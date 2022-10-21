Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
4 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Will Pritzker win reelection? FiveThirtyEight says he has a 99% chance of defeating BaileyJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes shut out in consecutive games, drop regular season finale to No. 13 Northwestern 2-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Your Chicago weekend: 'Markets for Makers' shopping event returns for fall with unique and local itemsJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks Bytes: Kurashev, Dickinson, Khaira & the Johnson’s
Welcome to the October edition of Blackhawks Bytes, a series featuring quotes and comments from players, coaches, management, journalists and fans alike concerning everything Chicago Blackhawks. The purpose of this ongoing column is to capture a slice of the existing outlook, attitudes and culture surrounding the team. Please join me as we have some fun with the everyday, albeit fascinating aspect of human nature; the power of words.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Kessel, Engvall & Aston-Reese
Tonight the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Vegas Golden Knights on the road. New Vegas head coach Bruce Cassidy had the team off to a 4-1 regular-season’s start until the defending Stanley Cup champ Colorado Avalanche rolled into town and beat them on Saturday by a score of 3-2.
The Hockey Writers
Senators’ Pinto Is a Frontrunner for the Calder Trophy
Coming into the 2022-23 NHL season, there was a lot of hype around the rookie crop that included first-overall selections Owen Power and Juraj Slafkovsky, along with top prospects Matty Beniers, Marco Rossi, Mason McTavish, and Jack Quinn, all of whom were top-10 picks. It was all but assumed that one of those names would be a top candidate for the Calder Trophy as the league’s best rookie, but after two weeks of hockey, another name has entered the fray – Ottawa Senators’ center Shane Pinto.
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets Missing Influence of Bobrovsky & Tortorella
Saturday night at Nationwide Arena proved to be the same old horror movie for the Columbus Blue Jackets. Despite a much better first period, the Pittsburgh Penguins did what they always seem to do to the Blue Jackets: win and win going away. The Blue Jackets built a 2-0 lead...
The Hockey Writers
5 Flyers Forwards Fighting for Their NHL Futures
General manager (GM) Chuck Fletcher made no splashy offseason additions to the Philadelphia Flyers. Just months after his vow to “aggressively retool” the roster in response to a disastrous 2021-22 season, he stood idle while coveted free agent Johnny Gaudreau went to a Metropolitan Division opponent. Despite the heated backlash the organization received, a large part of Fletcher’s reasoning was to allow for the proper evaluation of young players in 2022-23.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Islanders’ 5-3 Loss to Lightning
For a lot of reasons, the New York Islanders game against the Tampa Bay Lightning felt like a must-win one. They were coming off a tough 4-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils and needed a bounce-back performance and were playing their first game of a back-to-back. Moreover, with world-class goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy taking the night off and Brian Elliott in the net, the Islanders needed to take advantage.
The Hockey Writers
3 Canucks Prospects That Need Strong 2022-23 Seasons
A new hockey season is underway and that means elevated expectations for Vancouver Canucks prospects entering another year of development – especially for those who were drafted before 2020. It may be unfair, but if these players aren’t showing progression two or three seasons after their draft year, they are often labeled as a bust. Also, as new and shiny picks and free-agent signings enter the pipeline, they risk dropping off the depth chart entirely and ending up as trade bait. That is why it’s so important for the following trio of Canucks prospects to break through the proverbial wall this season and show management that they are still worth keeping around.
The Hockey Writers
3 Reasons the Jets Will Beat the Maple Leafs – 10/22/22
The Winnipeg Jets host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday and as much as everyone outside the local market may underestimate and disregard the Jets resurgence, a win won’t be a surprise to those following them. There are three areas that the team currently hold a distinct advantage over the Maple Leafs, which should lead to victory.
The Hockey Writers
Lightning Stock Up, Stock Down: Stamkos, Killorn, Point & More
Welcome to this edition of the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Stock Up and Stock Down, a weekly column detailing the highs and lows of the team’s performance. It was certainly a very interesting week for the Tampa Bay Lightning. After a very poor performance in losing their home opener to the Philadelphia Flyers, they rebounded quite nicely in defeating the Florida Panthers and the New York Islanders in back-to-back games. Those two wins put the Lightning at .500 on the young season while hopefully jumpstarting what has been sub-par performances to this point.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ Sebastian Cossa Dives Into His Professional Career
Hockey season is underway and Sebastian Cossa is ready for his first season down in the United States. Transitioning from playing juniors in the Western Hockey League (WHL) to professional leagues such as the American Hockey League (AHL) and ECHL is a big jump to make. Although this is a big change, he is ready to make a splash at the next level.
