Little Rock, AR

FOX 16 News

Proton Cyclotron, groundbreaking cancer equipment, arrives at UAMS

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A medical milestone at UAMS is set to change how cancer is treated through radiation therapy. A Proton Cyclotron arrived Thursday, finishing off what will be the hospital’s new Proton Center for Radiation Oncology. Traditional radiation can be very damaging. It can burn the patient’s skin and tissue between the skin and […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
uams.edu

UAMS to Hold Nov. 4 Lecture on Advances in Spinal Neurosurgery

Oct. 21, 2022 | LITTLE ROCK — Paul Park, M.D., a Memphis neurosurgeon specializing in spine surgery, will discuss advances in spinal neurosurgery at a public lecture Nov. 4 at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS). The lecture, entitled “Evolving Surgical Treatment Paradigms for Adult Spinal Deformity,”...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Wildfire burns hundreds of acres in Arkansas

BRADLEY COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — On Sunday, smoke could still be seen in the air after a brush fire in Bradley County first sparked on Saturday afternoon. “First crews arrived on scene about 1:45 it had already burned about 25 to 30 acres,” said Robert Murphy with the Arkansas Department of Agriculture.
BRADLEY COUNTY, AR
uams.edu

UAMS Celebrates Hispanic Cultures at Virtual Event

Oct. 21, 2022 | The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) celebrated National Hispanic Heritage Month with an event in which medical residents and faculty members from the College of Medicine’s Department of Family and Preventive Medicine described the Spanish-speaking nations and territories where they grew up. The...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Benton family mourns loss of murdered mother, teacher

BENTON, Ark. — Among the mounting number of murders in central Arkansas was a case involving the death of a Benton woman earlier this week. 28-year-old Krystle LeeAnn Wilder was a mother and preschool teacher who her family described as a positive person who was big on family. "There...
BENTON, AR
tinybeans.com

These Neighborhoods in Little Rock, Arkansas Are a Must-Visit

Little Rock, Arkansas, is filled with history and natural beauty, and if this up-and-coming city isn’t on your family’s travel radar, we think that should change. After spending a few days in the capital city, we were delighted to discover everything from a meandering river district to a hip enclave south of Main Street.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KARK

Quincy Rhodes Jr. helps lead NLR past Northside

FORT SMITH — North Little Rock and three-star defensive lineman Quincy Rhodes Jr. went on the road and defeated Fort Smith Northside 38-14 Friday night. The win allowed North Little Rock to get a good road win in its conference. Rhodes, 6-7, 253, committed to Arkansas on Feb. 15. He talked about how he feels he played against the Grizzlies.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR

