-year-old Caprice Foster and her husband 33-year-old Marcus Foster used false identification, tax and employment documents to buy luxury vehicles, lease high-end residences and get loans, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
Smith Mountain Eagle

Bedford County names new deputy county administrator starting Nov. 1

After a national search, County Administrator Robert Hiss announced that Justin Stauder will become Bedford County’s deputy county administrator. Stauder will join Bedford County on Nov. 1. He has served as the assistant county administrator for New Kent County, Virginia, since 2019, which is the fastest growing county in Virginia. Stauder holds a master’s degree in Public Administration from Villanova University and a bachelor’s degree in Geographic Science from James Madison University.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Body found in Union Hall area of Smith Mountain Lake

UNION HALL, Va. (WDBJ) - A 42-year-old man was found dead in the Union Hall area of Smith Mountain Lake over the weekend. The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office received a call around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, October 22 in reference to a possible drowning in the 200 block of Winding Way Road. The caller said the man was intoxicated and fell off of a boat into the water, and they could not find where he went.
UNION HALL, VA
Travel Maven

There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Virginia Lake

While many people are familiar with Virginia's ghost towns, most are unaware that some of them may be hiding under popular lakes. Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, many communities throughout the United States fell victim to flooding. In order to control heavy rainfall, states built dams to control lakes and other large bodies of water. In turn, many small villages and towns drowned beneath them.
MONROE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Everyone safe after threat at Lord Botetourt High School

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office says they arrived at Lord Botetourt High School after noon on Friday because of a threat. Sheriff Matthew Ward says the threat, which told students to “be ready” for a shooting at 2 p.m., was reported by a parent.
WSET

Lord Botetourt High School on limited lockdown due to social media threat: District

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A high school in Botetourt County is on limited lockdown after a social media threat was received on Friday afternoon, school officials said. Botetourt County Public Schools said Lord Botetourt High School is in limited lockdown. They said law enforcement has been notified and...
wfxrtv.com

Vehicle crash cleared on I-81 North in Montgomery Co.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is reporting approximately 4.5 miles worth of backups on I-81 North due to a vehicle crash. VDOT says the crash is located in Montgomery County at mile marker 125.3 in the area of Seneca Hollow Road. Both the north left shoulder and left lane are closed.
WSLS

Vehicle crash cleared on US-220 in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A vehicle crash on US-220 in Franklin County is causing delays, according to VDOT. Authorities said the incident happened near Redbud Hill Road. As of 3:13 p.m., traffic was backed up for 1.5 miles and the...
WJLA

Man breaks into Fairfax bedroom, abducts person & forces them into car, police say

FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — An Ashburn man is in custody after police said he abducted someone after forcing his way into their bedroom. Michael Morel, 35, forced open a window to the victim's bedroom before then forcing the victim to leave with him in a vehicle, the City of Fairfax Police Department said. After stopping at a convenience store located in Fairfax County, the victim was able to free themselves from the vehicle and run into a store seeking help, police added,
ASHBURN, VA

