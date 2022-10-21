This offseason, the St. Louis Blues made one decision that puzzled many fans and analysts. Coming off a campaign where starting goaltender Jordan Binnington lost his job to backup Ville Husso — who then departed for the Detroit Red Wings when he became too expensive to keep as an unrestricted free agent (UFA) — the Blues signed 36-year-old veteran Thomas Greiss to be the new backup. The decision seemed to make no sense at the time, as the team had clearly needed both goaltenders during the 2021-22 campaign. Could the franchise really afford to scrimp in net? The front office gambled that they could, betting big on a return to form from Binnington, who had a terrific, albeit brief, playoff run. And through three games this season, the gamble is paying off handsomely for general manager Doug Armstrong.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO