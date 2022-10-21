ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘High School’ Stars Railey and Seazynn Gilliland on Being Plucked From TikTok to Play Tegan and Sara — Without Any Musical Experience

By Ellise Shafer
SFGate
 3 days ago
SFGate

Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters to Cancer: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart

Musician Carly Simon has lost both of her sisters, Lucy and Joanna, to cancer one day apart from each other. Lucy, known throughout her life and career as a composer on Broadway, died of metastatic breast cancer at the age of 82 on Thursday in her Piermont, N.Y. home. Joanna, the oldest of the sisters who was known as an opera singer, died of thyroid cancer at 85 on Wednesday, according to the New York Times.
TMZ.com

James Corden Takes Back Apology to NYC Restaurant Owner of Balthazar

9:01 AM PT -- McNally just expanded what he told us, and also upped the ante, saying Corden can eat at Balthazar for free for the next TEN years if he apologizes. He writes, "STORM IN A RESTAURANT TEACUP. I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done “anything wrong, on any level,” was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SFGate

‘Ticket to Paradise’ and ‘Black Adam’ Make Strong Case for Star Power at Box Office

For “Black Adam,” which ranked as the No. 1 movie with $67 million, as well as “Ticket to Paradise,” which took second place with $16.2 million, word-of-mouth proved strong enough to beat early projections. Yet neither film enjoyed particularly dazzling reviews; “Black Adam” holds a 40% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, while “Ticket to Paradise” maintains a 55% score. But box office analysts believe that what those films lack in critical praise, they make up for in the unadulterated charm of their leading men and women.
Q 105.7

XTC’s Andy Partridge Recalls the End of His Live Career

XTC co-founder Andy Partridge looked back at the moment he knew he played his final show and said, “My dream had died.”. The British new wave band was just about to start a North American tour in 1982 that was expected to take them to the next level of success. Instead, Partridge fell ill and wound up in the hospital before any of the shows took place, ending XTC’s live career and plunging them into heavy debt.
SFGate

Beyoncé Quietly Confirmed Summer 2023 ‘Renaissance’ Tour at Charity Auction

Beyoncé quietly announced the highly-anticipated tour in support of her seventh studio album Renaissance randomly during the 2022 Wearable Art Gala over the weekend. Without an explicit announcement, the live shows were confirmed to be scheduled for next summer when the charity auction began taking bids for an elaborate concert ticket package valued at $20,000. One attendee reportedly forked over between $45,000 and $50,000 for two concert tickets, plus travel accommodations and a backstage tour for the 2023 Renaissance tour.
SFGate

Good American CEO Emma Grede Signs With WME (EXCLUSIVE)

Emma Grede, the CEO and co-founder of Good American and recurring “shark” investor on ABC’s “Shark Tank,” has signed with WME, Variety has learned exclusively. Grede and Khloé Kardashian launched Good American in October 2016 as “the first fully inclusive fashion brand that celebrates all dimensions of female power” with the “largest denim launch in history,” per the company. The fashion line consists of denim, ready-to-wear, swim, shoes and activewear.
SFGate

Warner Bros. Discovery Launches First Entertainment FAST Channel (EXCLUSIVE)

Warner Bros. Discovery’s MotorTrend Group, which specializes in lifestyle automotive content and operates the “MotorTrend” cable network, is moving into free ad-supported streaming (FAST). MotorTrend Group is partnering with Samsung TV Plus to launch the MotorTrend FAST channel on October 26 across the U.S. and Canada. The...
Loudwire

Drummers on TikTok Can’t Stop Playing This Dave Grohl Drum Intro

Drummers on TikTok can't seem to stop playing Dave Grohl's unforgettable drum intro from Queens of the Stone Age's "Song for the Dead" — including a bucket drummer dressed like a horse and a Halloween-themed rocker in corpse paint. Over the last few months, the drum covers of the...
NME

Arctic Monkeys’ Alex Turner says ‘The Car’ songs are ripe to “hang out in a stadium”

Arctic Monkeys‘ songs from their new album ‘The Car‘ are ripe to “hang out in a stadium”, singer and guitarist Alex Turner has said. In this week’s Big Read cover interview with NME Turner addressed the fact that his band are playing a full stadium tour across the UK for the first time ever next summer, saying the time didn’t feel right before.
Taste of Country

Foo Fighters’ Chris Shiflett Finds His Truth in Latest Solo Effort, ‘Born & Raised’ [Interview]

Life has been a whirlwind of late for Chris Shiflett. “I flew home to Los Angeles from London, woke up the next morning, ran to my studio, grabbed my acoustic guitar and flew back out to Nashville,” the Foo Fighters’ guitarist says in an interview with Taste of Country mere days after taking part in the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert at Wembley Stadium in September. “The Grand Ole Opry performance was kind of the cornerstone of the whole thing.”
CALIFORNIA STATE

