Isiah Pacheco took the first-team reps in practice with the Chiefs this week and is expected to be the starter at running back against the 49ers on Sunday. (NFL.com) Clyde Edwards-Helaire has roughly twice as many carries as Pacheco so far this season, but the rookie has been more effective as he's gotten more work. He's also stood out in pass protection, a significant factor given the Chiefs' pass-happy offense. Edwards-Helaire and Jerick McKinnon will certainly still factor in, but Pacheco's role will grow this week, and hopefully into the future. Consider him a flex play for now, but with the potential for more.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO