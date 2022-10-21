Read full article on original website
Lil Baby Says BBLs Are Becoming Played Out
Lil Baby believes the Brazilian butt lift craze is getting slightly out of hand. The Atlanta rapper is currently on a promo run for his It's Only Me album, which drops on Friday (Oct. 14). On Wednesday (Oct. 11), Lil Baby was a guest on Big Loon's The Experience Podcast. During the talk, the "In a Minute" rapper was asked about his preference in a woman's body type.
Rapper NBA Youngboy Has 10th Child at Age of 22
Rapper NBA Youngboy has welcomed his 10th child—a little boy with his fiancée, Jazlyn Mychelle. The 22-year-old hip hop star has another child with Mychelle, and eight other kids with seven women, including Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s daughter. News of the birth comes on the heels of Nick Cannon’s announcement that he is now a father of 10, too—although it’s believed he has No. 11 on the way.Read it at People
YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Snoop Dogg and DJ Drama, Fredo Bang and More – New Hip-Hop Projects
As the weekend gets set to roll on in, the tail-end of the week is accompanied by plenty of new hip-hop releases. A Louisiana rhymer continues on his quest to drop as many projects as possible in 2022, one of the most famous rappers of all time joins a renowned DJ for a new mixtape, another spitter repping Baton Rouge, La. unleashes a new album and more.
Bruno Mars Says He and Anderson .Paak Decided to ‘Bow Out’ of Submitting Silk Sonic Album for Grammys
Don’t expect to see an Album of the Year nomination for Silk Sonic at the next iteration of the Grammy Awards. Thursday, Bruno Mars shared a statement with Rolling Stone in which he revealed his and Anderson .Paak’s decision to “bow out of submitting our album this year.” According to Mars, he and his collaborator would be “crazy to ask for anything more” after previously performing (and winning) at the Grammys.
Rapper NBA YoungBoy Welcomes His 10th Child, A Baby Boy With Fiancee Jazlyn Mychelle
American rapper, NBA YoungBoy has welcomed his 10th child with his fianceè, Jazlyn Mychelle. Earlier this month, the Louisiana rapper revealed he was expecting his tenth child and second with Mychelle. The couple already shares a daughter Alice born in 2021. NBA YoungBoy announced the pregnancy during the video for his latest single “Purge Me.” The visual featured a heavily pregnant Jazlyn.
Kash Doll Reveals Photos Of Her “Billion Dollar Baby”
Kash Doll has shared photos of her infant son with the public for the first time. The Detroit-bred rapper, her boyfriend Tracy T, and their 9-month-old Kashton Prophet posed for the cover of Sheen Magazine‘s Nov/Dec Life Of Luxury issue. Previously, she had only revealed images with the baby’s face covered or hidden.More from VIBE.comSkylar Diggins-Smith Reveals Baby Bump In Pregnancy AnnouncementKash Doll Signs Deal With MNRK Music Group, Aims To Launch Record LabelLeslie Jones Lands Recurring Role On 'BMF' The glowing parents stand proudly in front of a vintage luxury vehicle while their “billion dollar baby” peeks up from a...
Kodak Black Shoots His Shot At GloRilla On Instagram
Kodak Black apparently has the hots for rapper GloRilla, as he recently revealed with his public display of affection toward the “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” creator on social media. During GloRilla’s Instagram Live session on Tuesday (Oct. 18), the Floridian hopped in the comment section to seemingly let his feelings be known. “You prolly aint my girl today but that’s why I love tomorrow,” Kodak wrote, referencing lyrics from GloRilla’s Cardi B-assisted hit “Tomorrow 2.” In the song, the Memphis rep raps, “Every day the sun won’t shine, but that’s why I love tomorrows.”More from VIBE.comGloRilla Says She's Made No Money...
Megan Thee Stallion Twerks on Halo’s Master Chief at TwitchCon
Megan Thee Stallion brought her world-famous twerking skills to the stage at TwitchCon and showed Halo's Master Chief how it's done this past weekend. On Oct. 8, Megan Thee Stallion was the headlining performer at 2022 TwitchCon, a three-day fan convention in San Diego, Calif., put on by the popular livestreaming video game platform Twitch. At one point during her set, Megan Thee Stallion was joined on stage by a person dressed as Master Chief, the main character of the popular video game series Halo. Master Chief also serves as the lead protagonist in the recent television adaptation of the all-time classic video game on Paramount+.
Family Tree - LisaRaye and Da Brat
Moneybagg Yo's successes kept stacking up in 2022, with his Beale Street Music Festival headlining gig, multiple TV appearances and business ventures putting him in the spotlight. Revisit big moments from the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021, including Bleu's heartfelt Best New Hip Hop Artist speech and Nelly performing "Grillz"...
