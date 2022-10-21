Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
A California woman went missing two months ago. Police just found her body at a crash siteArenacrownsiSelma, CA
Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz moves step closer to freedom with judge’s orderRobert J HansenFresno, CA
My review of the grand opening of Ramen Hayashi in FresnoMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of Straw Hat Pizza in Fresno.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Tulare County teacher featured on “Kelly Clarkson Show”
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. — One Tulare County school got a financial shot in the arm Tuesday, courtesy of singer and talk show host Kelly Clarkson. Clarkson, whose show airs locally on CW59, featured Monson-Sultana School Transitional Kindergarten teacher Kristyn Wagenleitner via video conference in her “What I’m liking” segment.
Helicopter lands at Woods Elementary in Clovis to kick off Red Ribbon Week
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The students at Woods Elementary School on Teague Ave. in Clovis were treated to a helicopter landing on their playground on Monday. The Fresno County Sheriff's helicopter delivered the school mascot to kick off Red Ribbon Week, a week-long awareness campaign to teach the students about the dangers of drug use.
St. Jude Stories: Aspen
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital helps kids of all ages and walks of life. Aspen is a smart, bubbly, playful little girl — but at only a year and 10 months old she was diagnosed with Stage 4 neuroblastoma. During treatment at St. Jude, she stayed happy and playful...
Rock legends Journey coming to Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Journey is bringing their 50th Anniversary Celebration Freedom Tour 2023 with special guest Toto to the Save Mart Center on April 23, 2023. Tickets are on sale now at ticketmasteer.com and at the Save Mart Center box office. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers...
Fresno Record Show invites all to buy or sell records
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Record show held its event on Sunday, October 23rd. The event not only invites community members to buy records but also allows them to sell their own collection at the show. The record show is usually held 3-4 times a year but has...
City of Fresno hosting a city-wide job fair today in downtown Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — For the first time in 16 years, the city of Fresno is hosting its very own city-wide job fair. The job fair takes place Tuesday, Oct. 25th from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in front of Fresno City Hall. Job seekers will have the chance...
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Matthew Lyle Stuart
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Matthew Lyle Stuart. Matthew Stuart is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Domestic Violence. 41-year-old Stuart is 5' 11" tall, 200 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. If you know where Matthew Stuart is hiding,...
Kaweah Health receives multiple awards for 'America’s 50 best hospitals’
VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — Kaweah Health Medical Center is one of only three hospitals in California to be recognized as one of “Healthgrades’ America’s 50 best for cardiac surgery”. They have received this award for 6 years in a row now and are the only...
Heart of California theme park coming to Fresno? You can push the idea with a signature
FRESNO, Calif. — California's Great America amusement park in Santa Clara will close its doors about 11 years from now but another door is opening of possibilities to bring the first amusement park to the Fresno area. Christopher Smith, a Valley native, says he hoping its owner/operators will relocate...
Stockton man sentenced for crimes against children in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A Stockton man will spend the next decade behind bars according to his sentence for crimes against children. The Department of Justice announced the sentence of Daniel Peralta on Monday to 10 years in prison and 20 years on supervised release. Based on court documents,...
Kings County dispatcher pleads for help as autistic daughter hits 14 days in the hospital
LEMOORE, Calif (FOX26) — Support for the family has been pouring in. One FOX26 viewer has made contact and offered to donate a hospital bed, as well as a lift, to the family in need. Another Facebook page, Hughes Newz, posted that they were donating $100 to the family,...
School placed on lockdown due to shots fired in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. — An elementary school was placed on lockdown due to a shooting nearby in Tulare County. Deputies were called to Ivanhoe Elementary School shortly after 4 p.m. on Monday for reports of shots fired. Detectives learned two cars were involved and the drivers were shooting at...
Man shot in back of head in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was shot in the back of the head Saturday night in Tulare County. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office responded to calls of a shooting at a home near Avenue 160 and Road 168, in Woodville. Deputies say when they arrived on...
Report: Fresno County ranks 3rd in agriculture production, helping feed the world
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — Fresno County is one of the major agriculture contributors that are not only feeding the country but the world, according to a report. The Fresno County Department of Agriculture presented its 2021 crop and livestock report. It states that Fresno County comes in third place in California for the most agricultural production.
Man shot and killed Friday night in Fresno identified
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man died at the hospital after he was shot Friday night in Fresno. Officers responded to the report of shots fired around 10:30 p.m. in a neighborhood near First St. and Gettysburg Ave. When officers arrived they located a shooting victim, identified as 47-year-old...
Man dead, woman wounded in shooting in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was killed and a woman was wounded in a shooting Sunday night in Visalia. Officers responded to the report of shots fired around 8:00 p.m. on W. Evans Ave. near Mooney Blvd. and Walnut Ave. When they arrived, officers found a man and...
Quarterback Logan Fife runs for 2 TDs win in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, NM (FOX26) — Fresno State picked up its first win on the road to sit atop the Mountain West Division. Quarterback Logan Fife was tearing up the turf with two rushing touchdowns and passed for 225. Fife also found Jalen Moreno-Cropper in the third quarter on a 75-yard...
Woman dies after being hit and trapped under car in Clovis
CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman has died after being hit by a car and trapped underneath it Saturday morning. The Clovis Police Department responded around 11:00 a.m. to calls of a person hit by a car at the Sunflower Marketplace Shopping Center on Shaw and Villa Avenue, in Clovis.
RSV season is here and hitting harder than ever amidst the COVID-19 pandemic
FRESNO, Calif (FOX26) — Doctors anticipate Respiratory Syncytial Virus season among children is going to be much more severe than it has been in the last 2 1/2 years. Respiratory Syncytial Virus or RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. Most people recover in a week or two, but RSV can be serious, especially for infants and older adults, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Man arrested following high-speed chase and crash in Hanford
HANFORD, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was arrested Friday night after leading deputies on a high-speed chase that ended when he crashed into a concrete center divider in Hanford. It started around 11:30 p.m. when a sheriff's deputy heard gunfire in the area of Jersey Ave. and 16th Ave. in Kings County.
