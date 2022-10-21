ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Verlander Continues Making Postseason History at 39 Years Old

By Leo Morgenstern
 3 days ago

Justin Verlander joined a small and elite group of veteran starting pitchers with his victory on Wednesday in Game 1 of the ALCS.

Justin Verlander was excellent for the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series, pitching six innings of one-run ball.

He struck out 11 New York Yankees batters while walking only one, and he gave up just three hits. Thanks to Verlander's dominant performance, the Astros earned a 4-2 victory and took a 1-0 series lead.

When Verlander took the mound for that game, he joined a small group of pitchers to have started Game 1 of a League Championship Series at 39 years of age or older:

  • Tommy John (1982): 39 years old
  • Dennis Martínez (1995): 41 years old
  • Tom Glavine (2006): 40 years old
  • Andy Pettitte (2012): 40 years old
  • Justin Verlander (2022): 39 years old

Verlander also became the oldest starting pitcher to ever win Game 1 of the ALCS. John and Glavine also won their LCS starts, but John was a few months younger than Verlander at the time, and Glavine, of course, pitched in the National League.

As if Verlander's ALCS victory wasn't impressive enough, it came just a week after he started Game 1 of the ALDS. When he did so, he became just the sixth pitcher to start the first game of a Division Series at 39 or older.

  • Dennis Martínez (1995): 41 years old
  • Orel Hershiser (1997): 39 years old
  • Roger Clemens (2001, 2002, 2004): 39, 40, 42 years old
  • Randy Johnson (2002): 39 years old
  • Bartolo Colon (2013): 40 years old
  • Justin Verlander (2022): 39 years old

With his ALDS and ALCS Game 1 starts, Verlander joined Dennis Martínez as the only 39 or older starting pitchers to have ever started the first game of both a Division Series and a League Championship Series.

And because Verlander had home-field advantage in both games — while Martínez did not — he is officially the oldest starter to have thrown out the very first pitch of both the Division Series and the League Championship.

Houston Astros Starting Pitcher Justin Verlander

© Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

If the Astros make the World Series, there is a very good chance Verlander will once again be handed the ball for game one, joining another small and impressive group of starting pitchers.

  • Sal Maglie (1956): 39 years
  • Early Wynn (1959): 39 years old
  • Orel Hershiser (1997): 39 years old
  • David Wells (2003): 40 years old
  • Roger Clemens (2005): 43 years old

If Verlander does indeed get the next Game 1 start, he will become the oldest pitcher to have ever started both Game 1 of the LCS and Game 1 of the World Series.

All age-related data courtesy of Stathead Baseball.

Comments / 0

 

