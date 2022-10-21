ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KSAT 12

Early voting has started in Texas. Here are your rights at the polls.

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Early voting for the 2022 midterm elections is here. Texans can head to the polls to cast their votes for various state, congressional and local elected officials. Not sure what’s...
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

What manufacturing workers make in Texas

(Stacker) – During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in manufacturing everything from food to furniture to factory production parts. By June of 1979, a year the Bureau of Labor Statistics recorded as the peak for the number of people employed in the sector, 19.6 million Americans were engaged in manufacturing work.
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

New poll shows Abbott vs. O’Rourke race as ‘a tossup’

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - A day before early voting begins in Texas, a new Beacon Research Poll shows the Texas Gubernatorial race as a tossup among voters. The poll shows current Republican Texas governor Greg Abbott (48%) with a three point lead against Democratic nominee Beto O’Rourke (45%) among 1,264 registered Texas voters.
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Texas cities where drivers get stuck at red lights the most

(NEXSTAR) – You know when you’re driving through town, and it feels like you’re hitting every red light? Every. Single. One? It’s not in your head, especially if you live in certain Texas cities. While we often think of traffic being defined by gridlocked highways and interstates, congestion on main city streets actually makes up […]
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Texas politicians working hard to get voters to the polls

AUSTIN, Texas — Both Democrats and Republicans across Texas are working hard to make sure voters get out to the polls for midterm elections. On Sunday, the Travis County Democrats set out to bring voters together with the Turn Up The Vote rally, featuring music, speakers and a push to get people to the polls.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Roslyn: Impacting Mexico and then, Texas

Tropical Storm Roslyn continues its path across Mexico with strong winds and heavy rainfall. Even though this system is hundreds of miles away; its impact will be felt in Texas. THE TEXAS-NORTH TEXAS CONNECTION. As our system moves further inland, it will continue to weaken. Roslyn's remnants will eventually spread...
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

Dallas News recommends readers vote for Abbott

It seems the major newspapers in Texas are also divided on who should be the Governor of Texas. Last week the Houston Chronicle editorial board wrote an opinion piece recommending its readers vote for Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke for governor. The article divided readers, with many threatening to cancel their subscriptions.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Two Texas Family and Protective Services leaders exiting beleaguered agency

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A high-ranking official at the crisis-plagued Texas Department of Family and Protective Services is abruptly leaving, six months after rejoining the agency and several months before her contract was set to expire.
TEXAS STATE
FMX 94.5

Study Reveals The Most Used Swear Word In Texas

A website called "Wordtips" analyzed tweets to find the most often used swear words of each state and Texas has a clear winner, and that word is 'fudge" except not fudge if you know what I mean. I'm actually talking about the word that starts with an "f" and rhymes with duck, luck, buck, muck, suck, tuck, etc.
TEXAS STATE
easttexasradio.com

Texas Counties Talk Decriminalizing Marijuana

After President Biden pardoned a federal conviction concerning marijuana, two Central Texas communities are coming together on Saturday to continue the conversation of decriminalizing marijuana in their area. Proposition A would apply to Killeen and Harker Heights, decriminalizing the possession of no more than four ounces of marijuana. Those found with the plant on them will not face arrest or conviction. It is a decision that will be in the hands of voters in less than a month, so local leaders on both sides of the issue will be holding a public conversation to engage with the community and answer their questions and concerns.
KILLEEN, TX
Austin local news