The Hockey Writers
Devils’ Kevin Bahl Needs More Playing Time
Scoring chances were 5-0 in the New Jersey Devils’ favor in Thursday’s (Oct. 20) 4-1 win over the New York Islanders when Kevin Bahl was on the ice. The 6-foot-6 defenseman recorded the second least amount of time on ice (TOI) amongst Devils’ players but finished top five in many advanced statistical categories. As a result, he should see much more ice time if he is able to build off his impressive season debut.
The Hockey Writers
Blues Binnington Gamble Paying Off Early
This offseason, the St. Louis Blues made one decision that puzzled many fans and analysts. Coming off a campaign where starting goaltender Jordan Binnington lost his job to backup Ville Husso — who then departed for the Detroit Red Wings when he became too expensive to keep as an unrestricted free agent (UFA) — the Blues signed 36-year-old veteran Thomas Greiss to be the new backup. The decision seemed to make no sense at the time, as the team had clearly needed both goaltenders during the 2021-22 campaign. Could the franchise really afford to scrimp in net? The front office gambled that they could, betting big on a return to form from Binnington, who had a terrific, albeit brief, playoff run. And through three games this season, the gamble is paying off handsomely for general manager Doug Armstrong.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways from the Avalanche’s 3-2 Loss to Kraken
It hasn’t been the best start for the Colorado Avalanche’s Stanley Cup title defense. The Seattle Kraken handed the team their third loss in the last four games, dumping the reigning champs 3-2 on Friday. Jaden Schwartz and Jared McCann each had a goal and an assist, and...
The Hockey Writers
Rangers Gameday Preview: Columbus Blue Jackets – 10/23/22
After the New York Rangers (3-1-1) lost on Oct. 20 to the San Jose Sharks in overtime, they will seek their fourth win of the year against one of their Metropolitan Division foes, the Columbus Blue Jackets. They did not play well for a full 60 minutes during their last contest which contributed to why they allowed the opposition to gain its first win of the season. The Rangers are still seeking to replicate their play from their Oct. 11 opening night victory against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Vitali Kravtsov is anticipated to be in the lineup for the upcoming game and his presence presents another opportunity for Filip Chytil to play alongside another fellow young forward with Alexis Lafreniere and Kaapo Kakko being placed on other lines.
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks News & Rumors: Domi, Mrázek, Stalock, Richardson
This edition of Blackhawks News & Rumors highlights storylines far more appealing than what the Chicago Blackhawks chose to release as their Reverse Retro 2.0, with the club looking to continue riding the surprising momentum gained through a solid start to the season. Domi Becoming a Dominant Blackhawk. One of...
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Samsonov, Kampf, Tavares & Simmonds
The Toronto Maple Leafs now have four wins on the season after beating the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 last night. It was a rough game, but the Maple Leafs seemed to have circulated a memo – stick up for your teammates. It was a different team than we’re used to seeing.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Need Wayne Simmonds Back in the Lineup
The Toronto Maple Leafs, coming off of a tough 3-2 start to the season, head out on a 10-day, five-game road trip that takes them to Winnipeg, Las Vegas, San Jose, Los Angeles, and Anaheim. If the Dallas Stars’ game is any indication of the types of games the Maple...
The Hockey Writers
Ducks AHL Recap: Games in Grand Rapids & Personnel Changes
The San Diego Gulls, the American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Anaheim Ducks, are off to a 1-1 start to their 2022-23 campaign, after splitting a two-game set with the Grand Rapids Griffins this past weekend (Oct. 14 &15). Now that the Gulls are set to host the Ontario Reign in their home opener on Friday, Oct. 21, anticipation is building.
The Hockey Writers
3 Common Trends From the Flyers Fan Community
Training camp is over, and the regular season has kicked off. With all the focus and pressure on the Philadelphia Flyers to redeem themselves after last year’s disastrous season, fans aren’t afraid to comment on their predictions, insights, and disagreements for the team this season. Here’s a more in-depth look at some common trends swirling around the Flyers community.
The Hockey Writers
Flyers Seeing Glimpse of Top D-Pairing with Provorov & DeAngelo
In what’s been prompted as a season of “reset” for the Philadelphia Flyers, few have benefitted from the changes on ice more than defenseman Ivan Provorov. In his seventh NHL season with the Flyers, for the first time in the 25-year-old’s career, Provorov’s playing with a defensive partner whose seemingly a match made in heaven for his game.
Comments / 0