Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Little Rock's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldLittle Rock, AR
Popular restaurant chain opens another location in ArkansasKristen WaltersJacksonville, AR
Two Childhood Friends Vanished One Day Apart And DNA Confirms Leg Found In River Belongs To OneThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNorth Little Rock, AR
Related
uams.edu
John Spollen, M.D., to Assume Lead Role of UAMS College of Medicine in Northwest Arkansas
Oct. 24, 2022 | FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) College of Medicine named John Spollen, M.D., as the new regional associate dean for the college in Northwest Arkansas, effective Jan. 1, 2023. Spollen, professor and vice chair for education in the UAMS Department of...
Proton Cyclotron, groundbreaking cancer equipment, arrives at UAMS
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A medical milestone at UAMS is set to change how cancer is treated through radiation therapy. A Proton Cyclotron arrived Thursday, finishing off what will be the hospital’s new Proton Center for Radiation Oncology. Traditional radiation can be very damaging. It can burn the patient’s skin and tissue between the skin and […]
uams.edu
UAMS to Hold Nov. 4 Lecture on Advances in Spinal Neurosurgery
Oct. 21, 2022 | LITTLE ROCK — Paul Park, M.D., a Memphis neurosurgeon specializing in spine surgery, will discuss advances in spinal neurosurgery at a public lecture Nov. 4 at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS). The lecture, entitled “Evolving Surgical Treatment Paradigms for Adult Spinal Deformity,”...
mdmh-pinebluff.com
Arkansas’s official geographic center is marked with a marker near Bryant
Bryant, Arkansas – The official center of Arkansas is marked by a marker in Bryant. The memorial was erected in 1936 by the Daughters of American Colonists to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the establishment of Arkansas, according to Rob Roedel, a council member for the City of Bryant.
Wildfire burns hundreds of acres in Arkansas
BRADLEY COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — On Sunday, smoke could still be seen in the air after a brush fire in Bradley County first sparked on Saturday afternoon. “First crews arrived on scene about 1:45 it had already burned about 25 to 30 acres,” said Robert Murphy with the Arkansas Department of Agriculture.
Good Samaritan helps save 3-year-old gunshot victim’s life
A loud knock on the door startled Brandon Bassett as he was getting his children ready for bed. The person on the other side would tell him something that he’ll never forget.
uams.edu
UAMS Celebrates Hispanic Cultures at Virtual Event
Oct. 21, 2022 | The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) celebrated National Hispanic Heritage Month with an event in which medical residents and faculty members from the College of Medicine’s Department of Family and Preventive Medicine described the Spanish-speaking nations and territories where they grew up. The...
Benton family mourns loss of murdered mother, teacher
BENTON, Ark. — Among the mounting number of murders in central Arkansas was a case involving the death of a Benton woman earlier this week. 28-year-old Krystle LeeAnn Wilder was a mother and preschool teacher who her family described as a positive person who was big on family. "There...
Gallery: Humane Society of Pulaski County hosts pet adoption event
Some four-legged friends jumped in cars and headed to their forever homes Saturday as part of a special adoption event.
Little Rock animal lovers demand answers after discovering dog they say starved to death
Little Rock animal lovers are demanding answers from the city after discovering a dead dog in town, and they say animal control had been called days prior.
Arkansans rally at the State Capitol for Period Action Day
Arkansans gathered Saturday at the state capitol steps, rallying to fight for equal access to period products.
KATV
Oak Forest Community Garden expansion, increasing food to those in need
(Little Rock, KATV) — The Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance teamed up with the University District Development Corporation and Love, Titos to expand the Oak Forest Community Garden. Since 2018 the Oak Forest Community Garden has worked to rejuvenate their land to provide for those in need, today was the...
tinybeans.com
These Neighborhoods in Little Rock, Arkansas Are a Must-Visit
Little Rock, Arkansas, is filled with history and natural beauty, and if this up-and-coming city isn’t on your family’s travel radar, we think that should change. After spending a few days in the capital city, we were delighted to discover everything from a meandering river district to a hip enclave south of Main Street.
ASP: Two injured in I-430 shooting Friday night
Officials with the Arkansas State Police are investigating after two people were injured by gunfire on Interstate 430 South Friday night.
KARK
Quincy Rhodes Jr. helps lead NLR past Northside
FORT SMITH — North Little Rock and three-star defensive lineman Quincy Rhodes Jr. went on the road and defeated Fort Smith Northside 38-14 Friday night. The win allowed North Little Rock to get a good road win in its conference. Rhodes, 6-7, 253, committed to Arkansas on Feb. 15. He talked about how he feels he played against the Grizzlies.
Neighbors horrified after Thursday morning homicide in Little Rock
A homicide investigation is underway in Little Rock after a man's body was found Thursday morning.
Little Rock's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Little Rock, Arkansas, is a vibrant, exciting city with much to offer. However, it also has some problems. Crime is one big issue the city faces. And Little Rock has some dangerous neighborhoods.
Little Rock police make arrest in 2021 Green Mountain Dr. deadly shooting
Little Rock police made an arrest Friday in a 2021 homicide that happened on Green Mountain Drive.
Family and friends mourn the death of Benton grandfather killed in Little Rock shooting
"The right place at the wrong time."
Little Rock police investigation shooting on Geyer Springs Road
Police in Little Rock are investigating a shooting that happened Friday evening.
Comments / 1