Berks County Man Gets Almost Three Years for Attacks on January 6th Insurrection at the U.S. CapitolMonica Leigh FrenchBerks County, PA
Washington DC Council Approved a Bill to Allow Non-citizens the Right to VoteTom HandyWashington, DC
Annapolis Town Center East Village Grand Opening This OctoberAmber AlexandriaAnnapolis, MD
Washington, D.C. Mayor May Have Made a Wrong Call on Handling Texas MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
Fallout from the “Thank You, I’m Sorry” Speech and the Wrath of Jill Biden Because Nobody Stopped HimThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
U.S. Army reports ‘barricade situation’ at base in northern Virginia
FORT BELVOIR, Va. — A “barricade situation” has drawn the FBI and other law enforcement officials to a U.S. Army base outside the nation’s capital Sunday, according to the official twitter account of Fort Belvoir in northern Virginia. The base tweeted shortly before 1 p.m. that...
royalexaminer.com
Mountain Valley Pipeline halts eminent domain actions for Southgate extension
Mountain Valley Pipeline has decided to withdraw eminent domain actions against land in North Carolina the company sought for its Southgate extension, a 75-mile offshoot of the main pipeline that would carry gas from Pittsylvania south to Rockingham and Alamance counties. “As the timing, design, and scope of this project...
WJLA
1-on-1: Retired Navy Captain Hung Cao runs for Congress, shares his 'American dream' story
OCCOQUAN, Va. (7News) — Your voice, your vote, and 7News is bringing you interviews with the candidates who are on the ballot this November. Virginia’s 10th Congressional District race could be closer than expected, according to a poll released this week. On Tuesday at 5 p.m., 7News aired...
FBI: Person in custody after 'barricade situation' at northern Virginia base
The base tweeted shortly before 1 p.m. that its law enforcement officials, local police and the FBI had responded “to a barricade situation” Sunday morning.
Nearly half the students at a Virginia high school are absent with flu-like symptoms, district says
As US health officials are becoming increasingly concerned about the impact of this year's flu season, nearly half the students at a Virginia high school were absent with flu-like and gastrointestinal symptoms this week, according to the school district.
Bay Journal
Data center decisions could have big land use impacts in Virginia’s Prince William County
A growing number of environmental groups and residents have come out against data center development in Prince William County, VA, where they say it would imperil water quality, natural resources and a national battlefield. At the same time, officials in the county continue to approve changes that are paving the way for such projects.
wfirnews.com
Drowning in Smith Mountain Lake
Union Hall, Virginia (October 23rd, 2022) – On Saturday, October 22nd at approximately 12:30am, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a call for possible drowning in the 200 block of Winding Way Road in Union Hall, Virginia. The caller reported that an intoxicated individual had fallen off of a boat into the water of Smith Mountain Lake and they were unable to locate him. A dive team with Franklin County Public Safety arrived on scene and were able to locate a deceased male in the water. Victim was identified as Ryan Christopher Adams, 42 years old of Union Hall. Victim’s body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke.
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Thrift Shops in Virginia?
- Thrift shops in Virginia are a great place to find unique items. These stores accept donations as well. Check out these stores to find out the hours of operation and donation policies. You'll find various store items, from designer clothing to used books. There's also a great selection of jewelry and accessories.
This Abandoned Virginia Village was Once a Popular Tourist Destination
Virginia is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest places you'll find within the entire state.
therealdeal.com
Virginia real estate agent charged with stealing client IDs
A Virginia couple was sentenced to prison for using one of their real estate jobs to steal people’s identities. Prosecutors said 51-year-old Caprice Foster and her husband 33-year-old Marcus Foster used false identification, tax and employment documents to buy luxury vehicles, lease high-end residences and get loans, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia.
Smith Mountain Eagle
Bedford County names new deputy county administrator starting Nov. 1
After a national search, County Administrator Robert Hiss announced that Justin Stauder will become Bedford County’s deputy county administrator. Stauder will join Bedford County on Nov. 1. He has served as the assistant county administrator for New Kent County, Virginia, since 2019, which is the fastest growing county in Virginia. Stauder holds a master’s degree in Public Administration from Villanova University and a bachelor’s degree in Geographic Science from James Madison University.
WDBJ7.com
Body found in Union Hall area of Smith Mountain Lake
UNION HALL, Va. (WDBJ) - A 42-year-old man was found dead in the Union Hall area of Smith Mountain Lake over the weekend. The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office received a call around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, October 22 in reference to a possible drowning in the 200 block of Winding Way Road. The caller said the man was intoxicated and fell off of a boat into the water, and they could not find where he went.
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Virginia Lake
While many people are familiar with Virginia's ghost towns, most are unaware that some of them may be hiding under popular lakes. Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, many communities throughout the United States fell victim to flooding. In order to control heavy rainfall, states built dams to control lakes and other large bodies of water. In turn, many small villages and towns drowned beneath them.
‘Armed and dangerous’: FBI searching for bank robber in Virginia
FBI Richmond is assisting King George County Sheriff's Office in an armed bank robbery investigation.
wfxrtv.com
Everyone safe after threat at Lord Botetourt High School
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office says they arrived at Lord Botetourt High School after noon on Friday because of a threat. Sheriff Matthew Ward says the threat, which told students to “be ready” for a shooting at 2 p.m., was reported by a parent.
WSET
Lord Botetourt High School on limited lockdown due to social media threat: District
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A high school in Botetourt County is on limited lockdown after a social media threat was received on Friday afternoon, school officials said. Botetourt County Public Schools said Lord Botetourt High School is in limited lockdown. They said law enforcement has been notified and...
wfxrtv.com
Vehicle crash cleared on I-81 North in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is reporting approximately 4.5 miles worth of backups on I-81 North due to a vehicle crash. VDOT says the crash is located in Montgomery County at mile marker 125.3 in the area of Seneca Hollow Road. Both the north left shoulder and left lane are closed.
WSLS
Vehicle crash cleared on US-220 in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A vehicle crash on US-220 in Franklin County is causing delays, according to VDOT. Authorities said the incident happened near Redbud Hill Road. As of 3:13 p.m., traffic was backed up for 1.5 miles and the...
WSLS
Turning pain into something special: Roanoke family uses annual diaper drive to cope with loss
ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke family who lost an infant to child abuse spread joy to other families in need with a diaper bag drive on Saturday. This was the third year of the Woody family diaper and diaper bag drive. Each year the drive continues to grow with more families needing items.
WJLA
Man breaks into Fairfax bedroom, abducts person & forces them into car, police say
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — An Ashburn man is in custody after police said he abducted someone after forcing his way into their bedroom. Michael Morel, 35, forced open a window to the victim's bedroom before then forcing the victim to leave with him in a vehicle, the City of Fairfax Police Department said. After stopping at a convenience store located in Fairfax County, the victim was able to free themselves from the vehicle and run into a store seeking help, police added,
