Polk County, NC

Tryon Daily Bulletin

Landrum secures home playoff game with a shutout victory

A 21-0 Landrum Cardinal (5-4, 3-1) win over the Liberty Red Devils (3-6, 1-3) at Cardinal Stadium Friday night produced everything a Senior Night could ask for playoff significance: a shutout, and plenty of senior smiles. In their first year in AA Region 1, Coach Jason Farmer’s young team has...
LANDRUM, SC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

A happy Homecoming: Polk County romps past East Rutherford

As the clock ticked zero Friday, Bruce Ollis clasped his grandson’s hand and broke into a wide grin as he walked onto W.J. Miller Field. Big Homecoming victory, family all around, a milestone coaching win. Awful lot to smile about. Polk County’s dominant 42-9 victory over East Rutherford in...
POLK COUNTY, NC
AL.com

Clemson fans storm field in win over Syracuse; Dabo compares benched DJ Uiagalelei to Steph Curry

No. 5 Clemson survives No. 14 Syracuse on Saturday thanks to a backup quarterback, but coach Dabo Swinney made it clear as fans rushed the fie;d who his guy is. Freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik rallied No. 5 Clemson to two fourth-quarter touchdowns after replacing mistake-prone starter DJ Uiagalelei and the Tigers won their ACC-record setting 38th straight game at home, 27-21, over No. 14 Syracuse on Saturday.
CLEMSON, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

College football fans, media blast ACC officials for bias in Clemson-Syracuse game

College football fans and media weren’t happy with the officiating late in the Syracuse-Clemson game on Saturday afternoon at Clemson. At issue were a pair of plays in which quarterbacks were hit late out of bounds. Clemson’s Cade Klubnick, replacing starter DJ Uiagalelei, drew a flag, while Syracuse’s Garrett Shrader did not.
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Gaffney beats Dorman 41-29 and seals 5A Region-II title

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Gaffney beat Dorman 41-29 and sealed a 5A Region-II title. It was a clash of two explosive run games. Both teams ran for over 300 yards, headlined by Dorman’s D.J. Porter logging 14 carries for 242 yards and three rushing scores and Gaffney’s Jaiden McDowell putting up 21 carries for 176 rushing yards and three rushing scores.
GAFFNEY, SC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Photos: Polk County celebrates Homecoming 2022

Polk County High School celebrated Homecoming on Friday, concluding a day of activities with the crowning of the 2022 Queen at halftime of the Wolverines’ game with East Rutherford. Senior Ella Waldman was chosen as Queen, with senior Annslee Kilgore named Maid of Honor and junior Vanessa Raposa selected...
POLK COUNTY, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

11th Annual Gran Fondo Hincapie pedals through Polk County on Saturday

On a cool October Saturday morning, one of Carolina’s most significant cycling events, the annual Gran Fondo Hincapie, pedaled its way through Polk County with a peloton of over 2,500 bicyclists. The event drew in cyclists from across the Southeast, and some came from even further to participate in...
POLK COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Greenville business catches fire Monday morning

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews responded to a fire at a business on Anderson Road in Greenville that sent a large cloud of smoke over the area. The Rent-A-Center at 2710 Anderson Road caught fire Monday morning around 7:45 a.m. Crews were able to contain the fire. Firefighters said...
GREENVILLE, SC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Brush fire along Hwy.74 causes traffic issues

COLUMBUS – Friday afternoon, a large brush fire in a wooded area along Hwy. 74 caused traffic issues in Columbus. Smoke could be seen billowing from the area from various locations. Polk Schools issued a message stating that bus routes would be delayed due to traffic on Hwy. 74...
COLUMBUS, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Chocolate Drop fire shuts down US-74 West traffic Friday

COLUMBUS – On Friday, October 21, multiple fire crews worked to contain a wildfire on Chocolate Drop Mountain in Columbus. The fire spread out alongside Highway 74 between the 161 and 163 mile markers. The North Carolina Forest Service estimated eight to ten acres burned before firefighters were able...
COLUMBUS, NC
WSPA 7News

Bicyclist dies days later after crash in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A bicyclist died almost a week after a crash in Blacksburg. The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office said the crash happened on October 12th around 6:30 a.m. on Holly Ridge Road. The bicyclist was traveling south when he was hit by a Toyota going in the same direction. The coroner identified […]
BLACKSBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Police looking for woman accused of defrauding Clemson bank

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson Police Department is seeking to identify a woman they say defrauded a bank of thousands of dollars. Police released surveillance pictures of the woman. Anyone with information is asked to call Clemson police.
CLEMSON, SC
Albany Herald

TERRY MATTINGLY: The Episcopal Bishop who dared say 'apostacy'

It has been three decades since the Rt. Rev. C. FitzSimons Allison took his first step away from his life as one of the Episcopal Church’s strongest evangelical voices. That tentative move took place in a small-group discussion during an Episcopal House of Bishops meeting at the Kanuga Conference Center in Hendersonville, N.C., during his final year serving as the 12th bishop of the historic Diocese of South Carolina. The topic that day was “Why are we dysfunctional?”
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Hendersonville, NC

The city of Hendersonville sits in Henderson County, North Carolina. This city serves as the county seat for Henderson County and is located about 22 miles south of Asheville. In 2020, the population of Hendersonville was estimated to be around 14,351. The downtown area of Hendersonville is the state's second-largest.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC

