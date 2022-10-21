Read full article on original website
fantasypros.com
Mike Williams Injury: Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Replacement Pickups (Week 8)
With the injury to Mike Williams, fantasy football managers are left with a potential void on their roster. Let’s check out the extent of the injury and players you can target on your waiver wire this week. If you want to dive deeper into fantasy football, be sure to...
Browns have shouting match in locker room after latest loss
Things appear to be coming apart for the Cleveland Browns after losing their fourth consecutive game on Sunday. According to multiple reporters, screaming could be heard in the Cleveland locker room after Sunday’s 23-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. It was unclear who was involved in the conflict or what the nature of it was, but it apparently did not sound cordial.
Sullivan: Bills boast NFL’s best defense coming out of bye week
Even when the Bills don’t play, they rise. Heading into the weekend, the Bills were second in the NFL in total defense at 281.5 yards per game. But they jumped into first when the Niners gave up 529 yards of offense in a 44-23 thrashing by the Chiefs. After fattening up on some weak offenses […]
Baltimore Ravens Get Concerning Injury News For Week 7
The 3-3 Baltimore Ravens received a mixture of good and bad injury news Friday. On the positive side, quarterback Lamar Jackson was removed from the injury report today after dealing with a hip injury earlier this week in practice. With that being said, however, it was reported Friday that tight ...
fantasypros.com
PJ Walker pushing to retain starting job
Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks reiterated that it would be hard to remove PJ Walker from the starting QB job following his performance and upset win over the Buccaneers on Sunday. (Around The NFL on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This coach speak and support of Walker is notable, as fellow...
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Injury Updates: Ja’Marr Chase, David Njoku, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Baker Mayfield (2022)
Injuries are an unfortunate part of the NFL and fantasy football. Still, it’s important to be in the know regarding the latest in injury updates, and our news desk has you covered. Let’s take a look at the latest injury news and notes around the NFL. Check out...
NBC Sports
McCaffrey debuts new jersey number at first 49ers practice
After the 49ers completed a blockbuster trade with the Carolina Panthers for running back Christian McCaffrey late Thursday night, San Francisco's new weapon arrived at practice in Santa Clara wearing his new jersey number. McCaffrey previously wore No. 22 with the Panthers and No. 5 as a Stanford Cardinal in...
fantasypros.com
Isiah Pacheco expected to be starter in Week 7
Isiah Pacheco took the first-team reps in practice with the Chiefs this week and is expected to be the starter at running back against the 49ers on Sunday. (NFL.com) Clyde Edwards-Helaire has roughly twice as many carries as Pacheco so far this season, but the rookie has been more effective as he's gotten more work. He's also stood out in pass protection, a significant factor given the Chiefs' pass-happy offense. Edwards-Helaire and Jerick McKinnon will certainly still factor in, but Pacheco's role will grow this week, and hopefully into the future. Consider him a flex play for now, but with the potential for more.
5 games to watch with the Vikings on a bye week
The Minnesota Vikings are on a bye week in week 7 and that leaves time to watch football on Sunday without stress. One of the best ways to watch games on a bye week is to see who the Vikings are going to play the rest of the season and keep tabs on their games.
fantasypros.com
PJ Walker gets the job done in Week 7 win
Walker maneuvered the Panthers to a shocking upset over Tampa Bay on the same week they traded away Christian McCaffrey. The quarterback was able to manage the game well while putting up a solid stat line of his own. However, fantasy managers are likely most intrigued with the fact that he gave DJ Moore his best fantasy performance of the year, giving him 10 total targets. Although Walker is not a fantasy option himself, it's nice to see that there could be some viable options around him in this offense.
fantasypros.com
Deebo Samuel held to 44 total yards in Week 7
Deebo Samuel hauled in 5-of-7 targets for 42 yards in San Francisco's Week 7 loss to Kansas City. He added one carry for two yards. Samuel finished just fourth on the team in receiving yards this week. He was held to two carries or fewer for the fourth consecutive game, after averaging 5.7 carries through the first three games of the season. His days of being a legitimate "wide back" may be over, especially due to the emergence of Christian McCaffrey. Despite the significant decrease in rushing yards, Samuel should be much more productive as a receiver in Week 8 against the Rams, where he remains a WR1 for fantasy purposes.
fantasypros.com
D'Andre Swift officially inactive for Week 7
Fantasy managers will have to wait another week to get the young RB back on the field. Jamaal Williams will receive the vast majority of the backfield work, followed by Craig Reynolds.
Yardbarker
Raiders bounce back, thrash the Texans 38-20
The Las Vegas Raiders hosted the Houston Texans on Sunday and beat them 38-20. This win improved the Raiders’ record to 2-4 and dropped the Texans 1-4-1 on the season. Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels said he thought the team played a full 60 minute game. “Good to win...
Afternoon Drive: Nick says officials played a part; Dustin debates a 2-5 team can't use that excuse
Afternoon Drive on The Fan with Nick Wilson and Dustin Fox reacts to the Browns’ loss to the Ravens, where the blame lies with this loss, Kevin Stefanski’s in-game decision making, playcalling and more.
fantasypros.com
J.K. Dobbins undergoing knee surgery, out 4-6 weeks
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, RB J.K. Dobbins will undergo arthroscopic knee surgery next week, sidelining him for 4-6 weeks (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Dobbins had a flare-up in his knee after returning from an ACL tear he suffered last season that will keep him out for Week 7. Now, he will undergo surgery to fix his knee. With a potential 4-6 week timeline, the Ravens may go running-back-by-committee, turn toward RB Gus Edwards or explore the trade market.
thecomeback.com
NFL RB picked up by thousands of fantasy owners ahead of first start
Sunday saw some notable news about the Kansas City Chiefs‘ running back hierarchy. And that news has potential significant fantasy implications. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that the Chiefs (who face the San Francisco 49ers Sunday at 4:25 p.m. Eastern) are going to start rookie RB Isiah Pacheco (seen above celebrating an Oct. 2 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers) over Clyde Edwards-Hilaire:
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Heat Index: Travis Etienne, Tyler Boyd, Mecole Hardman (2022)
For those unfamiliar with the column, every Monday during the NFL season, we dig into the players whose performances through Sunday jumped out to us the most. Along with their stats (half-point PPR scoring) and positional rank for the week, we’ll rank their rest-of-season prospects on a scale of 🔥 to 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥. Week 7 started with a bang in the high-scoring Thursday night tilt between the Cardinals and Saints that produced three of our players below. It was a strange week for Wide Receivers as well, as most of the Top 10 wideouts for the week weren’t active in many leagues.
fantasypros.com
D'Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder) not expected to play Sunday
Swift was initially listed as questionable to play, but the team doesn't want to rush him back and he won't play in Week 7. There was optimism around the fantasy community that he would be good to go after Detroit's bye week, but managers will likely have to find a replacement for the young stud for at least one more week. Jamaal Williams should see the bulk of the work in Detroit's backfield in Swift's absence.
fantasypros.com
Chase Claypool not expected to be traded
Claypool had been the interest of some trade talks with multiple teams keeping an eye on the WR, but now it looks like he will be staying in Pittsburgh. Claypool hasn't been very effective this season but did break out in week 6 with 96 yards and a TD. Perhaps he can get into a groove as the season goes on and Kenny Pickett gets more comfortable as the QB.
Browns rule out two starters for Sunday’s game at Baltimore
The Cleveland Browns announced Friday that they’ll be missing two key players in Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.