Cam’ron, Mase, & Jadakiss Are On “Fire Emoji” With Their New Collab
Lil Baby and Tee Grizzley’s new projects have been in constant rotation this weekend. On this weekend’s Fire Emoji update, we’ve got a strong selection of new arrivals coming from not only the hottest albums that just landed on New Music Friday, but also from a fresh roster of singles that have caught our attention.
Kanye West looks forward to Jay-Z and Beyoncé endorsing him for president
Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is continuing on his 2024 Presidential campaign tour. The latest press stop was on “Drink Champs,” the award-winning podcast co-hosted by N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. The three-hour conversation included Ye’s conspiracy on George Floyd’s death, which Floyd’s family is now reportedly considering...
Diddy Calls Mase A Fake Pastor Who Cons People, Says Rapper Owes Him $3Mil
The former friends and collaborators have been at odds for years over money and masters. As if Hip Hop wasn’t dealing with enough tension, Sean “Diddy” Combs has finally spoken directly about his ongoing rift with Mase. It was back in the Golden Era of Hip Hop when Mase was one of Bad Boy Records’ biggest earners with songs taking over the charts. Those jams are still staples on party playlists and amassed the Harlem World rapper much success, however, Mase revealed that not everything that glitters is gold.
Mary J. Blige Rocks Louis Vuitton Harness Top & Short Shorts For NY Concert: Photos
Mary J. Blige was an incredible sight to see during a concert in Brooklyn, NY on Thursday night! The 51-year-old singer, who is on her Good Morning Gorgeous Tour, rocked a yellow and black Louis Vuitton ensemble that included a harness top under a puffer jacket, hot pants, and thigh-high boots on stage. She also added thick yellow-framed sunglasses as her long blonde hair was down and her long red nails were on full display.
Remy Ma Announces Women-Only Battle Rap Competition
Remy Ma’s success as a mainstream rap artist hasn’t diminished her love for the battle rap scene, as the Bronx native has become an ambassador and force within the arena in recent years. With the launch of her Chrome23 battle rap league in late 2021, which held its first event this past February, Remy Ma is looking to build on Chrome23’s initial success with her new battle rap competition, The Tournament. A competition exclusively for women, The Tournament will consist of 16 contestants from the battle rap community, with a $25,000 prize to the eventual victor. The first round of...
Megan Thee Stallion Responds to Speculation She and Pardison Fontaine Got Engaged Amid Anniversary Celebrations
Megan Thee Stallion has denied speculation she got engaged to her boyfriend Pardison Fontaine. “Lol as nice as last night was we are not engaged,” she tweeted on Wednesday. In a comment shared on The Neighborhood Talk’s post on the matter, Megan’s hairstylist Kellon also suggested that the ring in the photos wasn’t on the right hand for it to be an engagement ring.
Rapper Slatty Zy brags on video he robbed vlogger; he’s now on the run
A Tennessee rapper is now on the run from police after he and his crew bragged in a video that they allegedly robbed a famous vlogger of his jewelry and other items. Worse, rapper Slatt Zy, who was born Taizion Vinson, had the audacity to ask fans to contact them so that they can charge them a fee to watch the video showing the emcee taking the items from vlogger Miko Worldwide.
Nas Announces ‘King’s Disease III’ Album
Nas has announced plans to release his new album, King’s Disease III, on Nov. 11 via Mass Appeal Records. Revealing the news on Twitter, Nas shared a photo of three gold bars with “KD 3” branded on them over a red backdrop. The image also included the release date underneath the gold bars. It remains unclear whether the post is of a promotional photo or the official artwork for the album. King’s Disease III marks Esco’s 16th studio album and comes a full year after 2021’s King’s Disease II and roughly 10 months following his last full-length release, Magic. The album...
Diddy & Bryson Tiller Drop “Gotta Move On (Queens Mix)” Ft. Yung Miami & Ashanti
He’s been promoting this track like no other as he touts his R&B record label, and Sean “Diddy” Combs isn’t messing around. This New Music Friday, Diddy returned with a new remix to his “Gotta Move On” collaboration with Bryson Tiller. The track has been making a name for itself on the R&B charts, and after teasing updated versions, the Bad Boy mogul dropped off the official “Queens Remix” featuring Ashanti and his leading lady Yung Miami.
G Herbo shot at while onstage at Clark Atlanta University
Someone tried to shoot down Rapper G Herbo while he was performing at the famed Atlanta University Center on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. The 27-year-old rapper, who was born in Chicago under the name Herbert Randall Wright III, was performing at a Clark Atlanta University homecoming party when a gunshot rang out in the direction of the stage.
Kanye West blames George Floyd’s death on fentanyl; family responds
The family of George Floyd told the media that they may file a lawsuit against Ye West after he said publicly that Floyd died as a result of fentanyl poisoning rather than the knee of ex-cop Derek Chauvin. The world watched Floyd’s life being extinguished under the crushing weight of...
