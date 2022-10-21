Read full article on original website
Related
KXAN
The center of Texas is a town you’ve likely never heard of, Census data shows
(KXAN) – When you think of the heart of Texas, you may think of its political center, Austin. Or maybe it’s the state’s largest city, Houston. Or maybe a more central location like Brady or Abilene. Surprisingly, the center of Texas’ population isn’t exactly close to any of these.
KSAT 12
Early voting has started in Texas. Here are your rights at the polls.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Early voting for the 2022 midterm elections is here. Texans can head to the polls to cast their votes for various state, congressional and local elected officials. Not sure what’s...
Central Texas Woman on the Run with a 14 Ft. Skeleton Worth $300
Have you seen this woman? Have you seen this skeleton? It's not hard to miss!. A Central Texas woman is on the run with a 14ft skeleton Halloween decoration that she stole off an unsuspecting victim's yard!. The video, shared by KXAN anchor Tom Miller, shows the footage captured on...
KXAN
What manufacturing workers make in Texas
(Stacker) – During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in manufacturing everything from food to furniture to factory production parts. By June of 1979, a year the Bureau of Labor Statistics recorded as the peak for the number of people employed in the sector, 19.6 million Americans were engaged in manufacturing work.
Why you should care about Texas’ Lt. Governor race
Dan Patrick and Mike Collier are running against each other for the second time.
KWTX
New poll shows Abbott vs. O’Rourke race as ‘a tossup’
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - A day before early voting begins in Texas, a new Beacon Research Poll shows the Texas Gubernatorial race as a tossup among voters. The poll shows current Republican Texas governor Greg Abbott (48%) with a three point lead against Democratic nominee Beto O’Rourke (45%) among 1,264 registered Texas voters.
The Texas District 10 congressional seat is on the ballot – what you need to know
The congressional district represents more than 900,000 residents in parts of Austin, Bastrop, Colorado, Fayette, Harris, Lee, Travis, Washington and Waller counties.
Texas cities where drivers get stuck at red lights the most
(NEXSTAR) – You know when you’re driving through town, and it feels like you’re hitting every red light? Every. Single. One? It’s not in your head, especially if you live in certain Texas cities. While we often think of traffic being defined by gridlocked highways and interstates, congestion on main city streets actually makes up […]
Texas politicians working hard to get voters to the polls
AUSTIN, Texas — Both Democrats and Republicans across Texas are working hard to make sure voters get out to the polls for midterm elections. On Sunday, the Travis County Democrats set out to bring voters together with the Turn Up The Vote rally, featuring music, speakers and a push to get people to the polls.
Abbott to Texas sheriffs: Help stop ‘chaos’ on border
exas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday met with about 20 sheriffs and law enforcement from South Texas border counties and urged them to continue to fight what he calls is "chaos" on the border caused by the Biden administration.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Roslyn: Impacting Mexico and then, Texas
Tropical Storm Roslyn continues its path across Mexico with strong winds and heavy rainfall. Even though this system is hundreds of miles away; its impact will be felt in Texas. THE TEXAS-NORTH TEXAS CONNECTION. As our system moves further inland, it will continue to weaken. Roslyn's remnants will eventually spread...
State of Texas: ‘You’ve got to vote’ – Abortion rights promise could boost turnout in key Texas races
Recent polls show abortion access among the most important issues for Texas voters during the upcoming election, but that's regularly eclipsed by either the economy or inflation.
Dallas News recommends readers vote for Abbott
It seems the major newspapers in Texas are also divided on who should be the Governor of Texas. Last week the Houston Chronicle editorial board wrote an opinion piece recommending its readers vote for Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke for governor. The article divided readers, with many threatening to cancel their subscriptions.
Almost 500,000 Texans registered to vote since the March primaries
Almost half a million Texans have been added to the state's voter rolls since the March primaries, according to numbers released Friday by the Texas Secretary of State's office.
Click2Houston.com
Two Texas Family and Protective Services leaders exiting beleaguered agency
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A high-ranking official at the crisis-plagued Texas Department of Family and Protective Services is abruptly leaving, six months after rejoining the agency and several months before her contract was set to expire.
Study Reveals The Most Used Swear Word In Texas
A website called "Wordtips" analyzed tweets to find the most often used swear words of each state and Texas has a clear winner, and that word is 'fudge" except not fudge if you know what I mean. I'm actually talking about the word that starts with an "f" and rhymes with duck, luck, buck, muck, suck, tuck, etc.
easttexasradio.com
Texas Counties Talk Decriminalizing Marijuana
After President Biden pardoned a federal conviction concerning marijuana, two Central Texas communities are coming together on Saturday to continue the conversation of decriminalizing marijuana in their area. Proposition A would apply to Killeen and Harker Heights, decriminalizing the possession of no more than four ounces of marijuana. Those found with the plant on them will not face arrest or conviction. It is a decision that will be in the hands of voters in less than a month, so local leaders on both sides of the issue will be holding a public conversation to engage with the community and answer their questions and concerns.
KSAT 12
Both have deep Texas roots, but Sid Miller and Susan Hays offer stark contrast in fight for ag commissioner
LUBBOCK — A mere 44 miles, a flyspeck on the map, separates the Central Texas towns where Sid Miller and Susan Hays grew up. For Miller, it was De Leon, a town with less than 3,000 people. For Hays, it was Brownwood, a one-high-school town. The two towns have rich histories in farming and ranching.
Texas has the second highest amount of catalytic converter thefts in the U.S., data shows
AUSTIN, Texas — A new report ranked Texas second for the most catalytic converter thefts in the U.S. The new report put out by State Farm Insurance shows that catalytic converter thefts have increased by more than 400% since 2019. From 2019 until August 2022, State Farm has paid more than $70.6 million to insurance customers to recover from a catalytic converter theft.
Texas energy companies, leaders look to improve energy efficiency programs
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The residential energy efficiency amount was updated and load management data was added to the story. Energy leaders said they will try to create a better standard for energy efficiency in Texas. The Public Utility Commission regulates electricity in Texas. On Tuesday, it hosted...
KVUE
Austin, TX
24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Austin local newshttps://www.kvue.com/
Comments / 0