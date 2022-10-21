Read full article on original website
Related
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Landrum secures home playoff game with a shutout victory
A 21-0 Landrum Cardinal (5-4, 3-1) win over the Liberty Red Devils (3-6, 1-3) at Cardinal Stadium Friday night produced everything a Senior Night could ask for playoff significance: a shutout, and plenty of senior smiles. In their first year in AA Region 1, Coach Jason Farmer’s young team has...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
A happy Homecoming: Polk County romps past East Rutherford
As the clock ticked zero Friday, Bruce Ollis clasped his grandson’s hand and broke into a wide grin as he walked onto W.J. Miller Field. Big Homecoming victory, family all around, a milestone coaching win. Awful lot to smile about. Polk County’s dominant 42-9 victory over East Rutherford in...
Clemson fans storm field in win over Syracuse; Dabo compares benched DJ Uiagalelei to Steph Curry
No. 5 Clemson survives No. 14 Syracuse on Saturday thanks to a backup quarterback, but coach Dabo Swinney made it clear as fans rushed the fie;d who his guy is. Freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik rallied No. 5 Clemson to two fourth-quarter touchdowns after replacing mistake-prone starter DJ Uiagalelei and the Tigers won their ACC-record setting 38th straight game at home, 27-21, over No. 14 Syracuse on Saturday.
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football fans, media blast ACC officials for bias in Clemson-Syracuse game
College football fans and media weren’t happy with the officiating late in the Syracuse-Clemson game on Saturday afternoon at Clemson. At issue were a pair of plays in which quarterbacks were hit late out of bounds. Clemson’s Cade Klubnick, replacing starter DJ Uiagalelei, drew a flag, while Syracuse’s Garrett Shrader did not.
DB target says Clemson is 'gonna be hard to beat' after visit
Three-star defensive back Khalil Barnes spoke to The Clemson Insider in a follow-up interview following his visit to Death Valley on Oct. 22. Barnes said to The Clemson Insider prior to his visit that he (...)
FOX Carolina
Gaffney beats Dorman 41-29 and seals 5A Region-II title
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Gaffney beat Dorman 41-29 and sealed a 5A Region-II title. It was a clash of two explosive run games. Both teams ran for over 300 yards, headlined by Dorman’s D.J. Porter logging 14 carries for 242 yards and three rushing scores and Gaffney’s Jaiden McDowell putting up 21 carries for 176 rushing yards and three rushing scores.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Dabo Swinney says Clemson will stick with DJ Uiagalelei at QB: 'Sometimes Steph Curry goes 2-for-25'
Dabo Swinney changed quarterbacks during Clemson’s 27-21 win over Syracuse on Saturday, but the Tigers will stick with their starter, DJ Uiagalelei, moving forward, the coach told ESPN after the game. Cade Klubnik replaced Uiagalelei and went 2-for-4 passing, and added 6 carries for 15 yards as Clemson rallied...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Photos: Polk County celebrates Homecoming 2022
Polk County High School celebrated Homecoming on Friday, concluding a day of activities with the crowning of the 2022 Queen at halftime of the Wolverines’ game with East Rutherford. Senior Ella Waldman was chosen as Queen, with senior Annslee Kilgore named Maid of Honor and junior Vanessa Raposa selected...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
11th Annual Gran Fondo Hincapie pedals through Polk County on Saturday
On a cool October Saturday morning, one of Carolina’s most significant cycling events, the annual Gran Fondo Hincapie, pedaled its way through Polk County with a peloton of over 2,500 bicyclists. The event drew in cyclists from across the Southeast, and some came from even further to participate in...
WLTX.com
South Carolina construction site cave-in traps workers, leads to major rescue effort
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Two construction workers at a South Carolina high school are recovering after a cave-in that occurred amid a renovation project on Friday. District Five Schools of Spartanburg County said that, around 10 a.m., two construction workers who were part of a project at James F. Byrnes High School became trapped when a trench collapsed.
FOX Carolina
Greenville business catches fire Monday morning
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews responded to a fire at a business on Anderson Road in Greenville that sent a large cloud of smoke over the area. The Rent-A-Center at 2710 Anderson Road caught fire Monday morning around 7:45 a.m. Crews were able to contain the fire. Firefighters said...
Trapped construction workers rescued after trench collapses at Byrnes High School
A trapped construction worker was rescued after a trench collapsed Friday morning at Byrnes High School.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Brush fire along Hwy.74 causes traffic issues
COLUMBUS – Friday afternoon, a large brush fire in a wooded area along Hwy. 74 caused traffic issues in Columbus. Smoke could be seen billowing from the area from various locations. Polk Schools issued a message stating that bus routes would be delayed due to traffic on Hwy. 74...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Chocolate Drop fire shuts down US-74 West traffic Friday
COLUMBUS – On Friday, October 21, multiple fire crews worked to contain a wildfire on Chocolate Drop Mountain in Columbus. The fire spread out alongside Highway 74 between the 161 and 163 mile markers. The North Carolina Forest Service estimated eight to ten acres burned before firefighters were able...
FOX Carolina
Plane makes emergency landing on road in Spartanburg, causes power outages
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg Police said a small engine plane made an emergency landing on a road on Sunday evening that caused a few power outages. Officials say a Piper Cherokee plane landed near John B. White Boulevard and took out several powerlines causing outages in the area.
WYFF4.com
Plane lands on street in Spartanburg, knocking several powerlines down, police say
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A plane had to make an emergency landing on a street in Spartanburg, according to Maj. Art Littlejohn with the Spartanburg Police Department. The plane landed on John B. White Boulevard, Littlejohn said. Littlejohn said they received a call on Sunday around 5:11 p.m. The plane...
Bicyclist dies days later after crash in Cherokee Co.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A bicyclist died almost a week after a crash in Blacksburg. The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office said the crash happened on October 12th around 6:30 a.m. on Holly Ridge Road. The bicyclist was traveling south when he was hit by a Toyota going in the same direction. The coroner identified […]
FOX Carolina
Police looking for woman accused of defrauding Clemson bank
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson Police Department is seeking to identify a woman they say defrauded a bank of thousands of dollars. Police released surveillance pictures of the woman. Anyone with information is asked to call Clemson police.
Albany Herald
TERRY MATTINGLY: The Episcopal Bishop who dared say 'apostacy'
It has been three decades since the Rt. Rev. C. FitzSimons Allison took his first step away from his life as one of the Episcopal Church’s strongest evangelical voices. That tentative move took place in a small-group discussion during an Episcopal House of Bishops meeting at the Kanuga Conference Center in Hendersonville, N.C., during his final year serving as the 12th bishop of the historic Diocese of South Carolina. The topic that day was “Why are we dysfunctional?”
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Hendersonville, NC
The city of Hendersonville sits in Henderson County, North Carolina. This city serves as the county seat for Henderson County and is located about 22 miles south of Asheville. In 2020, the population of Hendersonville was estimated to be around 14,351. The downtown area of Hendersonville is the state's second-largest.
Comments / 0